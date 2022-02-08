Whitehorse Gold : Annual Information Form - 2021 02/08/2022 | 01:42pm EST Send by mail :

Suite 1750 - 1066 West Hastings Street Vancouver, BC, Canada V6E 3X1 Tel: (604) 633-1368 Fax: (604) 669-9387 Email: info@whitehorsegold.ca Website: www.whitehorsegold.ca TABLE OF CONTENTS ITEM 1: GENERAL ..................................................................................................................................... 3 1.1 Date of Information ........................................................................................................ 3 1.2 Forward-Looking Statements......................................................................................... 3 1.3 Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors Concerning Preparation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimates ............................................................................................ 4 1.4 Currency ........................................................................................................................ 5 ITEM 2: CORPORATE STRUCTURE ........................................................................................................ 5 2.1 Names, Address and Incorporation ............................................................................... 5 2.2 Intercorporate Relationships .......................................................................................... 5 ITEM 3: GENERAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE BUSINESS ....................................................................... 5 3.1 Business of Whitehorse ................................................................................................. 5 3.2 Three Year History......................................................................................................... 6 3.3 Significant Acquisitions .................................................................................................. 8 ITEM 4: DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS ............................................................................................ 8 4.1 General .......................................................................................................................... 8 4.2 Risk Factors ................................................................................................................... 9 ITEM 5: MINERAL PROPERTY................................................................................................................ 16 5.1 Skukum Gold Project ................................................................................................... 16 ITEM 6: DIVIDENDS AND DISTRIBUTIONS ........................................................................................... 46 ITEM 7: DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STRUCTURE............................................................................... 46 ITEM 8: MARKET FOR SECURITIES ...................................................................................................... 47 8.1 Trading Price and Volume ........................................................................................... 47 8.2 Prior Sales ................................................................................................................... 47 ITEM 9: ESCROWED SECURITIES......................................................................................................... 47 ITEM 10: DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS ................................................................................................... 48 10.1 Name, Occupation and Security Holding..................................................................... 48 10.2 Cease Trade Orders, Bankruptcies, Penalties or Sanctions ....................................... 49 10.3 Conflicts of Interest ...................................................................................................... 50 ITEM 11: AUDIT COMMITTEE ................................................................................................................... 50 11.1 Audit Committee Charter ............................................................................................. 50 11.2 Composition of the Audit Committee ........................................................................... 50 11.3 Relevant Education and Experience............................................................................ 50 11.4 Audit Committee Oversight .......................................................................................... 51 11.5 Pre-Approval of Policies and Procedures .................................................................... 51 11.6 Reliance on Certain Exemptions ................................................................................. 51 11.7 External Auditor Service Fees ..................................................................................... 51 ITEM 12: PROMOTERS ............................................................................................................................. 52 ITEM 13: LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AND REGULATORY ACTIONS.......................................................... 52 13.1 Legal Proceedings ....................................................................................................... 52 13.2 Regulatory Actions....................................................................................................... 52 ITEM 14: INTEREST OF MANAGEMENT AND OTHERS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS .................... 52 ITEM 15: TRANSFER AGENTS AND REGISTRARS ................................................................................ 53 ITEM 16: MATERIAL CONTRACTS ........................................................................................................... 53 ITEM 17: INTERESTS OF EXPERTS ........................................................................................................ 54 ITEM 18: ADDITIONAL INFORMATION..................................................................................................... 54 SCHEDULE "A" .......................................................................................................................................... A-1 ITEM 1: GENERAL 1.1 Date of Information All information in this Annual Information Form ("AIF") is as of March 31, 2021, unless otherwise indicated. 