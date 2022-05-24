Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ETTX, CTEK, VSAT, WLL, LHCG

05/24/2022 | 09:02am EDT
NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX)'s sale to Innoviva, Inc. for $2.20 per share in cash. If you are an Entasis shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE: CTEK)'s sale to Clearwater Compliance LLC for $1.25 per share in cash. If you are a CynergisTek shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT)'s merger with Inmarsat. Under the terms of the merger, Inmarsat shareholders will receive $850 million in cash and approximately 46.36 million newly issued shares of Viasat common stock. At closing, on a pro forma basis, Inmarsat shareholders are expected to be issued shares representing an aggregate of 37.5% of Viasat stock on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Viasat shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL)'s sale to Oasis Petroleum Inc. for 0.5774 shares of Oasis common stock and $6.25 in cash per share. If you are a Whiting shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG)'s sale to Optum for $170.00 per share in cash. If you are a LHC Group shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information: 
Halper Sadeh LLP 
Daniel Sadeh, Esq. 
Zachary Halper, Esq. 
(212) 763-0060 
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-ettx-ctek-vsat-wll-lhcg-301553633.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
