  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Whitehorse Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHG   CA96525N1033

WHITEHORSE GOLD CORP.

(WHG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Whitehorse Gold : Corporate Presentation - September 2021

09/09/2021 | 02:52am EDT
Skukum Gold Project

Whitehorse Mining District,

Yukon, Canada

Advanced | Accessible | High-Grade

TSXV: WHG

September 2021

Disclaimer

TSXV: WHG

THIS PRESENTATION IS NOT INTENDED AS, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE, AN OFFER TO SELL SECURITIES OF WHITEHORSE GOLD CORP. (THE "COMPANY").

No securities commission or other regulatory authority in Canada or any other country or jurisdiction has in any way passed on the merits of this presentation and no representation or warranty is made by the Company to that effect. The information in this presentation is not intended to modify, qualify, supplement or amend information disclosed under corporate and securities legislation of any jurisdiction applicable to the Company and should not be used for the purpose of making investment decisions concerning securities of the Company. The Company's disclosure documents are available on the System of Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Forward-Looking Information

This presentation includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statement") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this presentation are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to future plans regarding the Company's project, including the 2021 work program and resource expansion, the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the possibility, timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production, resource and reserve determination, statements with respect to the price of silver and other metals, and other statements with respect to future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company. Estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources are also forward-looking statements because they incorporate estimates of future developments including future mineral prices, costs and expenses and the amount of minerals that will be encountered if a property is developed. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "anticipates," "expects," "believes," "forecasts", "projects", "estimates," "seeks," "plans," "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "focus", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions, estimates, beliefs, expectations and opinions as of the date of the disclosure that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, including, without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of the Company's projects in a timely manner, that the Company will be able to complete the required upgrading and retrofitting of the Skukum Gold Project infrastructure to be fit for the Company's planned mining activities, assumptions underlying mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development and continued operation of the Company's projects and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and various other factors. Such risks and uncertainties include fluctuations in precious metal prices, unpredictable results of exploration activities, uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, fluctuations in the costs of goods and services, problems associated with exploration, development and mining operations, changes in legal, social or political conditions in the jurisdictions where the Company operates including with respect to establishing and maintaining social license at the Company's projects, delays in obtaining governmental permits and approvals, lack of appropriate funding, accidents, other risks of the mining industry, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19 and other risk factors as discussed in the Company's filings with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory agencies. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this presentation, except as otherwise required by law. No securities regulatory authority or exchange has in any way passed on the merits of this presentation nor any securities referred herein.

2 // WHITEHORSEGOLD.CA

Disclaimer

TSXV: WHG

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors Concerning Estimates of Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources

The Company has prepared disclosure in accordance with Canadian reporting standards, which differ from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The terms "mineral resources", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" used in this presentation are in reference to the mining terms defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards (the "CIM Standards"), which definitions have been adopted by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Accordingly, information contained in this presentation providing descriptions of our mineral deposits in accordance with NI 43-101 may not be comparable to similar information made public by other U.S. companies subject to the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of mineral resources will ever be converted into reserves. Pursuant to CIM Standards, "Inferred mineral resources" are that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Such geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. An inferred mineral resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an indicated mineral resource and must not be converted to a mineral reserve. However, it is reasonably expected that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource is economically or legally mineable. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures. Canadian standards, including the CIM Standards and NI 43-101, differ significantly from standards in the SEC Industry Guide 7. Effective February 25, 2019, the SEC adopted new mining disclosure rules under subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "SEC Modernization Rules"), with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. The SEC Modernization Rules replace the historical property disclosure requirements included in SEC Industry Guide 7. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources". In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "proven mineral reserves" and "probable mineral reserves" to be substantially similar to corresponding definitions under the CIM Standards. During the period leading up to the compliance date of the SEC Modernization Rules, information regarding mineral resources or reserves contained or referenced in this presentation may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies that report according to U.S. standards. While the SEC Modernization Rules are purported to be "substantially similar" to the CIM Standards, readers are cautioned that there are differences between the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral reserves or mineral resources that the Company may report as "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the reserve or resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules.

Qualified Persons

The technical information contained in this presentation has been reviewed and approved by Tim Kingsley, Vice President of Exploration of Whitehorse Gold and Certified Professional Geologist (CPG- 11538) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists, a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101. The qualified person has verified the scientific information disclosed herein and is not aware of any significant risks and uncertainties that could be expected to affect the reliability or confidence in the information discussed herein.

Certain technical information related to the Company's project included in this presentation is derived from the technical report entitled: "Skukum Gold-Silver Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Whitehorse Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada" with an effective date of October 1, 2020 prepared by Ronald G. Simpson, P.Geo., GeoSim Services Inc. (the "Technical Report"). Ronald G. Simpson, P.Geo. from GeoSim Services, Inc. is the independent Qualified Person for the mineral resource estimate.

3 // WHITEHORSEGOLD.CA

Advancing the High-Grade

Skukum Gold Project

Why Whitehorse Gold

TSXV: WHG

High-gradegold resource in Yukon, Canada

  • District-scaleproperty in an advanced, brownfield gold camp

Near-term upside and new discovery potential

  • Three delineated deposits and numerous additional targets

Fully funded to explore

  • Recently completed a C$15.3-million equity financing to fund the current 2021 drill campaign underway targeting high-priority areas

Led by a proven management team and board

  • Extensive technical and capital markets experience with a track record of exploring and advancing large gold projects

Capital Markets Profile

Capital Structure

Ticker

TSXV: WHG

Share Price (Sept 8, 2021)

C$1.19

52-Week Low/High

C$0.57 -

C$4.80

Basic Shares Outstanding

52.7 million

Options

4.2 million

Warrants

10.2 million

Fully Diluted Shares

67.1 million

Outstanding

Basic Market Capitalization

C$63 million

Cash

C$13 million

Fully financed for 2021 exploration

and drill campaign

5 // WHITEHORSEGOLD.CA

TSXV: WHG

Share Ownership

Share Price Performance

Silvercorp

Metals Inc

29.5%

Other 47.5%

Institutional

12%

Insiders (excluding

Silvercorp) 11%

Strategic cornerstone shareholder

Opportunity to re-rate upon further

with strong insider ownership

exploration success

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Whitehorse Gold Corp. published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 06:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
