Whitestone REIT : Investor Presentation Third Quarter 2020

COMMUNITIES THAT THRIVE
LOCAL CONNECTIONS
INVESTOR PRESENTATION THIRD QUARTER 2020
WHITESTONE REIT
SERVING OUR
STAKEHOLDERS
SERVING SHAREHOLDERS by generating attractive returns from properties that appreciate in value and hedge against inflation
SERVING LOCAL NEIGHBORHOODS by leasing,
managing, owning and operating community centers
in Texas and Arizona's fastest growing cities
SERVING ENTREPRENEURIAL TENANTS to achieve the American dream and mitigating against economic downturns successfully
2W H I T E S T O N E R E I T I N V E S T O R P R E S E N T A T I O N THIR D Q U A R TER 2020
WHITESTONE REIT
AT A GLANCE:(1)
Properties
Gross Leasable SF
Tenants
Occupancy
Consecutive Monthly Dividends(2)
Average Base Rent/SF
2019 3-Year Total Shareholder Return (TSR)(3)(4)
Total Enterprise Value
Total Estimated Real Estate Asset Value(5)
Credit Facility
Long Term Bonds
Equity Market Capitalization
Management Team's Collective Experience
Board Independence
Inside Ownership(6)
|
58
|
5.0 Million
|
1,386
|
88.9%
|
122
|
$19.38
|
23.3%
|
$934 Million
|
$1.5 Billion
|
$515.0 Million
|
$100.0 Million
|
$267.0 Million
|
60+ Years
|
5 of 6
|
6.3%
3W H I T E S T O N E R E I T I N V E S T O R P R E S E N T A T I O N THIR D Q U A R TER 2020
WHAT CRITICAL FACTORS DRIVE
WHITESTONE'S SUCCESS?
Premier Locations in High Growth Markets
"Consumer Driven" Business Model
Value Enhancement Focus
Capital Management & Strong Performance
4W H I T E S T O N E R E I T I N V E S T O R P R E S E N T A T I O N THIR D Q U A R TER 2020
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Whitestone REIT published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 22:07:02 UTC