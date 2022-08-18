Whitehorse Gold : WHGDF 2022 Q2 MD&A

WHITEHORSE GOLD CORP.

Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 (Expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated)

DATE OF REPORT: August 17, 2022

This MD&A for Whitehorse Gold Corp. and its subsidiary (collectively, "Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the related notes contained therein. In addition, the Company reports its financial position, financial performance and cash flow in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The Company's significant accounting policies are set out in Note 2 of the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.

1. CORPORATE INFORMATION

The Company is a Canadian mining company engaged in exploring and developing mining properties, including its Skukum Gold Project (formerly referred to as Tagish Lake Gold Project) located in the Yukon Territory, Canada (the "Project"). Whitehorse Gold was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on November 27, 2019, for the purpose of carrying out a spin-out by way of plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific"), which was completed on November 18, 2020.

The head office, registered address and records office of the Company are located at 1066 Hastings Street, Suite 1750, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6E 3X1. The Company's common shares (each, a "Share" or a "Common Share") commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the symbol "WHG" on November 25, 2020. On March 16, 2022, the Company's Common Shares started trading on the OTCQX Market under the symbol "WHGDF".

2. PROJECT OVERVIEW

On February 12, 2020, the Company entered into a share exchange agreement with New Pacific, pursuant to which New Pacific transferred to the Company all the issued and outstanding shares (the "WGY Shares") in the authorized share structure of Whitehorse Gold (Yukon) Corp formerly named as Tagish Lake Gold Corp., "WGY") in consideration for the issuance of (1) an aggregate of 20,000,000 fully-paid and non- assessable Common Shares; and (2) a demand promissory note in the principal sum of $3,000,000 to New Pacific (the "Share Exchange Promissory Note"). As a result, WGY is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Project, covering an area of 170.3 square kilometres ("km"), is located approximately 55 km south of Whitehorse, Yukon Territory, Canada. The Project consists of 1,051 mining claims hosting three identified gold and gold-silver mineral deposits: Skukum Creek, Goddell and Mount Skukum. The Project is 100% owned by WGY.

The Company completed the 2021 drill program with 16,554 meters of diamond drilling in 44 holes on the Project, undertaken with three drill rigs, that were focused on the Project's three deposits. The program was comprised primarily of step out and infill holes, as well as exploration/technical holes. Additionally, a property-wide airborne geophysics survey (magnetics, radiometrics and VLF) was flown at 100-m line spacing over the 170.3-km2 property, and extensive surface mapping and sampling programs were undertaken to test areas of interest and certain of the extensive occurrences on the Project.