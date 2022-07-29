WhiteHawk : Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C - quarterly

HIGHLIGHTS

WHITEHAWK LIMITED (ASX: WHK OR "THE COMPANY"), THE FIRST GLOBAL ONLINE CYBER SECURITY EXCHANGE ENABLING BUSINESSES AND ORGANIZATIONS OF ALL SIZES TO TAKE SMART ACTION AGAINST CYBERCRIME VIA RISK, MATURITY, COMPLIANCE AND THREAT, SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTIONS AND VIRTUAL CONSULTS, IS PLEASED TO PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON ITS PROGRESS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER 2022.

Invoiced to-date US$1.9M over US$742K in the same period in 2021, a 243% increase.

During the 2nd quarter, collected US$210K relating to sales receipt from customers.

US$425K in receivables as of 30 June.

Finished the 2nd quarter of 2022 with a cash position of US$1.444M and no debt.

Three new Cyber Risk Programs in partnership with Hathaway Global Strategies for U.S. based transportation manufacturer, Real Estate and Private Equity Firm.

Scoped and finalizing procurement paperwork for two 60-day U.S. Government Cyber Risk Radar, Cyber-Supply Chain Risk Management (C-SCRM) Proofs of Value (POV) for $320K and $100K USD, respectively.

Jointly responded to a U.S. Board of the Federal Reserve Cyber Risk Monitoring Market Survey with Dun & Bradstreet Public Sector (D&B), to be followed by capability demonstrations.

Jointly responded to a U.S. Army Cyber Command Artificial Intelligence Request for Information with D&B.

Competed in the U.S. Government's General Services Administration (GSA) and American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC)C-SCRM Shark Tank on June 9 th and was selected as one of the two key winners, resulting in immediate exposure future demonstrations across the U.S. Federal Government Supply Chain Risk Management and Procurement communities.

Developed and executed with D&B phase one of a joint email and social media marketing campaign highlighting our D&B Cyber Compliance offering for U.S. Federal Government Prime Contractors and their suppliers, vendors and partners.