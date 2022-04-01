Whitehorse Gold Corp.

1750 - 1066 West Hastings Street Vancouver, BC, Canada V6E 3X1

Telephone: (604) 336-5919

www.whitehorsegold.ca

Whitehorse Gold intersects 7.7-metre interval grading 15.7 grams per tonne gold at Mt. Skukum deposit, Yukon

WHG-NR-22-05

April 1, 2022

Vancouver, British Columbia: Whitehorse Gold Corp. ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: WHG, OTCQX: WHGDF) reports assay results of the remaining 30 drill holes from the 2021 drill program at its wholly-owned Skukum Gold Project (the "Project"), in southern Yukon.

The 30 drill holes were infill and step-out drill holes from the Skukum Creek, Mt. Skukum and Goddell deposits, which have further confirmed and expanded gold-silver mineralization on the Project. With all drill results now received (see Table 1), the Company is evaluating its exploration plans for the 2022 program.

Highlights of the drilling results:

• Hole MS21-003 at the Mt. Skukum deposit intersected a 7.7 metre ("m") interval (from 82.0 to 89.7 m) grading 15.68 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") in the Lake 1 Zone (see Figures 1 and 2). This is an infill hole and mineralization occurs within a series of chalcedonic quartz-calcite veins and veinlets.

• Hole SC21-027 at the Skukum Creek deposit intersected a 14.0 m interval (from 473.7 to 487.7 m) grading 6.05 g/t Au and 106 g/t silver ("Ag"), including two separate intervals of 2.13 m grading 12.85 g/t Au and 203 g/t Ag, and 3.90 m grading 9.18 g/t Au and 183 g/t Ag, in the Rainbow Zone (see Figures 3 and 4). This is an infill/resource upgrade hole with gold-silver mineralization associated with a quartz vein breccia within a rhyolite dyke host emplaced in shear zone within granodiorites.

• Hole RACA21-003 on the RACA zone (see Figures 5 and 6), adjacent to and east of the Skukum Creek deposit, intersected a 3.2 m interval (from 356.9 to 360.1 m) grading 0.76 g/t Au and 581 g/t Ag. An additional deeper interval of 2.65 m (from 425.5 to 428.2 m) graded 489 g/t Ag including a 0.3 m interval of 3,740 g/t Ag. This hole tests a new zone that encountered multiple narrow silver-rich quartz sulfide veins.

Table 1: Summary of All 2021 Drill Results at Skukum Gold Project (includes previously released results)

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m)1,2 Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t)3,4 Zone GG21-001 371.4 374.35 2.95 1.43 1 1.44 Goddell deposit GG21-002 355.8 357.22 1.42 3.05 1 3.07 and 383.13 383.83 0.70 3.22 1 3.24 and 391.88 392.07 0.19 3.95 4 4.01 and 531.62 532.04 0.42 3.22 714 13.29 and 552.96 553.45 0.49 0.56 492 7.5 MS21-001 116.59 117.43 0.84 2.19 3 2.23 Mt. Skukum deposit (Cirque Zone) MS21-002 No significant assay results MS21-009 No significant assay results MS21-010 No significant assay results

MS21-003

and

and

MS21-007

MS21-008

MS21-011

MS21-012

RACA21-002 (Step-out)

RACA21-003 (Step-out)

SC21-001

SC21-002

SC21-003

SC21-005

SC21-006

SC21-008

SC21-009

incl.

incl.

incl.

incl.

incl.

incl.

