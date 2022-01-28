Whitestone REIT Announces Tax Characteristics of 2021 Distributions
01/28/2022 | 05:40pm EST
HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) released the federal income tax treatment of 2021 cash distributions to holders of common shares (CUSIP 966084204). The final classifications of the distributions for 2021, which will be reported on Form 1099-DIV, are as follows:
Ex-Dividend Date
Record Date
Payable Date
Total Distribution Per Share
Ordinary Dividends
Total Capital Gain Distribution
Unrecaptured Sec 1250 Gain (1)
Return of Capital (Nontaxable Distribution)
Section 199A Dividends (2)
1/4/2021
1/5/2021
1/14/2021
$
0.035000
$
0.028240
$
-
$
-
$
0.006760
$
0.028240
2/1/2021
2/2/2021
2/11/2021
$
0.035000
$
0.028240
$
-
$
-
$
0.006760
$
0.028240
3/1/2021
3/2/2021
3/11/2021
$
0.035833
$
0.028912
$
-
$
-
$
0.006921
$
0.028912
4/1/2021
4/5/2021
4/14/2021
$
0.035833
$
0.028912
$
-
$
-
$
0.006921
$
0.028912
5/3/2021
5/4/2021
5/13/2021
$
0.035833
$
0.028912
$
-
$
-
$
0.006921
$
0.028912
6/1/2021
6/2/2021
6/10/2021
$
0.035833
$
0.028912
$
-
$
-
$
0.006921
$
0.028912
7/1/2021
7/2/2021
7/14/2021
$
0.035833
$
0.028912
$
-
$
-
$
0.006921
$
0.028912
8/2/2021
8/3/2021
8/12/2021
$
0.035833
$
0.028912
$
-
$
-
$
0.006921
$
0.028912
9/1/2021
9/2/2021
9/14/2021
$
0.035833
$
0.028912
$
-
$
-
$
0.006921
$
0.028912
10/1/2021
10/4/2021
10/14/2021
$
0.035833
$
0.028912
$
-
$
-
$
0.006921
$
0.028912
11/1/2021
11/2/2021
11/12/2021
$
0.035833
$
0.028912
$
-
$
-
$
0.006921
$
0.028912
12/1/2021
12/2/2021
12/13/2021
$
0.035833
$
0.028912
$
-
$
-
$
0.006921
$
0.028912
2021 Total
$
0.428330
$
0.345600
$
-
$
-
$
0.082730
$
0.345600
80.685
%
0.000
%
0.000
%
19.315
%
80.685
%
(1) Represents additional characterization of, and is included in, "Total Capital Gain Distribution."
(2) Represents dividends eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A, and is included in "Ordinary Dividends."
Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Whitestone REIT cash distributions. For additional information, contact Whitestone REIT's Investor Relations Department.
About Whitestone REIT
Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops, and redevelops high-quality neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt.
Whitestone seeks to Create Communities in Our Properties through Creating Local Connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of local, regional and national tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment, and experiences.
Whitestone (NYSE: WSR) pays monthly dividends to its shareholders and it has consistently done so for more than 15 years. Whitestone’s strong balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles. For additional information, please visit www.whitestonereit.com and www.linkedin.com/company/whitestone-reit.