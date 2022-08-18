Whitehorse Gold : WHGDF 2022 Q2 Financial Statements
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Whitehorse Gold Corp.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
As at
Notes
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivelents
$
2,975,444
$
5,149,913
GST receivables
17,007
72,602
Deposits and prepayments
3
47,521
68,793
3,039,972
5,291,308
Non-current Assets
Reclamation deposit
15,075
15,075
Deposits and prepayments
3
57,182
57,182
Loan receivable
4
325,372
-
Property and equipment
5
701,697
777,564
Mineral property interests
6
23,144,019
22,186,694
TOTAL ASSETS
$
27,283,317
$
28,327,823
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables
$
311,196
$
799,724
Accrued liabilities
37,224
86,052
Current portion of lease obligatons
7
12,772
26,468
361,192
912,244
Non-current Liabilities
Lease obligations
7
-
13,234
Total Liabilities
361,192
925,478
EQUITY
Share capital
8
21,353,770
20,879,163
Reserves
8
639,068
700,190
Retained earnings
4,929,287
5,822,992
Total Equity
26,922,125
27,402,345
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
27,283,317
$
28,327,823
Approved on behalf of the Board:
(Signed) Gordon Neal
Director
(Signed) Lorne Waldman
Director
See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Page | 1
Whitehorse Gold Corp.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
Notes
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating expenses
Salaries and benefits
$
146,403
$
272,097
$
282,106
$
536,604
Project investigation and evaluation
4
3,136
-
86,745
-
Investor relations
26,963
64,215
77,147
132,292
Filing and continuous listing
18,906
25,979
67,770
66,066
Professional fees
75,101
17,374
86,950
48,753
Office and administration
72,670
40,883
134,592
66,690
Depreciation
5,440
7,721
10,879
8,617
Share-based compensation
8
128,675
144,087
128,961
233,623
477,294
572,356
875,150
1,092,645
Other (income) expenses
Interest income
4
(3,222)
-
(3,222)
-
Interest expense
1,453
-
3,424
-
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(10,099)
3,662
(1,248)
5,825
Loss on early termination of leases
5
19,601
-
19,601
-
7,733
3,662
18,555
5,825
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
$
485,027
$
576,018
$
893,705
$
1,098,470
Loss per common share attributable to equity holders of the Company
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
0.01
$
0.01
$
0.02
$
0.02
Weighted average number of common shares - basic and diluted
53,225,143
47,878,663
52,972,547
45,327,636
See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Page | 2
Whitehorse Gold Corp.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
Notes
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash used in
Operating activities
Net loss for the period
$
(485,027)
$
(576,018)
$
(893,705)
$
(1,098,470)
Interest expense
7
1,453
-
3,424
-
Interest income
4
(3,222)
-
(3,222)
-
Depreciation
5
5,440
10,183
10,879
11,079
Share based compensation
8
128,675
144,087
128,961
233,623
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(10,099)
3,662
(1,248)
5,825
Loss on early termination of leases
19,601
-
19,601
-
Changes in non-cash operating working capital
GST Receivables
70,752
(45,949)
55,595
(75,822)
Deposits and prepayments
53,068
1,874
21,272
(11,876)
Inventory
-
(64,368)
-
(64,368)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(67,367)
85,885
(59,525)
101,129
Net cash used in operating activities
(286,726)
(440,644)
(717,968)
(898,880)
Investing activities
Mineral property interests
Capital expenditures
(591,427)
(646,090)
(1,298,249)
(1,019,330)
Property and equipment
Additions
-
(124,102)
(120,506)
(124,102)
Disposal cost
(1,738)
-
(1,738)
-
Advancement of loan receivable
4
-
-
(314,700)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(593,165)
(770,192)
(1,735,193)
(1,143,432)
Financing activities
Funds raised from private placement, net of
share issuance costs
8
-
14,564,459
-
14,564,459
Exercise of options
215,775
28,876
305,025
28,876
Lease obligations
Repayments of principal
7
(5,329)
-
(11,707)
-
Payment of interest
7
(1,453)
-
(3,424)
-
Termination
(5,000)
-
(5,000)
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
203,993
14,593,335
284,894
14,593,335
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
37
(3,662)
(6,202)
(5,825)
Increase (decrease) in cash
(675,861)
13,378,837
(2,174,469)
12,545,198
Cash, beginning of the period
3,651,305
758,866
5,149,913
1,592,505
Cash, end of the period
$
2,975,444
$
14,137,703
$
2,975,444
$
14,137,703
See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Page | 3
Whitehorse Gold Corp.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
(Expressed in Canadian dollars, except for share figures)
Share capital
Reserves
Share-based
Notes
Number of shares
Amount
compensation
Warrant
Retained earning
Total equity
Balance, January 1, 2021
42,656,597
$
6,797,010
$
56,988
$
-
7,997,307
14,851,305
Share-based compensation
-
-
285,384
-
-
285,384
Options exercised
91,667
47,320
(18,444)
-
-
28,876
Share issuance in 2021 Private Placement, net of share
issue costs and flow-through share premium liability
9,933,325
14,034,833
-
165,023
-
14,199,856
Net loss and comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(1,098,470)
(1,098,470)
Balance, June 30, 2021
52,681,589
$
20,879,163
$
323,928
$
165,023
6,898,837
28,266,951
Share-based compensation
-
-
211,239
-
-
211,239
Net loss and comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(1,075,845)
(1,075,845)
Balance, December 31, 2021
52,681,589
$
20,879,163
$
535,167
$
165,023
5,822,992
27,402,345
Share-based compensation
8
-
-
108,460
-
-
108,460
Options exercised
8
968,334
474,607
(169,582)
-
-
305,025
Net loss and comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
(893,705)
(893,705)
Balance, June 30, 2022
53,649,923
$
21,353,770
$
474,045
$
165,023
4,929,287
26,922,125
See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Page | 4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Whitehorse Gold Corp. published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 21:33:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about WHITEHORSE GOLD CORP.
Sales 2021
-
-
-
Net income 2021
-2,17 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
5,11 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-11,3x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
26,3 M
20,4 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
-
EV / Sales 2021
-
Nbr of Employees
5
Free-Float
61,5%
Chart WHITEHORSE GOLD CORP.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
0,49
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-