incl. and

82

89.73

7.73

15.68

26

16.05

203

204

7

209 160.24

210.2 161

1.20 0.76

2.03 8.12

3 5

2.08 8.82

169.5

170.5

5

179.97

188.85

179.97

183.36

3.39

7.85

3

7

7.94

No significant assay results

No significant assay results

186.43

86.8

186.73 87.65

179

180.5

130.3

104

131.13 104.27

0.83 0.27

286.37 136.54

286.68 138.49

0.31 1.95

284.52 345.98 435.00 58.04

284.90 347.78 437.00 58.21

0.38 1.80 2.00 0.17

161.45 317.75

161.59 318.84

0.14 1.09

356.87 389.46 425.51 426.85

0.30 0.85

40.7

5.58

1.50

4.12

2.54 32.4

3.2 0.39

1.40 1.06 4.10 0.01

0.79 0.52

360.10 393.03 428.16 427.16

3.23 3.57 2.65 0.31

0.76 0.38 0.27 1.90

463.00

464.31

1.31

2.11

No significant assay results

28.96 96.00

29.57 104.00

22 5

2

2 22

5 395

41 1440 5 101

278 456

581 56 489 3740

27

0.61 8.00

2.70 1.52

2490 90

102.21 79.65

104.00 88.75

1.79 9.10

5.81 2.81

269 180

79.65

83.15

3.50

5.57

375

78.64

87.57

8.93

2.49

120

78.64

83.04

4.40

3.82

184

Abandoned before reach the Rainbow Zone

141.07

146.23 124.75

124.75 133.56

152.40

11.33

1.57

148.44 139.88

128.04 134.63

143.95

144.26

Mt. Skukum deposit (Lake 1 Zone Central)Mt. Skukum deposit (Lake 1 Zone South)

41.01 5.64

4.14

2.57 32.7

3.2 5.91

2 11.28 4.2 1.52

4.71 6.95

8.95 1.17 7.17 54.6

2.49

37.81 2.79

9.61 5.35

10.88

4.18

6.41

228

2.21 15.13

6.05 1.15

1142 143

3.29 1.07

2.87 4.69

571 174

125

Mt. Skukum deposit (Lake 2 Zone, Fox

Zone)Skukum Creek deposit

(RACA Zone)Skukum Creek deposit

(Rainbow Zone)

4.78

22.16 3.17

10.92 7.14

incl.

202.52 202.52 206.89 523.20

208.14 204.37 208.14 527.87

5.62 1.85 1.25 4.67

3.26 8.64 1.69 5.34

178 320 318 46

5.78 13.15 6.17 5.99

SC21-013

SC21-019

523.20 218.00

525.69 222.27

2.49 4.27

7.74 4.15

48 251

8.41 7.68

incl.

229.07 233.24

235.05 235.05

5.98 1.81

2.64 5.88

176 489

5.12 12.78

SC21-020

No significant assay results

SC21-022

307.50

325.00

478

incl.

312.95

317.26

1825

499.14 370.00

500.06 389.00

0.92 19.00

2.59 4.37

61 126

3.44 6.14

SC21-023

incl.

377.00

381.95

4.95

13.63

363

18.74

SC21-025

SC21-027 (step-out)

484.00 473.74

486.00 487.72

2.00 13.98

5.55 6.05

42 106

6.14 7.54

incl. And

475.82 481.30 343.79

477.95 485.20 345.79

2.13 3.90 2.00

12.85 9.18 2.20

203 183 2

15.72 11.76 2.2

SC21-010

398.39

400.39

2.00

0.00

160

2.3

Skukum Creek deposit (Rainbow Zone east)

No significant assay results

582.03

582.25

0.22

2.40

168

4.8

SC21-011 588.75 226.40

589.49 243.58

SC21-015

incl. incl.

226.40 239.34 480.15

228.81 243.58 480.30

0.74 17.18

0.30 7.90

129 100

2.41 4.24 0.15

9.40 26.80 1.90

90 350 93

2.1 9.1

10.4 30.8 3.2

SC21-016

515.38 548.19

516.30 548.37

0.92 0.18

9.40 1.40

249 38

2

323.32

325.32

2.00

4.65

52

5.38

SC21-017

Skukum Creek deposit (Rainbow 2 Zone, Berg

352.27

277.73

incl.

282.55

319.00

352.65 288.31 285.66 338.55

0.38 10.58 3.11 19.55

0.76 4.97 15.09 2.19

188 39 101 18

3.41 5.51 16.52 2.45

Zone)

incl. And And

330.15 332.89 336.40

330.37 333.65 336.90

0.22 0.76 0.50

16.15 11.90 36.10

69 122 37

17 13.62 36.62

SC21-024

SC21-026 Notes:

392.05 335.29

392.91 336.41

0.86 1.12

21.00 3.20

66 208

1. Drill location, elevation, azimuth, and dip of drill holes are provided in Table 2 below.

2. Composites are length weighted.

3. True width is estimated at 50-70% of drill intercepts.

4. Calculation for gold equivalent ("AuEq") (g/t) = Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) x 0.0141] is based on the long-term median of the August 2021 Street Consensus Commodity Price Forecasts by BMO, which are US$1,600/oz for Au, US$22.50/oz for Ag. Au:Ag ratio is 1:71.

5. Assumptions: AuEq calculation utilizes in situ contained Au and Ag and assumes 100% recovery.

Figure 1: Plan view of the Mt. Skukum deposit showing main zones, drill hole traces and drill hole collar locations.