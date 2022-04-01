Whitehorse Gold Corp.
Whitehorse Gold intersects 7.7-metre interval grading 15.7 grams per tonne gold at Mt. Skukum deposit, Yukon
April 1, 2022
Vancouver, British Columbia: Whitehorse Gold Corp. ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: WHG, OTCQX: WHGDF) reports assay results of the remaining 30 drill holes from the 2021 drill program at its wholly-owned Skukum Gold Project (the "Project"), in southern Yukon.
The 30 drill holes were infill and step-out drill holes from the Skukum Creek, Mt. Skukum and Goddell deposits, which have further confirmed and expanded gold-silver mineralization on the Project. With all drill results now received (see Table 1), the Company is evaluating its exploration plans for the 2022 program.
Highlights of the drilling results:
-
• Hole MS21-003 at the Mt. Skukum deposit intersected a 7.7 metre ("m") interval (from 82.0 to 89.7 m) grading 15.68 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") in the Lake 1 Zone (see Figures 1 and 2). This is an infill hole and mineralization occurs within a series of chalcedonic quartz-calcite veins and veinlets.
-
• Hole SC21-027 at the Skukum Creek deposit intersected a 14.0 m interval (from 473.7 to 487.7 m) grading 6.05 g/t Au and 106 g/t silver ("Ag"), including two separate intervals of 2.13 m grading 12.85 g/t Au and 203 g/t Ag, and 3.90 m grading 9.18 g/t Au and 183 g/t Ag, in the Rainbow Zone (see Figures 3 and 4). This is an infill/resource upgrade hole with gold-silver mineralization associated with a quartz vein breccia within a rhyolite dyke host emplaced in shear zone within granodiorites.
-
• Hole RACA21-003 on the RACA zone (see Figures 5 and 6), adjacent to and east of the Skukum Creek deposit, intersected a 3.2 m interval (from 356.9 to 360.1 m) grading 0.76 g/t Au and 581 g/t Ag. An additional deeper interval of 2.65 m (from 425.5 to 428.2 m) graded 489 g/t Ag including a 0.3 m interval of 3,740 g/t Ag. This hole tests a new zone that encountered multiple narrow silver-rich quartz sulfide veins.
Table 1: Summary of All 2021 Drill Results at Skukum Gold Project (includes previously released results)
|
Hole ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval
(m)1,2
|
Au (g/t)
|
Ag (g/t)
|
AuEq (g/t)3,4
|
Zone
|
GG21-001
|
371.4
|
374.35
|
2.95
|
1.43
|
1
|
1.44
|
Goddell deposit
|
GG21-002
|
355.8
|
357.22
|
1.42
|
3.05
|
1
|
3.07
|
and
|
383.13
|
383.83
|
0.70
|
3.22
|
1
|
3.24
|
and
|
391.88
|
392.07
|
0.19
|
3.95
|
4
|
4.01
|
and
|
531.62
|
532.04
|
0.42
|
3.22
|
714
|
13.29
|
and
|
552.96
|
553.45
|
0.49
|
0.56
|
492
|
7.5
|
MS21-001
|
116.59
|
117.43
|
0.84
|
2.19
|
3
|
2.23
|
Mt. Skukum deposit
(Cirque Zone)
|
MS21-002
|
No significant assay results
|
MS21-009
|
No significant assay results
|
MS21-010
|
No significant assay results
MS21-003
MS21-007
MS21-008
MS21-011
MS21-012
RACA21-002 (Step-out)
RACA21-003 (Step-out)
SC21-001
SC21-002
SC21-003
SC21-005
SC21-006
incl.
incl.
incl.
incl.
incl.
incl.
