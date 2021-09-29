Log in
    WSR   US9660842041

WHITESTONE REIT

(WSR)
  Report
Whitestone REIT : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

09/29/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the market close on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

You are invited to listen to the Company’s third quarter results webcast and conference call, which will take place on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The call will be led by Jim Mastandrea, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Dave Holeman, Chief Financial Officer. The webcast and conference call access information is as follows:

To listen to a live webcast of the conference call, click on the Investor Relations tab of the Company’s website, www.whitestonereit.com, and then click on the webcast link. A replay of the call will be available on Whitestone’s website via the webcast link until the Company’s next earnings release.

Dial-in number for domestic participants:1-877-705-6003
Dial-in number for international participants:1-201-493-6725

The conference call will be recorded and a telephone replay will be available through November 10, 2021. Replay access information is as follows:

Replay number for domestic participants:1-844-512-2921
Replay number for international participants:1-412-317-6671
Passcode (for all participants):13721235

The third quarter earnings release and supplemental data package will be available in the “News and Events” and “Financial Reporting” tabs of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. For those without internet access, the earnings release and supplemental data package will be available by mail upon request. To receive a copy, please call the Company’s Investor Relations line at (713) 435-2219. Additional information about Whitestone can be found on the Company’s website at www.whitestonereit.com.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops, and redevelops high-quality neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt.

Whitestone seeks to create Communities That Thrive by Creating Local Connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of primarily entrepreneurial local, regional and national tenants that provide daily necessities, needed goods and services, entertainment, and experiences.

Whitestone (NYSE: WSR) pays monthly dividends to its shareholders and it has consistently done so for more than 15 years. Whitestone’s strong balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles. For additional information, please visit www.whitestonereit.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

Rebecca Elliott
Vice President, Corporate Communications
Whitestone REIT
P: 713-435-2219
E: ir@whitestonereit.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 126 M - -
Net income 2021 13,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,8x
Yield 2021 4,37%
Capitalization 456 M 456 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,62x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 91
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart WHITESTONE REIT
Duration : Period :
Whitestone REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHITESTONE REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,85 $
Average target price 10,75 $
Spread / Average Target 9,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James C. Mastandrea Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David K. Holeman Chief Financial Officer
John J. Dee Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Jack L. Mahaffey Independent Trustee
Paul T. Lambert Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHITESTONE REIT23.59%456
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)13.07%71 705
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.4.72%42 362
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.7.50%29 191
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION4.55%25 310
SEGRO PLC26.32%19 491