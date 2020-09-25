Whitestone REIT : “At A Glance” Tearsheet – Second Quarter 2020
0
09/25/2020 | 03:10pm EDT
"Community is everything to us. Our centers are where entrepreneurs can succeed in creating their own version of the American Dream."
~ James Mastandrea
Company Overview
September 2020
Whitestone at a Glance
Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt
58
5.O mm
90%
$19.77
~$0.9 billion
$270 million
Properties
Gross SF
Occupancy
ABR / SF
TEV
Market Cap
Whitestone is seeking a best-in-class capital partner to fund growth and new opportunities that are
becoming available due to the disruption in the retail real estate market
Investment Highlights
Industry Leading Tenant Roster 1
Top tier tenant relationships
Differentiated Business Model
Premier Portfolio of Retail Assets
Track Record of Superior Returns
Attractive Monthly Dividends
Experienced Management Team
Fitness
Education
4%
Restaurants
& Food
4%
Service
Other
Home Decor &
23%
15%
Improvement
5%
Grocery
Apparel
9%
5%
Financial Services
9%
General
Salons
Retail
Non-Retail
Medical & Dental 8%
5%
6%
7%
Strong Belief in the Value of Diversity, Sustainability and Good Corporate Governance
What Makes Whitestone Different
OUR TENANT'S SUCCESS IS OUR SUCCESS
We succeed when our tenants succeed
FUNDAMENTAL CHANGE
We turned the development world on its head and looking at things differently
DOLLARS AND SENSE
We expand cautiously and optimistically while tackling our challenges head on
Premier Locations in High Growth Markets
Current Whitestone Markets
Potential Expansion Locations
CO
AZ
TN
NC
27 Properties
TX
GA
31 Properties
FL
1 Based on % of ABR. "Other" category includes: Local Services, Wireless, Off-Price, Pet Supplies & Services,
Entertainment, Pharmacy & Nutrition, Sporting Goods and Postal Services.
1
Impressive Performance despite Industry Headwinds
Revenue
NOI
Rent Collection 1
$34.9 $46.6
$126.0$133.8$130.8 $93.4$104.4
$62.1 $72.4
$83.8 $89.9 $88.6 $62.1 $70.3
$21.6 $28.2$37.8$47.2
86%
75%
81%
69%
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
WSR GSA Peers
WSR #1 in Total Shareholder Return % - 3 Year 2
Return
40
20
0
Percentage
(%)
(20)
(40)
(60)
WSR
UBA
RPT
WRI
BRX
KRG
RPAI
REG
FRT
KIM
ROIC
AKR
BFS
UE
SITC
CDR
17 Publicly Traded US Shopping Center REITS
Whitestone Management Team
JAMES MASTANDREA CHAIRMAN AND CEO
Over 38 years in Real Estate Industry
JOHN DEE CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
Whitestone COO since 2006
DAVE HOLEMAN CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
Whitestone CFO since 2006
Whitestone is Committed to its Values
ESG Initiatives
Establishment of Sustainability Statement;
Human Rights Policy; Vendor Code of
Conduct; OSHA Policy
Social Highlights
Properties serve multi-culturally diverse
neighborhoods with ~90 employees that speak >30 different languages
BRADFORD JOHNSON EVP, ACQ & MGMT
Over 25 years in Real Estate Industry
CHRISTINE MASTANDREA EVP, CORP STRAT
Whitestone since 2013
KEVIN REED DIRECTOR, INVESTOR RELATIONS
Whitestone since 2017
Corporate Governance Highlights
Board Declassification with Annual Elections of All Trustees Beginning in 2020
Five out of Six 2020 Trustees are Independent
Covid-19 Response
Established "COVID CARES" Tenant
Counseling team to help tenants apply for COVID-19 CARES Act Relief Resources
1 GSA Peer Median includes the following comps: UBA, REG, FRT, AKR, AAT, ROIC, WRI, BFS, UE, SITC, RPAI, IVT, CDR,
BRX, KRG, KIM and RPT.2
2 As of YE 12/31/19.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Whitestone REIT published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 19:09:07 UTC