82
89.73
7.73
15.68
26
16.05
203
204
7
209 160.24
1.20 0.76
2.03 8.12
3 5
169.5
5
179.97
179.97
183.36
3.39
7.85
3
7
No significant assay results
No significant assay results
186.43
86.8
186.73 87.65
179
180.5
130.3
104
131.13 104.27
286.37 136.54
286.68 138.49
284.52 345.98 435.00 58.04
284.90 347.78 437.00 58.21
161.45 317.75
356.87 389.46 425.51 426.85
0.30 0.85
40.7
5.58
1.50
4.12
2.54 32.4
3.2 0.39
1.40 1.06 4.10 0.01
0.79 0.52
360.10 393.03 428.16 427.16
0.76 0.38 0.27 1.90
463.00
464.31
1.31
2.11
No significant assay results
28.96 96.00
22 5
2
2 22
5 395
278 456
581 56 489 3740
27
0.61 8.00
2.70 1.52
102.21 79.65
104.00 88.75
1.79 9.10
5.81 2.81
269 180
79.65
83.15
3.50
5.57
375
78.64
87.57
8.93
2.49
120
78.64
83.04
4.40
3.82
184
Abandoned before reach the Rainbow Zone
141.07
146.23 124.75
124.75 133.56
152.40
11.33
1.57
143.95
Mt. Skukum deposit (Lake 1 Zone Central)Mt. Skukum deposit (Lake 1 Zone South)
41.01 5.64
4.14
2.49
37.81 2.79
9.61 5.35
10.88
4.18
6.41
228
2.21 15.13
6.05 1.15
3.29 1.07
2.87 4.69
571 174
125
Mt. Skukum deposit (Lake 2 Zone, Fox
Zone)Skukum Creek deposit
(RACA Zone)Skukum Creek deposit
(Rainbow Zone)
4.78
22.16 3.17
incl.
202.52 202.52 206.89 523.20
208.14 204.37 208.14 527.87
3.26 8.64 1.69 5.34
178 320 318 46
SC21-013
523.20 218.00
7.74 4.15
48 251
incl.
229.07 233.24
235.05 235.05
2.64 5.88
176 489
SC21-020
No significant assay results
307.50
478
incl.
312.95
499.14 370.00
500.06 389.00
0.92 19.00
2.59 4.37
61 126
3.44 6.14
SC21-023
incl.
377.00
381.95
4.95
13.63
363
18.74
SC21-025
484.00 473.74
2.00 13.98
5.55 6.05
42 106
incl. And
475.82 481.30 343.79
477.95 485.20 345.79
12.85 9.18 2.20
203 183 2
SC21-010
398.39
400.39
2.00
0.00
160
2.3
Skukum Creek deposit (Rainbow Zone east)
No significant assay results
582.03
582.25
0.22
2.40
168
4.8
SC21-011 588.75 226.40
589.49 243.58
SC21-015
incl. incl.
226.40 239.34 480.15
228.81 243.58 480.30
0.30 7.90
129 100
2.41 4.24 0.15
9.40 26.80 1.90
90 350 93
10.4 30.8 3.2
SC21-016
515.38 548.19
516.30 548.37
9.40 1.40
249 38
323.32
325.32
2.00
4.65
52
5.38
SC21-017
Skukum Creek deposit (Rainbow 2 Zone, Berg
352.27
277.73
incl.
282.55
319.00
352.65 288.31 285.66 338.55
0.38 10.58 3.11 19.55
0.76 4.97 15.09 2.19
188 39 101 18
3.41 5.51 16.52 2.45
Zone)
incl. And And
330.15 332.89 336.40
330.37 333.65 336.90
16.15 11.90 36.10
69 122 37
SC21-024
SC21-026 Notes:
392.05 335.29
0.86 1.12
21.00 3.20
66 208
-
1. Drill location, elevation, azimuth, and dip of drill holes are provided in Table 2 below.
-
2. Composites are length weighted.
-
3. True width is estimated at 50-70% of drill intercepts.
-
4. Calculation for gold equivalent ("AuEq") (g/t) = Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) x 0.0141] is based on the long-term median of the August 2021 Street Consensus Commodity Price Forecasts by BMO, which are US$1,600/oz for Au, US$22.50/oz for Ag. Au:Ag ratio is 1:71.
-
5. Assumptions: AuEq calculation utilizes in situ contained Au and Ag and assumes 100% recovery.
Figure 1: Plan view of the Mt. Skukum deposit showing main zones, drill hole traces and drill hole collar locations.
Figure 2: Mt. Skukum deposit - Lake Zone 1 section showing 2021 drill intercepts and select historic drill intervals.
