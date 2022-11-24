Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Whitehaven Coal Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHC   AU000000WHC8

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

(WHC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-11-24 am EST
8.980 AUD   -6.65%
05:14pWhitehaven Coal : welcomes public comment on Winchester South Project
PU
09:37aWhitehaven Coal Limited - Further opening our doors to females with the World of Work
AQ
01:07aWhitehaven Coal CEO Sells Portion of Company Shares Held
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Whitehaven Coal : welcomes public comment on Winchester South Project

11/24/2022 | 05:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

25 November 2022

Whitehaven welcomes public comment on Winchester South Project

The Queensland Government is asking for public feedback on the proposed Winchester South Project, a primarily metallurgical open-cut coal mine located 30km south-east of Moranbah, in the heart of the Bowen Basin.

The project has been declared a Coordinated Project by the Queensland Government, recognising the potential strategic significance of the project locally, regionally and to the state of Queensland more broadly.If approved, the project would help fill the strong demand for metallurgical coal exports predicted for decades to come, as recently highlighted by QLD Treasury.*

As part of the comprehensive State and Federal Government assessment process, Whitehaven has carefully studied potential impacts, incorporating feedback from a wide range of stakeholders.

Following initial public feedback in 2021, Whitehaven has refined the project to further improve environmental and social outcomes, including fully abating Scope 2 emissions through the purchase of carbon neutral electricity.

If approved, the mine will create around 500 jobs and will produce a primary metallurgical coal product to make steel and a secondary thermal coal product for energy generation. At full capacity, the mine is targeting run-of-mine (ROM) production of up to 17 million tonnes per annum to supply the international market for about 30 years.

A coal processing plant and a rail loop will be built to connect with the existing Bowen Basin coal rail network. As the Bowen Basin is a well-established mining region, the site has direct access to key rail and port infrastructure, providing multiple coal export options.

Whitehaven Coal Managing Director and CEO Paul Flynn encouraged stakeholders to have their say during the public notification period and show their support for the Project.

"With an estimated 500 jobs, $254 million in additional wages, and $5.7 billion in supplier spend, Winchester South has the potential to significantly contribute to the Queensland economy and regional communities," said Mr Flynn.

"Australia's largest trading partners in Asia are relying on projects like Winchester South for an ongoing supply of high-quality coal, to support both energy security and economic development."

"As some mines reach their end of life, Winchester South can help fill the strong expected demand for Queensland metallurgical coal, while also keeping jobs in the region."

Find out more about Winchester South here. We encourage all stakeholders to have their say on the Queensland Governmentwebsiteby 19 December 2022.

Winchester South - key benefits

  • 500 jobs during construction and operations
  • $254m in additional wages into the community (NPV terms)
  • $5.7bn to QLD suppliers (NPV terms)
  • 30-year mine life supplying international markets
  • $882m additional net economic benefit to QLD (NPV terms)
  • $696m in royalties to the QLD Government (NPV terms)
  • $1bn investment
  • Metallurgical coal for steelmaking and thermal coal for energy generation.

* Source: Queensland's Coal Industry and Long-Term Global Coal Demand, Queensland Treasury, November 2022

Categories:

Winchester South
Back to News

Attachments

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 22:13:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
05:14pWhitehaven Coal : welcomes public comment on Winchester South Project
PU
09:37aWhitehaven Coal Limited - Further opening our doors to females with the World of Work
AQ
01:07aWhitehaven Coal CEO Sells Portion of Company Shares Held
MT
11/23Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20221124
PU
11/23Whitehaven Coal : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 22112022
PU
11/23Whitehaven Coal : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 23112022
PU
11/22Whitehaven Coal : CCC Meeting Notice 2023
PU
11/22Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20221123
PU
11/22Whitehaven Coal : 2022_10_GUN CHPP EPL Monitoring data
PU
11/21Whitehaven Coal : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 21112022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 7 153 M 4 838 M 4 838 M
Net income 2023 3 154 M 2 133 M 2 133 M
Net cash 2023 2 400 M 1 623 M 1 623 M
P/E ratio 2023 2,47x
Yield 2023 14,2%
Capitalization 7 823 M 5 291 M 5 291 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
EV / Sales 2024 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Whitehaven Coal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 8,98 AUD
Average target price 11,13 AUD
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Flynn Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Kevin Ball Chief Financial Officer
Mark Anthony James Vaile Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Humphris Executive General Manager-Operations
George Raymond Zage Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED268.58%5 631
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED23.91%77 342
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED62.70%26 437
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED54.52%22 409
COAL INDIA LIMITED57.89%17 391
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED50.00%15 379