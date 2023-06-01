Advanced search
    WSR   US9660842041

WHITESTONE REIT

(WSR)
2023-05-31
8.780 USD   +0.23%
Whitestone REIT to Present at Nareit's REITweek 2023 Investor Conference
GL
06/01WHITESTONE REIT : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/18Whitestone REIT Elects New Board Member, Julia Buthman
GL
Whitestone REIT to Present at Nareit's REITweek 2023 Investor Conference

06/01/2023
HOUSTON, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) today announced that CEO Dave Holeman, COO Christine Mastandrea and CFO Scott Hogan will participate in a “Fireside Chat” at the Nareit REITweek Investor Conference. The discussion will be moderated by Anthony Hau, Vice President of Equity Research for Truist Securities.

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 1:45 Central / 2:45 Eastern
Link to Audio: https://ir.whitestonereit.com

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. 

Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The Company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy. For additional information, please visit the Company's investor relations website.

Investor and Media Contact:

David Mordy
Director of Investor Relations
Whitestone REIT
(713) 435-2219
ir@whitestonereit.com

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 146 M - -
Net income 2023 16,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 26,8x
Yield 2023 5,47%
Capitalization 434 M 434 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,98x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 93,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David K. Holeman Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Scott Hogan Chief Financial Officer
David F. Taylor Chairman
Christine C. J. Mastandrea Chief Operating Officer
Nandita V. Berry Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHITESTONE REIT-8.92%434
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-6.29%40 016
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-22.76%19 630
W. P. CAREY INC.-11.25%14 836
SEGRO PLC4.45%11 946
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-1.96%9 817
