  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Whiting Petroleum Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WLL   US9663875089

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(WLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

WHITING PETROLEUM INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Whiting Petroleum Corporation - WLL

04/06/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) with Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NasdaqGS: OAS). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Whiting will receive only $6.25 in cash and 0.5774 shares of Oasis for each share of Whiting that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-wll/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 703 M - -
Net income 2022 804 M - -
Net cash 2022 407 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,82x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 077 M 3 077 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 356
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Whiting Petroleum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 78,40 $
Average target price 94,25 $
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lynn A. Peterson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James P. Henderson Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Finance
Kevin S. McCarthy Chairman
Charles J. Rimer Chief Operating Officer & EVP-Operations
Janet Langford Carrig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION21.21%3 077
CONOCOPHILLIPS35.84%127 078
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED46.31%72 964
EOG RESOURCES, INC.32.65%68 976
CNOOC LIMITED38.48%63 366
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY34.42%59 380