  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Whitehorse Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHG   CA96525N1033

WHITEHORSE GOLD CORP.

(WHG)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:07 2022-08-17 pm EDT
0.4900 CAD   -2.00%
Summary 
Whitehorse Gold : WHGDF 2022 Q2 Financial Statements

08/18/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
TSXV: WHG

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Whitehorse Gold Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

As at

Notes

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivelents

$

2,975,444

$

5,149,913

GST receivables

17,007

72,602

Deposits and prepayments

3

47,521

68,793

3,039,972

5,291,308

Non-current Assets

Reclamation deposit

15,075

15,075

Deposits and prepayments

3

57,182

57,182

Loan receivable

4

325,372

-

Property and equipment

5

701,697

777,564

Mineral property interests

6

23,144,019

22,186,694

TOTAL ASSETS

$

27,283,317

$

28,327,823

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Trade and other payables

$

311,196

$

799,724

Accrued liabilities

37,224

86,052

Current portion of lease obligatons

7

12,772

26,468

361,192

912,244

Non-current Liabilities

Lease obligations

7

-

13,234

Total Liabilities

361,192

925,478

EQUITY

Share capital

8

21,353,770

20,879,163

Reserves

8

639,068

700,190

Retained earnings

4,929,287

5,822,992

Total Equity

26,922,125

27,402,345

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

27,283,317

$

28,327,823

Approved on behalf of the Board:

(Signed) Gordon Neal

Director

(Signed) Lorne Waldman

Director

See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Whitehorse Gold Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

Notes

2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating expenses

Salaries and benefits

$

146,403

$

272,097

$

282,106

$

536,604

Project investigation and evaluation

4

3,136

-

86,745

-

Investor relations

26,963

64,215

77,147

132,292

Filing and continuous listing

18,906

25,979

67,770

66,066

Professional fees

75,101

17,374

86,950

48,753

Office and administration

72,670

40,883

134,592

66,690

Depreciation

5,440

7,721

10,879

8,617

Share-based compensation

8

128,675

144,087

128,961

233,623

477,294

572,356

875,150

1,092,645

Other (income) expenses

Interest income

4

(3,222)

-

(3,222)

-

Interest expense

1,453

-

3,424

-

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(10,099)

3,662

(1,248)

5,825

Loss on early termination of leases

5

19,601

-

19,601

-

7,733

3,662

18,555

5,825

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

485,027

$

576,018

$

893,705

$

1,098,470

Loss per common share attributable to equity holders of the Company

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

0.01

$

0.01

$

0.02

$

0.02

Weighted average number of common shares - basic and diluted

53,225,143

47,878,663

52,972,547

45,327,636

See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Whitehorse Gold Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

Notes

2022

2021

2022

2021

Cash used in

Operating activities

Net loss for the period

$

(485,027)

$

(576,018)

$

(893,705)

$

(1,098,470)

Interest expense

7

1,453

-

3,424

-

Interest income

4

(3,222)

-

(3,222)

-

Depreciation

5

5,440

10,183

10,879

11,079

Share based compensation

8

128,675

144,087

128,961

233,623

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(10,099)

3,662

(1,248)

5,825

Loss on early termination of leases

19,601

-

19,601

-

Changes in non-cash operating working capital

GST Receivables

70,752

(45,949)

55,595

(75,822)

Deposits and prepayments

53,068

1,874

21,272

(11,876)

Inventory

-

(64,368)

-

(64,368)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(67,367)

85,885

(59,525)

101,129

Net cash used in operating activities

(286,726)

(440,644)

(717,968)

(898,880)

Investing activities

Mineral property interests

Capital expenditures

(591,427)

(646,090)

(1,298,249)

(1,019,330)

Property and equipment

Additions

-

(124,102)

(120,506)

(124,102)

Disposal cost

(1,738)

-

(1,738)

-

Advancement of loan receivable

4

-

-

(314,700)

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(593,165)

(770,192)

(1,735,193)

(1,143,432)

Financing activities

Funds raised from private placement, net of

share issuance costs

8

-

14,564,459

-

14,564,459

Exercise of options

215,775

28,876

305,025

28,876

Lease obligations

Repayments of principal

7

(5,329)

-

(11,707)

-

Payment of interest

7

(1,453)

-

(3,424)

-

Termination

(5,000)

-

(5,000)

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

203,993

14,593,335

284,894

14,593,335

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

37

(3,662)

(6,202)

(5,825)

Increase (decrease) in cash

(675,861)

13,378,837

(2,174,469)

12,545,198

Cash, beginning of the period

3,651,305

758,866

5,149,913

1,592,505

Cash, end of the period

$

2,975,444

$

14,137,703

$

2,975,444

$

14,137,703

See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Whitehorse Gold Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

(Expressed in Canadian dollars, except for share figures)

Share capital

Reserves

Share-based

Notes

Number of shares

Amount

compensation

Warrant

Retained earning

Total equity

Balance, January 1, 2021

42,656,597

$

6,797,010

$

56,988

$

-

7,997,307

14,851,305

Share-based compensation

-

-

285,384

-

-

285,384

Options exercised

91,667

47,320

(18,444)

-

-

28,876

Share issuance in 2021 Private Placement, net of share

issue costs and flow-through share premium liability

9,933,325

14,034,833

-

165,023

-

14,199,856

Net loss and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(1,098,470)

(1,098,470)

Balance, June 30, 2021

52,681,589

$

20,879,163

$

323,928

$

165,023

6,898,837

28,266,951

Share-based compensation

-

-

211,239

-

-

211,239

Net loss and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(1,075,845)

(1,075,845)

Balance, December 31, 2021

52,681,589

$

20,879,163

$

535,167

$

165,023

5,822,992

27,402,345

Share-based compensation

8

-

-

108,460

-

-

108,460

Options exercised

8

968,334

474,607

(169,582)

-

-

305,025

Net loss and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

(893,705)

(893,705)

Balance, June 30, 2022

53,649,923

$

21,353,770

$

474,045

$

165,023

4,929,287

26,922,125

See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,17 M - -
Net cash 2021 5,11 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -11,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26,3 M 20,4 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 61,5%
Managers and Directors
Gordon Kenneth Neal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Zhang Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Lorne Waldman Chairman
Bhakti Pavani Independent Director
Rui Feng Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHITEHORSE GOLD CORP.-2.00%20
NEWMONT CORPORATION-27.60%35 636
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-11.81%29 057
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-17.86%19 884
POLYUS-35.94%18 742
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-22.66%14 673