HOUSTON, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) is pleased to share leasing updates for two of its open-air shopping centers in Houston. The Company added Wild Fork, a modern-day meat and seafood market, at Lake Woodlands Crossing, bringing occupancy at the Total Wine anchored center to 100%. In addition, Whitestone added Vishala Foods, specializing in spices and produce used in Indian cuisine, at Sugar Park Plaza.



“We’re pleased to add a grocery component at the Lake Woodlands Center as well as a market meeting local demands with Vishala Foods at Sugar Park Plaza,” stated Whitestone’s COO, Christine Mastandrea. “Wild Fork has a strong and loyal following throughout the country, especially within the farm to fork community and Vishala is very popular in Greater Houston, and they both help fill a void in the market for specialty foods. We look forward to continuing this exciting leasing momentum throughout our portfolio.”

Lake Woodlands Crossing (“Property”) is a 60,000 square-foot retail center located in the heart of The Woodlands, across from Market Street – a luxury brand, walkable outdoor shopping center with a 1-mile average household income in excess of $250,000. The property is located in close proximity to numerous corporate campuses and businesses, including Huntsman Corporation, Halliburton, Baker Hughes, OXY and Woodforest National Bank. Whitestone acquired the property in December 2022.

Whitestone CEO, Dave Holeman, commented, “Our bringing Lake Woodlands Crossing from 89% occupancy to 100% occupancy in under a year reflects our leasing team’s ability to add value using local knowledge and technology. We continue to see a strong leasing environment in Texas and Arizona as consumers continue to frequent the service-oriented businesses of tenants at our centers.”

Vishala’s addition at Sugar Park marks its 2nd location at a Whitestone property and 8th location overall. Vishala joins a highly synergistic merchandising mix at the 90,000 square foot Sugar Park Plaza, which lies at the entrance to the fast-growing Fort Bend County neighborhoods of Stafford, Missouri City, and Sugar land.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The Company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy. For additional information, please visit the Company's investor relations website.

