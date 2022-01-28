Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Whitestone REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WSR   US9660842041

WHITESTONE REIT

(WSR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Whitestone REIT Announces Tax Characteristics of 2021 Distributions

01/28/2022 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) released the federal income tax treatment of 2021 cash distributions to holders of common shares (CUSIP 966084204). The final classifications of the distributions for 2021, which will be reported on Form 1099-DIV, are as follows:

Ex-Dividend
Date		Record DatePayable DateTotal
Distribution
Per Share		Ordinary
Dividends		Total Capital
Gain
Distribution		Unrecaptured
Sec 1250 Gain (1)		Return of
Capital
(Nontaxable
Distribution)		Section 199A
Dividends (2)
1/4/20211/5/20211/14/2021$0.035000$0.028240 $- $- $0.006760 $0.028240 
2/1/20212/2/20212/11/2021$0.035000$0.028240 $- $- $0.006760 $0.028240 
3/1/20213/2/20213/11/2021$0.035833$0.028912 $- $- $0.006921 $0.028912 
4/1/20214/5/20214/14/2021$0.035833$0.028912 $- $- $0.006921 $0.028912 
5/3/20215/4/20215/13/2021$0.035833$0.028912 $- $- $0.006921 $0.028912 
6/1/20216/2/20216/10/2021$0.035833$0.028912 $- $- $0.006921 $0.028912 
7/1/20217/2/20217/14/2021$0.035833$0.028912 $- $- $0.006921 $0.028912 
8/2/20218/3/20218/12/2021$0.035833$0.028912 $- $- $0.006921 $0.028912 
9/1/20219/2/20219/14/2021$0.035833$0.028912 $- $- $0.006921 $0.028912 
10/1/202110/4/202110/14/2021$0.035833$0.028912 $- $- $0.006921 $0.028912 
11/1/202111/2/202111/12/2021$0.035833$0.028912 $- $- $0.006921 $0.028912 
12/1/202112/2/202112/13/2021$0.035833$0.028912 $- $- $0.006921 $0.028912 
  2021 Total  $0.428330$0.345600 $- $- $0.082730 $0.345600 
     80.685% 0.000% 0.000% 19.315% 80.685%

 

(1) Represents additional characterization of, and is included in, "Total Capital Gain Distribution."

(2) Represents dividends eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A, and is included in "Ordinary Dividends."

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Whitestone REIT cash distributions. For additional information, contact Whitestone REIT's Investor Relations Department.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops, and redevelops high-quality neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt.

Whitestone seeks to Create Communities in Our Properties through Creating Local Connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of local, regional and national tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment, and experiences.

Whitestone (NYSE: WSR) pays monthly dividends to its shareholders and it has consistently done so for more than 15 years. Whitestone’s strong balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles. For additional information, please visit www.whitestonereit.com and www.linkedin.com/company/whitestone-reit.

Contact Whitestone REIT:
Rebecca Elliott
Vice President, Corporate Communications
(713) 435-2219
relliott@whitestonereit.com

 


All news about WHITESTONE REIT
05:40pWhitestone REIT Announces Tax Characteristics of 2021 Distributions
GL
05:40pWhitestone REIT Announces Tax Characteristics of 2021 Distributions
GL
01/27Whitestone REIT Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Earnings Webcast and Confere..
AQ
01/19WHITESTONE REIT : Names Dave Holeman Chief Executive Officer - Form 8-K
PU
01/19WHITESTONE REIT : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc..
AQ
01/19Whitestone REIT Names Dave Holeman as New CEO
MT
01/18Whitestone REIT Names Dave Holeman Chief Executive Officer
GL
01/18Whitestone REIT Announces Chief Executive Officer Changes
CI
01/18Whitestone REIT Announces Board Changes
CI
01/18Whitestone REIT Announces Appointment of Scott Hogan as Chief Financial Officer
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WHITESTONE REIT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 125 M - -
Net income 2021 12,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 37,7x
Yield 2021 4,30%
Capitalization 491 M 491 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,93x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 91
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart WHITESTONE REIT
Duration : Period :
Whitestone REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHITESTONE REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,99 $
Average target price 11,25 $
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David K. Holeman Chief Executive Officer
Scott Hogan Chief Financial Officer
David F. Taylor Chairman
John J. Dee Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Jack L. Mahaffey Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHITESTONE REIT-1.38%491
EQUINIX, INC.-19.25%61 500
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-16.48%41 223
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-5.35%38 339
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-14.91%29 662
SEGRO PLC-10.41%20 727