Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Whitestone REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WSR   US9660842041

WHITESTONE REIT

(WSR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/26 04:10:00 pm
9.77 USD   -1.41%
05:00pWhitestone REIT Reports Increase in Q3 FFO, Total Revenue
MT
04:58pWHITESTONE REIT REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
04:55pWHITESTONE : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

3rd Quarter 2021 Financial Supplement

10/26/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

Corporate Profile

1

Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

2

Financial Results

Consolidated Balance Sheets

10

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

12

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

18

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

20

Same Store Property Analysis

24

Other Financial Information

26

Market Capitalization and Selected Ratios

27

Summary of Outstanding Debt and Debt Maturities

29

Summary of Occupancy and Top Tenants

30

Tenant Type Summary

33

Summary of Leasing Activity

34

Lease Expirations

37

Property Details

38

CORPORATE PROFILE

NYSE: WSR

Common Shares

59 Community Centers

5.1 million sq. ft. of gross leasable area

1,509 tenants

6 Top Growth Markets

Austin

Chicago

Dallas-Fort Worth

Houston

Phoenix

San Antonio

Fiscal Year End 12/31

Common Shares &

Units Outstanding*: Common Shares: 49.1 million Operating Partnership Units:

0.8 million

Distribution (per share / unit)*:

Quarter:

$ 0.1075

Annualized: $ 0.43

Dividend Yield: 4.3%**

Board of Trustees:

Nandita V. Berry

Jeffrey A. Jones

Paul T. Lambert

Jack L. Mahaffey

James C. Mastandrea

David F. Taylor

Trustee Emeritus:

Daniel G. DeVos

* As of October 25, 2021

  • Based on common share price of $9.91 as of close of market on October 25, 2021.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-qualityopen-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and high-household-income markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone creates communities that thrive through

creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences. Whitestone has consistently paid a monthly dividend for more than 15 years. The Company's balanced and well-managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility to support it through a multitude of economic cycles.

We invest in properties that are or can become Community Centered Properties® from which our tenants deliver needed services to the surrounding population. We focus on properties with smaller rental spaces that present opportunities for attractive returns.

Our strategic efforts target entrepreneurial, service-oriented tenants at each property who provide services to their respective surrounding communities. Operations include an internal management structure providing cost-effective services to locally-oriented, smaller space tenants. Multi-cultural community focus sets us apart from traditional commercial real estate operators. We value diversity on our team and maintain in-house leasing, property management, marketing, construction, and maintenance departments with culturally diverse and multi-lingual associates who understand the particular needs of our tenants and neighborhoods.

We have a diverse tenant base concentrated on service offerings such as specialty retail, grocery, restaurants, medical, educational and financial services, and entertainment. These tenants tend to occupy smaller spaces (less than 3,000 square feet) and, as of September 30, 2021, provided a 52% premium rental rate compared to our larger space tenants. The largest of our 1,509 tenants at our wholly owned properties comprised only 2.7% of our annualized base rental revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Investor Relations:

Whitestone REIT

ICR LLC.

Rebecca Elliott

Brad Cohen

Vice President, Corporate Communications

203.682.8211

2600 South Gessner, Suite 500, Houston, Texas 77063

713.435.2219 email: ir@whitestonereit.com

website: www.whitestonereit.com

Analyst Coverage:

B. Riley FBR

JMP Securities

Maxim Group

Craig Kucera

Aaron Hecht

Michael Diana

540.277.3366

415.835.3963

212.895.3641

ckucera@brileyfbr.com

ahecht@jmpsecurities.com

mdiana@maximgrp.com

We are followed by the analysts listed above. Please note that any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding our performance made by these analysts are theirs alone and do not represent opinions, forecasts or predictions of our management. We do not by our reference above or distribution imply our endorsement of or concurrence with such information, conclusions or recommendations.

1

2

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Whitestone REIT published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 21:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WHITESTONE REIT
05:00pWhitestone REIT Reports Increase in Q3 FFO, Total Revenue
MT
04:58pWHITESTONE REIT REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
04:55pWHITESTONE : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:50pWHITESTONE REIT : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:45pEarnings Flash (WSR) WHITESTONE REIT Posts Q3 Revenue $32.4M
MT
04:45pEarnings Flash (WSR) WHITESTONE REIT Posts Q3 FFO $0.25
MT
04:41pWhitestone REIT Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
GL
04:41pWhitestone REIT Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
GL
10/01WHITESTONE REIT : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/29Whitestone REIT Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WHITESTONE REIT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 126 M - -
Net income 2021 13,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 44,0x
Yield 2021 4,34%
Capitalization 459 M 459 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,65x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 91
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart WHITESTONE REIT
Duration : Period :
Whitestone REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHITESTONE REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,91 $
Average target price 10,75 $
Spread / Average Target 8,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James C. Mastandrea Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David K. Holeman Chief Financial Officer
John J. Dee Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Jack L. Mahaffey Independent Trustee
Paul T. Lambert Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHITESTONE REIT24.34%459
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)14.96%73 845
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.12.34%45 445
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.17.24%31 835
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION18.82%28 764
SEGRO PLC35.92%21 332