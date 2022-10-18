Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Whitehaven Coal Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHC   AU000000WHC8

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

(WHC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  08:59 2022-10-18 pm EDT
10.35 AUD   -0.62%
05:55pWhitehaven Coal output slumps 23% as floods sweep New South Wales
RE
05:40pAustralia's Whitehaven Coal first-quarter output drops 23%
RE
09:39aWerris Creek - Whitehaven recognised at NSW Mining Awards
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Whitehaven Coal output slumps 23% as floods sweep New South Wales

10/18/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

Q1 ROM coal production down 23%

*

Maules Creek tracks lower end of FY output view

*

Shares set for worst day in over 3 weeks, if losses hold

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Whitehaven Coal said on Wednesday its first-quarter production dropped by almost a fourth as severe floods in New South Wales locked it out of its key Maules Creek mine for a week, sending the Australian miner's shares down more than 7%.

Severe wet weather including floods in Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, disrupted mining operations as the country suffered for a third straight year from the La Nina induced adverse weather.

"Operations slowed further as a result of labour shortages, absenteeism and seasonal impacts relating to heavy fog and increased noise-related delays in the winter months," the country's largest independent coal miner said.

Managed run-of-mine coal production was 4 Mt for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 5.2 Mt a year ago and brokerage Barrenjoey's estimate of 5 Mt. Run-of-mine refers to ungraded coal, before it is processed.

Whitehaven said its annual output at Maules Creek was on track to be at the lower end of its 11.7 million tonnes to 12.6 million tonnes (Mt) forecast.

Its shares fell as much as 7.1% to A$9.67, underperforming the broader market, which rose 0.4%. Rival New Hope also lost almost 7%, while Coronado Global gave up nearly 3%.

The company maintained its fiscal 2023 output and cost forecast, however, as it bet its Narrabri mine would meet or exceed its production estimate, marking a turnaround after more than a year of geological and maintenance challenges.

Whitehaven was also bullish in its view of coal prices for fiscal 2023 and beyond after it achieved a record average price of A$581 per tonne in the September quarter, up from A$189 per tonne a year earlier.

"Looking locally, a number of weather events impacted coal producers during the September quarter, which together with the forecasted La Niña weather patterns, has further bolstered support for strong coal prices out of East Coast Australia," Whitehaven said. (Reporting by Upasana Singh, Nausheen Thusoo and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC. -1.27% 1.945 Delayed Quote.58.87%
NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED -2.60% 6.74 Delayed Quote.208.07%
WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED -0.77% 10.345 Delayed Quote.313.79%
All news about WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
05:55pWhitehaven Coal output slumps 23% as floods sweep New South Wales
RE
05:40pAustralia's Whitehaven Coal first-quarter output drops 23%
RE
09:39aWerris Creek - Whitehaven recognised at NSW Mining Awards
AQ
10/17Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20221018
PU
10/17Whitehaven Coal : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 17102022
PU
10/16Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20221017
PU
10/16Whitehaven Coal : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 14102022
PU
10/16Whitehaven Coal : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 15102022
PU
10/16Whitehaven Coal : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 16102022
PU
10/14Whitehaven Coal : NAR- Noise Monitoring Report 2022 Q3 September
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 6 988 M 4 384 M 4 384 M
Net income 2023 3 060 M 1 920 M 1 920 M
Net cash 2023 2 463 M 1 545 M 1 545 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,03x
Yield 2023 11,3%
Capitalization 9 324 M 5 849 M 5 849 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
EV / Sales 2024 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Whitehaven Coal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 10,41 AUD
Average target price 10,03 AUD
Spread / Average Target -3,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Flynn Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Kevin Ball Chief Financial Officer
Mark Anthony James Vaile Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Humphris Executive General Manager-Operations
John Craig Conde Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED313.79%6 083
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED29.92%81 685
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED76.23%29 065
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED71.94%26 361
COAL INDIA LIMITED62.96%17 854
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED52.67%16 085