WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. : To Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

07/21/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. ("WhiteHorse Finance" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WHF) today announced that it will release its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021 on Monday, August 9, 2021. The Company will discuss its financial results on a conference call that day at 1:00 p.m. ET.

To access the teleconference, please dial 877-876-9174 (domestic and international) approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference's scheduled start time and reference ID #WHFQ221. Investors may also access the call on the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.whitehorsefinance.com.

If you are unable to access the live teleconference, a replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call's completion through August 16, 2021. The teleconference replay can be accessed by dialing 888-274-8339 (domestic and international). A webcast replay will also be available on the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.whitehorsefinance.com

About WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance is a business development company that originates and invests in loans to privately held, lower middle market companies across a broad range of industries.  The Company's investment activities are managed by H.I.G. WhiteHorse Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, LLC, ("H.I.G. Capital"). H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative asset manager with $44 billion of capital under management* across a number of funds focused on the small and mid-cap markets. For more information about H.I.G. Capital, please visit http://www.higcapital.com.  For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.whitehorsefinance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

Stuart Aronson
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
212-506-0500
saronson@higwhitehorse.com

Joyson Thomas
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
305-379-2322
jthomas@higwhitehorse.com

Alex Jorgensen
Prosek Partners
646-818-9059
ajorgensen@prosek.com

Source: WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whitehorse-finance-inc-to-report-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-301338747.html

SOURCE WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
