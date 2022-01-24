Whitehorse Gold : Interim Financial Report

Notice to Readers of the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

for the three months ended September 30, 2020

The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Whitehorse Gold Corp. (the "Company") for the three months ended September 30, 2020 (the "Financial Statements") have been prepared by management and have not been reviewed by the Company's independent auditors. The Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited financial statements for the period from incorporation on November 27, 2019 to June 30, 2020 which are attached as Schedules "D" to the Company's Listing Application available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Financial Statements are stated in terms of Canadian dollars and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.