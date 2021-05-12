Whiting Petroleum : May 2021 Presentation

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains statements that Whiting believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding Whiting's future financial position, business strategy, projected production, cash flows, revenues, costs, capital expenditures and debt levels, and plans and objectives of management for future operations,

are forward-looking statements. When used in this presentation, words such as "guidance," or we "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "should" or

the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks associated with Whiting's emergence from the chapter 11 bankruptcy; declines in, or extended periods of low oil, NGL or natural gas prices; Whiting's level of success in exploration, development and production activities; risks related to Whiting's level of indebtedness, Whiting's ability to comply with debt covenants, periodic redeterminations of the borrowing base under Whiting's credit agreement and Whiting's ability to generate sufficient cash flows from operations to service Whiting's indebtedness; Whiting's ability to generate sufficient cash flows from operations to meet the internally funded portion of Whiting's capital expenditures budget; Whiting's ability to obtain external capital to finance exploration and development operations; negative impacts from outbreaks of communicable diseases, including the COVID-19 pandemic; Whiting's inability to access oil and gas markets due to market conditions or operational impediments, including any court rulings which may result

in the inability to transport oil on the Dakota Access Pipeline; negative impacts from litigation and legal proceedings, including ongoing claims in connection with the chapter

11 bankruptcy; the impact of negative shifts in investor sentiment towards the oil and gas industry; impacts resulting from the allocation of resources among Whiting's strategic opportunities; the geographic concentration of Whiting's operations; impacts to financial statements as a result of impairment write-downs and other cash and noncash charges; federal and state initiatives relating to the regulation of hydraulic fracturing and air emissions; revisions to reserve estimates as a result of changes in commodity prices, regulation and other factors; inaccuracies of Whiting's reserve estimates or Whiting's assumptions underlying them; the timing of Whiting's exploration and development expenditures; risks relating to decreases in Whiting's credit rating; market availability of, and risks associated with, transport of oil and gas; Whiting's ability to successfully complete asset dispositions and the risks related thereto; Whiting's ability to drill producing wells on undeveloped acreage prior to its lease expiration; shortages of or delays in obtaining qualified personnel or equipment, including drilling rigs and completion services; weakened differentials impacting the price Whiting receives for oil and natural gas; risks relating to any unforeseen liabilities of Whiting's; the impacts of hedging on Whiting's results of operations; adverse weather conditions

that may negatively impact development or production activities; uninsured or underinsured losses resulting from Whiting's oil and gas operations; lack of control over non-

operated properties; failure of Whiting's properties to yield oil or gas in commercially viable quantities; the impact and costs of compliance with laws and regulations governing Whiting's oil and gas operations; the potential impact of changes in laws that could have a negative effect on the oil and gas industry; impacts of local regulations, climate change issues, negative public perception of Whiting's industry and corporate governance standards; Whiting's ability to replace Whiting's oil and natural gas reserves; unforeseen underperformance of or liabilities associated with acquired properties or other strategic partnerships or investments; competition in the oil and gas industry; any loss of Whiting's senior management or technical personnel; cybersecurity attacks or failures of Whiting's telecommunication and other information technology infrastructure; and other risks described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of Whiting's Annual Report on Form 10 K for the period ended December 31, 2020. Whiting assumes no obligation, and disclaim any duty, to update the forward-looking statements in this presentation.