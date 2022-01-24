Whitehorse Gold : Quarterly Report

Deloitte LLP

939 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC V6Z1L3

Canada

Tel: 604-669-4466

Fax: 604-685-0395

www.deloitte.ca

Independent Auditor's Report

To the Shareholders of

New Pacific Metals Corp.

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Whitehorse Gold Corp. (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at June 30, 2020, the consolidated statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows from incorporation on November 27, 2019 to June 30, 2020, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies (collectively referred to as the "financial statements").

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at June 30, 2020, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the period then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards ("Canadian GAAS"). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 2 in the ﬁnancial statements, which indicates that the Company has not generated any revenues from operations. As at June 30, 2020, the Company's current liabilities exceeded its current assets by $3,211,469. As stated in Note 2, these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 2, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast signiﬁcant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modiﬁed in respect of this matter.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information, other than the financial statements and our auditor's report thereon, in the Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

We obtained the Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material