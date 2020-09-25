Log in
WHITESTONE REIT

Whitestone REIT : “At A Glance” Tearsheet – Second Quarter 2020

09/25/2020 | 03:10pm EDT

"Community is everything to us. Our centers are where entrepreneurs can succeed in creating their own version of the American Dream."

~ James Mastandrea

Company Overview

September 2020

Whitestone at a Glance

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt

58

5.O mm

90%

$19.77

~$0.9 billion

$270 million

Properties

Gross SF

Occupancy

ABR / SF

TEV

Market Cap

Whitestone is seeking a best-in-class capital partner to fund growth and new opportunities that are

becoming available due to the disruption in the retail real estate market

Investment Highlights

Industry Leading Tenant Roster 1

  • Top tier tenant relationships
  • Differentiated Business Model
  • Premier Portfolio of Retail Assets
  • Track Record of Superior Returns
  • Attractive Monthly Dividends
  • Experienced Management Team

​Fitness

​Education

4%

​Restaurants

& Food

4%

Service

​Other

​Home Decor &

23%

15%

Improvement

5%

​Grocery

​Apparel

9%

5%

​Financial Services

9%

​General

​Salons

Retail

​Non-Retail

​Medical & Dental 8%

5%

6%

7%

  • Strong Belief in the Value of Diversity, Sustainability and Good Corporate Governance

What Makes Whitestone Different

OUR TENANT'S SUCCESS IS OUR SUCCESS

We succeed when our tenants succeed

FUNDAMENTAL CHANGE

We turned the development world on its head and looking at things differently

DOLLARS AND SENSE

We expand cautiously and optimistically while tackling our challenges head on

Premier Locations in High Growth Markets

Current Whitestone Markets

Potential Expansion Locations

CO

AZ

TN

NC

27 Properties

TX

GA

31 Properties

FL

1 Based on % of ABR. "Other" category includes: Local Services, Wireless, Off-Price, Pet Supplies & Services,

Entertainment, Pharmacy & Nutrition, Sporting Goods and Postal Services.

1

Impressive Performance despite Industry Headwinds

Revenue

NOI

Rent Collection 1

$34.9 $46.6

$126.0$133.8$130.8 $93.4 $104.4

$62.1 $72.4

$83.8 $89.9 $88.6 $62.1 $70.3

$21.6 $28.2 $37.8 $47.2

86%

75%

81%

69%

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

WSR GSA Peers

WSR #1 in Total Shareholder Return % - 3 Year 2

Return

40

20

0

Percentage

(%)

(20)

(40)

(60)

WSR

UBA

RPT

WRI

BRX

KRG

RPAI

REG

FRT

KIM

ROIC

AKR

BFS

UE

SITC

CDR

17 Publicly Traded US Shopping Center REITS

Whitestone Management Team

JAMES MASTANDREA CHAIRMAN AND CEO

  • Over 38 years in Real Estate Industry

JOHN DEE CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

  • Whitestone COO since 2006

DAVE HOLEMAN CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

  • Whitestone CFO since 2006

Whitestone is Committed to its Values

ESG Initiatives

Establishment of Sustainability Statement;

Human Rights Policy; Vendor Code of

Conduct; OSHA Policy

Social Highlights

  • Properties serve multi-culturally diverse

neighborhoods with ~90 employees that speak >30 different languages

BRADFORD JOHNSON EVP, ACQ & MGMT

  • Over 25 years in Real Estate Industry

CHRISTINE MASTANDREA EVP, CORP STRAT

  • Whitestone since 2013

KEVIN REED DIRECTOR, INVESTOR RELATIONS

  • Whitestone since 2017

Corporate Governance Highlights

  • Board Declassification with Annual Elections of All Trustees Beginning in 2020
  • Five out of Six 2020 Trustees are Independent

Covid-19 Response

  • Established "COVID CARES" Tenant
    Counseling team to help tenants apply for COVID-19 CARES Act Relief Resources

1 GSA Peer Median includes the following comps: UBA, REG, FRT, AKR, AAT, ROIC, WRI, BFS, UE, SITC, RPAI, IVT, CDR,

BRX, KRG, KIM and RPT.2

2 As of YE 12/31/19.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Whitestone REIT published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 19:09:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 116 M - -
Net income 2020 4,25 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 48,0x
Yield 2020 8,33%
Capitalization 244 M 244 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,11x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 86
Free-Float 93,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 10,50 $
Last Close Price 5,76 $
Spread / Highest target 126%
Spread / Average Target 82,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James C. Mastandrea Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Dee Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
David K. Holeman Chief Financial Officer
Jack L. Mahaffey Independent Trustee
Donald F. Keating Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHITESTONE REIT-57.71%244
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)25.18%64 977
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.17.96%37 996
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-20.26%20 257
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-3.09%19 747
SEGRO PLC4.44%14 199
