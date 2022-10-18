Whitehaven Coal output slumps 23% as floods sweep New South Wales

*
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Whitehaven Coal said on
Wednesday its first-quarter production dropped by almost a
fourth as severe floods in New South Wales locked it out of its
key Maules Creek mine for a week, sending the Australian miner's
shares down more than 7%.
Severe wet weather including floods in Australia's most
populous state, New South Wales, disrupted mining operations as
the country suffered for a third straight year from the La Nina
induced adverse weather.
"Operations slowed further as a result of labour shortages,
absenteeism and seasonal impacts relating to heavy fog and
increased noise-related delays in the winter months," the
country's largest independent coal miner said.
Managed run-of-mine coal production was 4 Mt for the
quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 5.2 Mt a year ago and
brokerage Barrenjoey's estimate of 5 Mt. Run-of-mine refers to
ungraded coal, before it is processed.
Whitehaven said its annual output at Maules Creek was on
track to be at the lower end of its 11.7 million tonnes to 12.6
million tonnes (Mt) forecast.
Its shares fell as much as 7.1% to A$9.67, underperforming
the broader market, which rose 0.4%. Rival New Hope
also lost almost 7%, while Coronado Global
gave up nearly 3%.
The company maintained its fiscal 2023 output and cost
forecast, however, as it bet its Narrabri mine would meet or
exceed its production estimate, marking a turnaround after more
than a year of geological and maintenance challenges.
Whitehaven was also bullish in its view of coal prices for
fiscal 2023 and beyond after it achieved a record average price
of A$581 per tonne in the September quarter, up from A$189 per
tonne a year earlier.
"Looking locally, a number of weather events impacted coal
producers during the September quarter, which together with the
forecasted La Niña weather patterns, has further bolstered
support for strong coal prices out of East Coast Australia,"
Whitehaven said.
