Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Whitehorse Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHG   CA96525N1033

WHITEHORSE GOLD CORP.

(WHG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 01/24 01:37:18 pm
0.51 CAD   -3.77%
02:54pWHITEHORSE GOLD : Interim Financial Report
PU
2021Whitehorse Gold Corp. Appoints Gordon Neal as Director
CI
2021Whitehorse Gold Corp. Appoints Gordon Neal as CEO and Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Whitehorse Gold : Interim Financial Report

01/24/2022 | 02:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Whitehorse Gold Corp.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the three months ended September 30, 2020 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Notice to Readers of the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

for the three months ended September 30, 2020

The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Whitehorse Gold Corp. (the "Company") for the three months ended September 30, 2020 (the "Financial Statements") have been prepared by management and have not been reviewed by the Company's independent auditors. The Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited financial statements for the period from incorporation on November 27, 2019 to June 30, 2020 which are attached as Schedules "D" to the Company's Listing Application available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Financial Statements are stated in terms of Canadian dollars and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Whitehorse Gold Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Notes

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash

$

3,001,389

$

419,860

Receivables

16,859

1,058

3,018,248

420,918

Non‐current Assets

Reclamation deposit

15,075

15,075

Property and equipment

4

12,973

13,838

Mineral property interests

5

12,360,838

11,820,000

Total ASSETS

$

15,407,134

$

12,269,831

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

371,753

$

18,097

Prepayment for private placement

1

2,812,210

Payables due to a related party

6

167,440

114,290

Promisory notes due to a related party

6

3,500,000

3,500,000

Total Liabilities

6,851,403

3,632,387

EQUITY

Share capital

7

Retained earnings

8,555,731

8,637,444

Total Equity

8,555,731

8,637,444

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

15,407,134

$

12,269,831

Approved on behalf of the Board:

(Signed) Mark Cruise

Director

(Signed) Lorne Waldman

Director

See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Page | 1

Whitehorse Gold Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three Months Ended

Notes

September 30, 2020

Operating expenses

Depreciation

4

$

865

Filing and listing

2,946

Investor relations

5,000

Professional fees

88,295

Salaries and benefits

6

(83,470)

Office and administration

14,536

28,172

Other expenses

Foreign exchange loss

391

Interest expense

6

53,150

53,541

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

81,713

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

$

81,713

Loss per common share

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

0.0041

Weighted average number of common shares ‐ basic and diluted

20,000,001

See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Page | 2

Whitehorse Gold Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

Notes

September 30, 2020

Cash provided by (used in)

Operating activities

Net loss for the period

$

(81,713)

Interest expense

6

53,150

Depreciation

4

865

Unrealized foreign exchange gain

(391)

Changes in non‐cash operating working capital

Receivables

(15,801)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

88,153

Net cash provided by operating activities

44,263

Investing activities

Mineral property interest

Capital expenditures

(275,335)

Net cash used in investing activities

(275,335)

Financing activities

Prepayment received for private placement

1

2,812,210

Net cash provided by financing activities

2,812,210

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

391

Increase (decrease) in cash

2,581,529

Cash, beginning of the period

419,860

Cash, end of the period

$

3,001,389

See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Page | 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Whitehorse Gold Corp. published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 19:53:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WHITEHORSE GOLD CORP.
02:54pWHITEHORSE GOLD : Interim Financial Report
PU
2021Whitehorse Gold Corp. Appoints Gordon Neal as Director
CI
2021Whitehorse Gold Corp. Appoints Gordon Neal as CEO and Director
CI
2021Whitehorse Gold Announces Resignation of Director and CEO
AQ
2021WHITEHORSE GOLD : Appoints Gordon Neal as CEO and Director
PU
2021WHITEHORSE GOLD : Announces Resignation of Director and CEO
PU
2021Whitehorse Gold Corp. Announces the Resignation of Kevin Weston as CEO
CI
2021Whitehorse Gold Corp. Announces the Resignation of Kevin Weston as Director
CI
2021Whitehorse Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months En..
CI
2021Whitehorse Gold Up 5.5% after Reporting Completion of Exploration, Drill Program on Sku..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 19,7 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
Net Debt 2020 3,08 M 2,43 M 2,43 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,57x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 27,9 M 22,0 M 22,1 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart WHITEHORSE GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Whitehorse Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,53 CAD
Average target price 1,95 CAD
Spread / Average Target 268%
Managers and Directors
Gordon Kenneth Neal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Mark D. Cruise Independent Chairman
Lorne Waldman Independent Director
Rui Feng Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHITEHORSE GOLD CORP.6.00%22
NEWMONT CORPORATION1.73%50 411
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION1.12%34 541
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-5.55%21 592
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-5.42%18 476
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED2.86%14 851