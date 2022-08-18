Whitehorse Gold : WHGDF 2022 Q2 MD&A

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 (Expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated)
DATE OF REPORT: August 17, 2022
This MD&A for Whitehorse Gold Corp. and its subsidiary (collectively, "Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the related notes contained therein. In addition, the Company reports its financial position, financial performance and cash flow in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The Company's significant accounting policies are set out in Note 2 of the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.
1. CORPORATE INFORMATION
The Company is a Canadian mining company engaged in exploring and developing mining properties, including its Skukum Gold Project (formerly referred to as Tagish Lake Gold Project) located in the Yukon Territory, Canada (the "Project"). Whitehorse Gold was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on November 27, 2019, for the purpose of carrying out a spin-out by way of plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific"), which was completed on November 18, 2020.
The head office, registered address and records office of the Company are located at 1066 Hastings Street, Suite 1750, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6E 3X1. The Company's common shares (each, a "Share" or a "Common Share") commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the symbol "WHG" on November 25, 2020. On March 16, 2022, the Company's Common Shares started trading on the OTCQX Market under the symbol "WHGDF".
2. PROJECT OVERVIEW
On February 12, 2020, the Company entered into a share exchange agreement with New Pacific, pursuant to which New Pacific transferred to the Company all the issued and outstanding shares (the "WGY Shares") in the authorized share structure of Whitehorse Gold (Yukon) Corp formerly named as Tagish Lake Gold Corp., "WGY") in consideration for the issuance of (1) an aggregate of 20,000,000 fully-paid and non- assessable Common Shares; and (2) a demand promissory note in the principal sum of $3,000,000 to New Pacific (the "Share Exchange Promissory Note"). As a result, WGY is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
The Project, covering an area of 170.3 square kilometres ("km"), is located approximately 55 km south of Whitehorse, Yukon Territory, Canada. The Project consists of 1,051 mining claims hosting three identified gold and gold-silver mineral deposits: Skukum Creek, Goddell and Mount Skukum. The Project is 100% owned by WGY.
The Company completed the 2021 drill program with 16,554 meters of diamond drilling in 44 holes on the Project, undertaken with three drill rigs, that were focused on the Project's three deposits. The program was comprised primarily of step out and infill holes, as well as exploration/technical holes. Additionally, a property-wide airborne geophysics survey (magnetics, radiometrics and VLF) was flown at 100-m line spacing over the 170.3-km2 property, and extensive surface mapping and sampling programs were undertaken to test areas of interest and certain of the extensive occurrences on the Project.
The Company has received all the assay results for the 44 drill holes and is updating the Project's resource estimation.
Project Expenditures
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, total expenditures of $220,356 and $957,325 (three and six months ended June 30, 2021 - $1,282,550 and $1,547,692) were capitalized under the Project.
The continuity schedule of mineral property interest is summarized as follows:
Balance, December 31, 2021
$
22,186,694
Capitalized exploration expenditures
Geology study
36,578
Geophysics & surveying
6,626
Drilling & assaying
323,346
Camp service
263,169
Environmental monitoring
72,291
Project management and support
64,535
Permitting & claims
190,780
Balance, June 30, 2022
$
23,144,019
3. REVIEW OF FINANCIAL RESULTS
Net loss attributable to the equity holders for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $485,027, or $0.01 per share, compared to $576,018, or $0.01 per share in the same prior year period.
Net loss attributable to the equity holders for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $893,705, or $ $0.02 per share, compared to $1,098,470, or $0.02 per share.
Overall the Company's financial results were primarily impacted by slight decrease in operating expenses as discussed below.
Salaries and benefits expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 were $146,403 and $282,106 respectively, compared to $272,097 and $536,604 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. The decrease in salaries and benefits expenses compared to prior period was mainly due to executive team restructuring in this period.
Investor relations expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 were $26,963 and $77,147, compared to $64,215 and $132,292 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. The decrease in investor relations expenses was a result of a decrease in advertising and marketing activities in the same prior year period after initial listing.
Project investigation and evaluation expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 were $3,136 and $86,745 respectively. The Company started to evaluate potential projects since this year. The expenses consist of preliminary project prospecting expenses such as travelling, due diligence, and assaying.
Filing and continuous listing fees for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 were $18,906 and $67,770, respectively, which was comparable to three and six months ended June 30, 2021 of $25,979 and $66,066, respectively.
Office and administration expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 were $72,670 and $134,592, respectively (three and six months ended June 30, 2021 - $40,883 and $66,690, respectively). The increase in these expenses was mainly related to an increase in rent expenses.
Professional fees for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 were $75,101 and $86,950, respectively, (three and six months ended June 30, 2021 - $17,374 and $48,753, respectively). The increase was mainly related to quarterly financial statement review service after filing base shelf prospects in November 2021.
Share-basedcompensation for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $128,675, which was comparable to the three months ended June 30, 2022. Share-based compensation expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $128,961, compared to $233,623 for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease was mainly due to negative expense resulted from option forfeiture of terminated/resigned officers, directors, and employees recorded in the quarter of March 31, 2022.
Loss on early termination of lease for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 was $19,601. The Company early terminated some idled vehicle lease agreements and returned the vehicles to the vendor and incurred a one-time loss.
Selected Quarterly Financial Statements
The following tables set out selected quarterly results for the past eight quarters:
For the quarters ended
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
Net loss attributable to the equity holders
$
485,027
$
408,678
$
423,780
$
652,065
Operating expenses
477,294
397,856
781,957
646,112
Basic and diluted loss per share
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total assets
27,283,317
27,900,255
28,327,823
30,821,078
Total liabilities
361,192
846,521
925,478
3,028,063
For the quarters ended
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
Net (loss) income attributable to the equity holders
$
576,018
$
522,452
$
558,424
$
81,713
Operating expenses
572,356
520,289
519,976
28,172
Basic and diluted (loss) income per share
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.00
Total assets
29,889,471
14,736,693
15,092,463
15,407,134
Total liabilities
1,622,520
291,274
241,158
6,851,403
The expenses incurred by the Company are typical of junior exploration companies that have not yet established mineral reserves. The Company's fluctuations in expenditures from quarter to quarter were mainly related to exploration activities and corporate activities conducted during the respective quarter.
