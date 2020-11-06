Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Whitestone REIT    WSR

WHITESTONE REIT

(WSR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Whitestone REIT : Investor Presentation Third Quarter 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 05:08pm EST

COMMUNITIES THAT THRIVE

LOCAL CONNECTIONS

INVESTOR PRESENTATION THIRD QUARTER 2020

WHITESTONE REIT

SERVING OUR

STAKEHOLDERS

SERVING SHAREHOLDERS by generating attractive returns from properties that appreciate in value and hedge against inflation

SERVING LOCAL NEIGHBORHOODS by leasing,

managing, owning and operating community centers

in Texas and Arizona's fastest growing cities

SERVING ENTREPRENEURIAL TENANTS to achieve the American dream and mitigating against economic downturns successfully

2W H I T E S T O N E R E I T I N V E S T O R P R E S E N T A T I O N THIR D Q U A R TER 2020

WHITESTONE REIT

AT A GLANCE:(1)

Properties

Gross Leasable SF

Tenants

Occupancy

Consecutive Monthly Dividends(2)

Average Base Rent/SF

2019 3-Year Total Shareholder Return (TSR)(3)(4)

Total Enterprise Value

Total Estimated Real Estate Asset Value(5)

Credit Facility

Long Term Bonds

Equity Market Capitalization

Management Team's Collective Experience

Board Independence

Inside Ownership(6)

58

5.0 Million

1,386

88.9%

122

$19.38

23.3%

$934 Million

$1.5 Billion

$515.0 Million

$100.0 Million

$267.0 Million

60+ Years

5 of 6

6.3%

3W H I T E S T O N E R E I T I N V E S T O R P R E S E N T A T I O N THIR D Q U A R TER 2020

WHAT CRITICAL FACTORS DRIVE

WHITESTONE'S SUCCESS?

Premier Locations in High Growth Markets

"Consumer Driven" Business Model

Value Enhancement Focus

Capital Management & Strong Performance

4W H I T E S T O N E R E I T I N V E S T O R P R E S E N T A T I O N THIR D Q U A R TER 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Whitestone REIT published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 22:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WHITESTONE REIT
05:08pWHITESTONE REIT : Investor Presentation Third Quarter 2020
PU
11/05WHITESTONE REIT : to Host Prestigious “Coffee and Cars” Event at Mar..
AQ
11/05Whitestone to Host Prestigious “Coffee and Cars” Event at Market ..
GL
11/02WHITESTONE REIT : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/30WHITESTONE REIT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
10/26WHITESTONE REIT : 3rd Quarter 2020 Financial Supplement
PU
10/26WHITESTONE REIT : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
10/26WHITESTONE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/26WHITESTONE REIT : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results & Provides COVID-19 Update
AQ
10/26Whitestone REIT Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results & Provides COVID-19 Update
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 117 M - -
Net income 2020 4,25 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 61,0x
Yield 2020 7,49%
Capitalization 271 M 271 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,33x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart WHITESTONE REIT
Duration : Period :
Whitestone REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHITESTONE REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 9,50 $
Last Close Price 6,41 $
Spread / Highest target 71,6%
Spread / Average Target 48,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James C. Mastandrea Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Dee Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
David K. Holeman Chief Financial Officer
Jack L. Mahaffey Independent Trustee
Donald F. Keating Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHITESTONE REIT-52.94%271
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)33.81%69 593
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.23.19%41 291
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-1.97%21 374
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-21.23%20 357
SEGRO PLC6.11%14 854
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group