Whitehorse Gold : WHGDF 2022 Q2 Financial Statements

TSXV: WHG UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Whitehorse Gold Corp. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars) As at Notes June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivelents $ 2,975,444 $ 5,149,913 GST receivables 17,007 72,602 Deposits and prepayments 3 47,521 68,793 3,039,972 5,291,308 Non-current Assets Reclamation deposit 15,075 15,075 Deposits and prepayments 3 57,182 57,182 Loan receivable 4 325,372 - Property and equipment 5 701,697 777,564 Mineral property interests 6 23,144,019 22,186,694 TOTAL ASSETS $ 27,283,317 $ 28,327,823 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Trade and other payables $ 311,196 $ 799,724 Accrued liabilities 37,224 86,052 Current portion of lease obligatons 7 12,772 26,468 361,192 912,244 Non-current Liabilities Lease obligations 7 - 13,234 Total Liabilities 361,192 925,478 EQUITY Share capital 8 21,353,770 20,879,163 Reserves 8 639,068 700,190 Retained earnings 4,929,287 5,822,992 Total Equity 26,922,125 27,402,345 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 27,283,317 $ 28,327,823 Approved on behalf of the Board: (Signed) Gordon Neal Director (Signed) Lorne Waldman Director See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements Page | 1

Whitehorse Gold Corp. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Notes 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating expenses Salaries and benefits $ 146,403 $ 272,097 $ 282,106 $ 536,604 Project investigation and evaluation 4 3,136 - 86,745 - Investor relations 26,963 64,215 77,147 132,292 Filing and continuous listing 18,906 25,979 67,770 66,066 Professional fees 75,101 17,374 86,950 48,753 Office and administration 72,670 40,883 134,592 66,690 Depreciation 5,440 7,721 10,879 8,617 Share-based compensation 8 128,675 144,087 128,961 233,623 477,294 572,356 875,150 1,092,645 Other (income) expenses Interest income 4 (3,222) - (3,222) - Interest expense 1,453 - 3,424 - Foreign exchange (gain) loss (10,099) 3,662 (1,248) 5,825 Loss on early termination of leases 5 19,601 - 19,601 - 7,733 3,662 18,555 5,825 Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ 485,027 $ 576,018 $ 893,705 $ 1,098,470 Loss per common share attributable to equity holders of the Company Basic and diluted loss per share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 Weighted average number of common shares - basic and diluted 53,225,143 47,878,663 52,972,547 45,327,636 See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements Page | 2

Whitehorse Gold Corp. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian dollars) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Notes 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash used in Operating activities Net loss for the period $ (485,027) $ (576,018) $ (893,705) $ (1,098,470) Interest expense 7 1,453 - 3,424 - Interest income 4 (3,222) - (3,222) - Depreciation 5 5,440 10,183 10,879 11,079 Share based compensation 8 128,675 144,087 128,961 233,623 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (10,099) 3,662 (1,248) 5,825 Loss on early termination of leases 19,601 - 19,601 - Changes in non-cash operating working capital GST Receivables 70,752 (45,949) 55,595 (75,822) Deposits and prepayments 53,068 1,874 21,272 (11,876) Inventory - (64,368) - (64,368) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (67,367) 85,885 (59,525) 101,129 Net cash used in operating activities (286,726) (440,644) (717,968) (898,880) Investing activities Mineral property interests Capital expenditures (591,427) (646,090) (1,298,249) (1,019,330) Property and equipment Additions - (124,102) (120,506) (124,102) Disposal cost (1,738) - (1,738) - Advancement of loan receivable 4 - - (314,700) - Net cash used in investing activities (593,165) (770,192) (1,735,193) (1,143,432) Financing activities Funds raised from private placement, net of share issuance costs 8 - 14,564,459 - 14,564,459 Exercise of options 215,775 28,876 305,025 28,876 Lease obligations Repayments of principal 7 (5,329) - (11,707) - Payment of interest 7 (1,453) - (3,424) - Termination (5,000) - (5,000) - Net cash provided by financing activities 203,993 14,593,335 284,894 14,593,335 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 37 (3,662) (6,202) (5,825) Increase (decrease) in cash (675,861) 13,378,837 (2,174,469) 12,545,198 Cash, beginning of the period 3,651,305 758,866 5,149,913 1,592,505 Cash, end of the period $ 2,975,444 $ 14,137,703 $ 2,975,444 $ 14,137,703 See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements Page | 3