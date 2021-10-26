3rd Quarter 2021 Financial Supplement

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-qualityopen-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and high-household-income markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone creates communities that thrive through

creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences. Whitestone has consistently paid a monthly dividend for more than 15 years. The Company's balanced and well-managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility to support it through a multitude of economic cycles.

We invest in properties that are or can become Community Centered Properties® from which our tenants deliver needed services to the surrounding population. We focus on properties with smaller rental spaces that present opportunities for attractive returns.

Our strategic efforts target entrepreneurial, service-oriented tenants at each property who provide services to their respective surrounding communities. Operations include an internal management structure providing cost-effective services to locally-oriented, smaller space tenants. Multi-cultural community focus sets us apart from traditional commercial real estate operators. We value diversity on our team and maintain in-house leasing, property management, marketing, construction, and maintenance departments with culturally diverse and multi-lingual associates who understand the particular needs of our tenants and neighborhoods.

We have a diverse tenant base concentrated on service offerings such as specialty retail, grocery, restaurants, medical, educational and financial services, and entertainment. These tenants tend to occupy smaller spaces (less than 3,000 square feet) and, as of September 30, 2021, provided a 52% premium rental rate compared to our larger space tenants. The largest of our 1,509 tenants at our wholly owned properties comprised only 2.7% of our annualized base rental revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

