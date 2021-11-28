Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Whitehorse Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHG   CA96525N1033

WHITEHORSE GOLD CORP.

(WHG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Whitehorse Gold : Appoints Gordon Neal as CEO and Director

11/28/2021 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Whitehorse Gold Corp.

1750 - 1066 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC, Canada V6E 3X1

Telephone: (604) 336-5919

www.whitehorsegold.ca

Whitehorse Gold Appoints Gordon Neal as CEO and Director

WHG-NR-21-17

November 28, 2021

Vancouver, British Columbia: Whitehorse Gold Corp. ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company")

(TSXV: WHG) has appointed Gordon Neal as the CEO and a director of the Company.

Mr. Neal has extensive experience in the metals and mining sector, capital markets, and government communications. He was most recently the president of New Pacific Metals Corp. and was the former vice- president corporate development at Silvercorp Metals Inc. Prior to that, he held the vice-president corporate development position at Mag Silver Corp. Mr. Neal's career also saw him working in the office of the Prime Minister of Canada as a senior communications adviser.

In connection with his appointment, the Company granted 500,000 stock options (the "Options") to Mr. Neal pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan (the "Plan"). The Options are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant at price of $0.60 per share, being the closing price of the Company's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on November 26, 2021. The Options vest in six equal tranches over a period of three years. The Options are subject to the provisions of the Plan and the policies of the TSXV.

ABOUT WHITEHORSE GOLD CORP.

Whitehorse Gold is a responsible mineral exploration and development company focused on its 170-square-km Skukum Gold Project located in southern Yukon, approximately 55 km south-southwest of Whitehorse. The Project hosts the advanced-stage Skukum Creek and Goddell deposits, and the formerly producing Mt. Skukum high-grade gold mine, all of which remain open for expansion, plus additional untested mineralized occurrences. Project infrastructure includes an all-weather access road, a 50-person camp, approximately 6 kms of underground development, and a previously operating 300-tpd mill and associated support facilities. Underground operations by a previous operator at Mt. Skukum from 1986 to 1988 saw 233,400 tons of ore mined and processed to recover approximately 79,750 ounces of gold (Total Energold Corporation, 1989).

On Behalf of Whitehorse Gold Corp. signed "Mark Cruise"

Dr. Mark Cruise, Chairman

For further information please contact:

Steve Stakiw, Vice President - Corporate Affairs

Phone: 1-778-998-7356

Email: info@whitehorsegold.ca

www.whitehorsegold.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, actual and

Whitehorse Gold Corp.

2

November 28, 2021

NR-21-17 - Continued

future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Disclaimer

Whitehorse Gold Corp. published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 22:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WHITEHORSE GOLD CORP.
05:30pWHITEHORSE GOLD : Appoints Gordon Neal as CEO and Director
PU
11/26WHITEHORSE GOLD : Announces Resignation of Director and CEO
PU
11/24Whitehorse Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months En..
CI
11/22Whitehorse Gold Up 5.5% after Reporting Completion of Exploration, Drill Program on Sku..
MT
11/22WHITEHORSE GOLD : Completes Exploration and Drill Program on Skukum Gold Project in Yukon
PU
11/22Whitehorse Gold Corp. Completes Exploration and Drill Program on Skukum Gold Project in..
CI
11/09Whitehorse Gold Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus
PU
10/14WHITEHORSE GOLD : Corporate Presentation - October 2021
PU
10/05WHITEHORSE GOLD : intersects 4.2 metres of 32.0 grams per tonne gold equivalent grade in a..
PU
10/05Whitehorse Gold Corp. Intersects 4.2 Metres of 32.0 Grams Per Tonne Gold Equivalent Gra..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 19,7 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
Net Debt 2020 3,08 M 2,41 M 2,41 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,57x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 31,6 M 24,7 M 24,8 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart WHITEHORSE GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Whitehorse Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,60 CAD
Average target price 1,95 CAD
Spread / Average Target 225%
Managers and Directors
Kevin Weston Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Mark D. Cruise Independent Chairman
Lorne Waldman Independent Director
Rui Feng Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHITEHORSE GOLD CORP.-84.73%25
NEWMONT CORPORATION-7.38%44 697
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-15.72%34 005
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-5.89%25 544
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.0.11%18 749
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-5.86%14 086