Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Whitestone REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WSR   US9660842041

WHITESTONE REIT

(WSR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WHITESTONE REIT : CONTINUES GOVERNANCE IMPROVEMENTS - Form 8-K

03/30/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
WHITESTONE REIT CONTINUES GOVERNANCE IMPROVEMENTS

•Shareholders provided ability to propose and vote on bylaw amendments
•Formal board oversight initiated for Whitestone's ESG Steering Committee

Houston, Texas, March 30, 2022 - Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) ("Whitestone" or the "Company") today announced that on March 28, 2022, the Operating Committee of the Board of Trustees unanimously approved an amendment to Article XIV of the Company's bylaws, which will give its shareholders the right to amend the company's bylaws (the "Bylaw Amendment").

The Bylaw Amendment provides that the Bylaws may be amended pursuant to a binding proposal that is (a) submitted to the shareholders for approval at a duly called annual meeting or special meeting of shareholders by (i) the Board of Trustees or (ii) a shareholder who provides timely notice of such proposal that satisfies the notice procedures and all other relevant provisions of Section 12 of Article II of the Company's Bylaws and who is, at the record date, a shareholder that satisfies the ownership and other eligibility requirements of Rule 14a-8 under the Exchange Act and Section 12 of Article II of the Company's Bylaws, and (b) approved by the shareholders by the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes entitled to be cast on the matter.

The Bylaw Amendment is subject to shareholder ratification of an amendment to the Company's Declaration of Trust at its upcoming 2022 annual meeting of shareholders.

The Company also announced amendments to its Corporate Governance Guidelines to provide the Company's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee: (i) oversight and guidance of the Company's ESG Steering Committee regarding environmental (including climate change), social and related governance matters relevant to the Company; and (ii) to conduct reasonable prior review and oversight of all related-party transactions.

"Whitestone is committed to the highest standards of corporate governance. The Operating Committee of the Board of Trustees regularly reviews and aligns with best practices as they relate to corporate governance. The Bylaw Amendment and Corporate Governance Guidelines amendments advance that objective," said David Holeman, Chief Executive Officer of Whitestone.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops, and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing, high-household income markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone creates communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences. Whitestone is a monthly dividend-paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for more than 15 years. Whitestone's strong, balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth, and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles. For additional information, please visit www.whitestonereit.com.

Investor and Media Relations:
David Mordy
Director, Investor Relations
Whitestone REIT
(713) 435-2219
ir@whitestonereit.com

Disclaimer

Whitestone REIT published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 21:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WHITESTONE REIT
05:24pWHITESTONE REIT : CONTINUES GOVERNANCE IMPROVEMENTS - Form 8-K
PU
04:35pWHITESTONE REIT : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
04:26pWhitestone REIT Continues Governance Improvements
AQ
03/28Whitestone REIT Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call
AQ
03/11WHITESTONE REIT Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
03/08WHITESTONE REIT : March 2022 - Investor Presentation
PU
03/03B. Riley Raises Whitestone REIT's PT to $13 from $10.50 Given Increase in 2022 Earnings..
MT
03/02TRANSCRIPT : Whitestone REIT, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 02, 2022
CI
03/01WHITESTONE : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/01WHITESTONE REIT : REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WHITESTONE REIT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 133 M - -
Net income 2022 18,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,6x
Yield 2022 3,47%
Capitalization 665 M 665 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,00x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,89x
Nbr of Employees 86
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart WHITESTONE REIT
Duration : Period :
Whitestone REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHITESTONE REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 13,54 $
Average target price 14,00 $
Spread / Average Target 3,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David K. Holeman Chief Executive Officer
Scott Hogan Chief Financial Officer & Controller
David F. Taylor Chairman
Christine C. J. Mastandrea Chief Operating Officer
Jack L. Mahaffey Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHITESTONE REIT33.66%665
EQUINIX, INC.-9.99%69 073
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-1.35%42 224
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-18.18%41 166
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-9.11%32 411
SEGRO PLC-5.01%21 555