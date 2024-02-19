WhiteHawk Limited is an Australia-based global online cybersecurity exchange company. The Company enables businesses and organizations of all sizes to take smart action against cybercrime via risk, maturity, compliance and threat, software as a service annual subscriptions and virtual consults. It has developed online cyber resilience focused cybersecurity exchange platform of end-to-end cyber risk software as a service (SaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS) products and services, providing automated and scalable cyber risk scoping, prioritization and mitigation solutions for businesses and organizations of all sizes. Its product lines include the Cyber Risk Radar focused on automated Cyber-Supply Chain Risk Management (C-SCRM); the Cyber Risk Program focused on a mid to large company, and the Cyber Risk Scorecard, an automated assessment of a company's threat landscape, priority risks, maturity, compliance, plus an actionable risk mitigation strategy.

Sector Software