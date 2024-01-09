Whitewater Acquisition Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended November 30, 2023

Whitewater Acquisition Corp. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended November 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net income was CAD 0.001314 million compared to CAD 0.013822 million a year ago.

For the six months, net loss was CAD 0.011221 million compared to net income of CAD 0.003843 million a year ago.