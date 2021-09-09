Whitehorse Gold : Corporate Presentation - September 2021
09/09/2021 | 02:52am EDT
Skukum Gold Project
Whitehorse Mining District,
Yukon, Canada
Advanced | Accessible | High-Grade
TSXV: WHG
September 2021
Advancing the High-Grade
Skukum Gold Project
Why Whitehorse Gold
TSXV: WHG
High-gradegold resource in Yukon, Canada
District-scaleproperty in an advanced, brownfield gold camp
Near-term upside and new discovery potential
Three delineated deposits and numerous additional targets
Fully funded to explore
Recently completed a C$15.3-million equity financing to fund the current 2021 drill campaign underway targeting high-priority areas
Led by a proven management team and board
Extensive technical and capital markets experience with a track record of exploring and advancing large gold projects
Capital Markets Profile
Capital Structure
Ticker
TSXV: WHG
Share Price (Sept 8, 2021)
C$1.19
52-Week Low/High
C$0.57 -
C$4.80
Basic Shares Outstanding
52.7 million
Options
4.2 million
Warrants
10.2 million
Fully Diluted Shares
67.1 million
Outstanding
Basic Market Capitalization
C$63 million
Cash
C$13 million
Fully financed for 2021 exploration
and drill campaign
5 // WHITEHORSEGOLD.CA
TSXV: WHG
Share Ownership
Share Price Performance
Silvercorp
Metals Inc
29.5%
Other 47.5%
Institutional
12%
Insiders (excluding
Silvercorp) 11%
Strategic cornerstone shareholder
Opportunity to re-rate upon further
with strong insider ownership
exploration success