1.2 Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements and information in this AIF for Whitehorse Gold Corp. ("Whitehorse" or the "Company") constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to: the potential of the Skukum Gold Project; the future price of minerals, particularly gold, silver, lead and zinc; the realization of mineral resources and reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production; costs of mining activities and production; capital expenditures; success of exploration activities; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; and other forecasts and predictions with respect to the Company and its properties. Estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources are also forward-looking statements because they incorporate estimates of future developments including future mineral prices, costs and expenses and the amount of minerals that will be encountered if a property is developed. Estimates regarding the anticipated timing, amount and cost of exploration and development activities are based on assumptions underlying mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates and the realization of such estimates. Capital and operating cost estimates are based on the Company's diligence, purchase orders placed by the Company to date, recent estimates of construction and mining costs and other factors. Forward-looking statements are characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "budget", "target", "schedule", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "seek", and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions, factors and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. The opinions, assumptions, factors and estimates which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to: the specific assumptions set forth in this AIF, or incorporated by reference herein; the expectations and beliefs of management; that prices for minerals, particularly gold, silver, lead and zinc remain consistent with the Company's expectations; that there are no significant disruptions affecting operations, including labour disruptions, supply disruptions, power disruptions, security disruptions, damage to or loss of equipment, whether due to flooding, political changes, title issues, intervention by local communities, environmental concerns, pandemics (including COVID-19) or otherwise; that operations, development and exploration at the Company's projects proceed on a basis consistent with expectations and the Company does not change its development and exploration plans and forecasts; that prices for key mining supplies, including labour costs and consumables remain consistent with the Company's current expectations; that plant, equipment and processes will operate as anticipated; that there are no material variations in the current tax and regulatory environment or the tax positions taken by the Company; that the Company will maintain access to surface rights; that the Company will be able to obtain and maintain government approvals, permits and licenses in connection with its current and planned operations, development and exploration activities; that the Company is able to meet current and future obligations; and that the Company can access adequate financing, appropriate equipment and sufficient labour, all at acceptable rates. Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the matters described in this AIF under the heading "Item 4.2 Risk Factors". This list of risk factors described in this AIF and elsewhere is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other 3 future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in this AIF under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this AIF, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. 1.3 Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors Concerning Preparation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimates This AIF has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The terms "mineral resources", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" used in this AIF are in reference to the mining terms defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards (the "CIM Standards"), which definitions have been adopted by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Accordingly, information contained in this AIF providing descriptions of our mineral deposits in accordance with NI 43-101 may not be comparable to similar information made public by other U.S. companies subject to the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder. Readers are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of mineral resources will ever be converted into reserves. Pursuant to CIM Standards, "inferred mineral resources" are that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Such geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. An inferred mineral resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an indicated mineral resource and must not be converted to a mineral reserve. However, it is reasonably expected that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource is economically or legally mineable. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures. Canadian standards, including the CIM Standards and NI 43-101, differ significantly from standards in the SEC Industry Guide 7. Effective February 25, 2019, the SEC adopted new mining disclosure rules under subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "SEC Modernization Rules"), with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. The SEC Modernization Rules replace the historical property disclosure requirements included in SEC Industry Guide 7. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources". In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "proven mineral reserves" and "probable mineral reserves" to be substantially similar to corresponding definitions under the CIM Standards. During the period leading up to the compliance date of the SEC Modernization Rules, information regarding mineral resources or reserves contained or referenced in this AIF may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies that report according to U.S. standards. While the SEC Modernization Rules are purported to be "substantially similar" to the CIM Standards, readers are cautioned that there are differences between the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral reserves or mineral resources that the Company may report as "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same 4 had the Company prepared the reserve or resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules. 1.4 Currency All sums of money which are referred to herein are expressed in lawful money of Canada, unless otherwise specified. ITEM 2: CORPORATE STRUCTURE 2.1 Names, Address and Incorporation The Company was incorporated as "Whitehorse Gold Corp." on November 27, 2019 under the British Columbia Business Corporations Act ("BCBCA") as a wholly-owned subsidiary of New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific") for purposes of completing the Arrangement (as defined below). The Company's head office and registered office are located at Suite 1750 - 1066 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 3X1. Whitehorse's website is www.whitehorsegold.ca. On November 25, 2020, the Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Company is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick. 2.2 Intercorporate Relationships The corporate structure of the Company and its subsidiaries as at the date of this AIF is as follows: WHITEHORSE GOLD CORP. (British Columbia, Canada) 100% Tagish Lake Gold Corp. (British Columbia, Canada) 100% Skukum Gold Project (Yukon Territory, Canada) Tagish Lake Gold Corp. ("Tagish Lake") was formed on November 30, 2000 under the BCBCA as a result of an amalgamation between Omni Resources Inc. and Trumpeter Yukon Gold Inc. 