    WSR   US9660842041

WHITESTONE REIT

(WSR)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-09 pm EST
9.250 USD   -2.94%
04:16pWhitestone REIT Declares Second Quarter 2023 Dividend
GL
04:15pWhitestone REIT Declares Second Quarter 2023 Dividend
AQ
WHITESTONE REIT Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
Whitestone REIT Declares Second Quarter 2023 Dividend

03/09/2023 | 04:16pm EST
HOUSTON, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.04 per share on the Company's common shares and operating partnership units for the second quarter of 2023. The dividend represents a quarterly amount of $0.12 per share, and an annualized amount of $0.48 per share.

“At Whitestone, we are successfully executing on our growth strategy and improving the Company’s financial and operational performance to deliver even greater returns for shareholders,” said Dave Holeman, Whitestone’s CEO. “The current dividend provides shareholders with an approximate 5% yield and allows the company to focus on our target of bringing debt/EBITDAre to approximately 7x by year-end 2023.”

The second quarter dividend distribution for 2023 will be as detailed below:

MonthRecord DatePayment DateDistribution per 
Share/Unit
April4/4/20234/11/2023$0.04
May5/2/20235/11/2023$0.04
June6/2/20236/13/2023$0.04

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country:  Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. 

Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.  The Company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy.  For additional information, please visit the Company's investor relations website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including discussion and analysis of our financial condition, pending acquisitions and the impact of such acquisitions on our financial condition and results of operations, anticipated capital expenditures required to complete projects, amounts of anticipated cash distributions to our shareholders in the future and other matters. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are the intent, belief or current expectations of our management based on its knowledge and understanding of our business and industry. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “potential,” “predicts,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” or the negative of such terms and variations of these words and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made in this Report include: the imposition of federal income taxes if we fail to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) in any taxable year or forego an opportunity to ensure REIT status; uncertainties related to the national economy, the real estate industry in general and in our specific markets; legislative or regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing REITs; adverse economic or real estate developments or conditions in Texas or Arizona, Houston and Phoenix in particular, including the potential impact of COVID-19 on our tenants’ ability to pay their rent, which could result in bad debt allowances or straight-line rent reserve adjustments; inflation and increases in interest rates, operating costs or general and administrative expenses; availability and terms of capital and financing, both to fund our operations and to refinance our indebtedness as it matures; decreases in rental rates or increases in vacancy rates; litigation risks; lease-up risks, including leasing risks arising from exclusivity and consent provisions in leases with significant tenants; our inability to renew tenant leases or obtain new tenant leases upon the expiration of existing leases; our inability to generate sufficient cash flows due to market conditions, competition, uninsured losses, changes in tax or other applicable laws; geopolitical conflicts, such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; the need to fund tenant improvements or other capital expenditures out of operating cash flow; and the risk that we are unable to raise capital for working capital, acquisitions or other uses on attractive terms or at all and other factors detailed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Investor and Media Contact:

David Mordy
Director of Investor Relations
Whitestone REIT
(713) 435-2219
ir@whitestonereit.com


