Whitehorse Gold : Quarterly Report

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Whitehorse Gold Corp. (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at June 30, 2020, the consolidated statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows from incorporation on November 27, 2019 to June 30, 2020, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies (collectively referred to as the "financial statements").
In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at June 30, 2020, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the period then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards ("Canadian GAAS"). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Material Uncertainty related to Going Concern
We draw attention to Note 2 in the ﬁnancial statements, which indicates that the Company has not generated any revenues from operations. As at June 30, 2020, the Company's current liabilities exceeded its current assets by $3,211,469. As stated in Note 2, these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 2, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast signiﬁcant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modiﬁed in respect of this matter.
Other Information
Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information, other than the financial statements and our auditor's report thereon, in the Management's Discussion and Analysis.
Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
We obtained the Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material
misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact in this auditor's report. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.
Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian GAAS will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian GAAS, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
/s/ Deloitte LLP
Chartered Professional Accountants
Vancouver, British Columbia
August 25, 2020
Whitehorse Gold Corp.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
As at
Notes
June 30, 2020
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash
$
419,860
Receivables
1,058
420,918
Non-current Assets
Reclamation deposit
15,075
Property and equipment
4
13,838
Mineral property interests
5
11,820,000
Total Assets
$
12,269,831
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
18,097
Payables due to a related party
6
114,290
Promisory notes due to a related party
6
3,500,000
Total Liabilities
3,632,387
EQUITY
Share capital
7
-
Retained earnings
8,637,444
8,637,444
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
12,269,831
See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements
