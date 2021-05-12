Whiting Petroleum : May 2021 Presentation

This presentation contains statements that Whiting believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding Whiting's future financial position, business strategy, projected production, cash flows, revenues, costs, capital expenditures and debt levels, and plans and objectives of management for future operations,
Positioned for Today's E&P Business Environment
WHITING PETROLEUM FRAMEWORK FOR A LEADING SHALE
UPSTREAM INDEPENDENT
Leading debt coverage of less than 0.4x debt to EBITDAX(4)
Anticipated 2021 free cash flow generation in excess of $300mm at $55 WTI
Low decline, sustainable production
Oil-weightedcommodity mix positions company for pricing recovery
Positioned for value enhancing consolidation
New leadership with vision and compensation aligned with shareholders
MARKET STATISTICS
Ticker (NYSE)
WLL
Share Price (1)
$40.07
Shares Outstanding (1)(2)
39.1 million
Market Cap
$1.6 billion
Debt (3)
$245 million
Williston Basin
North Dakota / Montana
DJ Basin
Weld
Corporate HQ
Denver
04/30/2021
Excludes shares reserved for bankruptcy claims and equity compensation and shares issuable upon exercise of warrants
03/31/2021
Based on annualized 1Q-2021 Adjusted EBITDAX ($170 MM) to 03/31/2021 Ending Debt
Mission to Deliver Shareholder Value
RETURNS-BASED BUSINESS MODEL
✓TRANSITION TOWARDS SUSTAINABLE
SHAREHOLDER RETURNS
✓PRUDENT CAPITAL DISCIPLINE WITH
FULL-CYCLE RETURN FOCUS
✓PREDICTABILITY: LARGE PDP
RESOURCE IN WELL UNDERSTOOD BASINS
PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION
✓SUSTAIN AND ENHANCE SCALE /
EFFICIENCIES
✓COMMITMENT TO REDUCE COSTS TO
BECOME THE MOST EFFICIENT OPERATOR
✓IMPROVED MIDSTREAM CONTRACTS
POST-REORGANIZATION
BALANCE SHEET RESILIENCE ACROSS CYCLES
✓MAINTAIN CONSERVATIVE DEBT
✓CONTINUE TO ENHANCE
✓ROBUST HEDGING PROGRAM
✓FOCUS ON ACHIEVING BEST-IN-
METRICS
LIQUIDITY
CLASS G&A
Leadership: Uniquely Experienced and Shareholder Focused
SENIOR MANAGEMENT
Lynn Peterson
Chip Rimer
President & Chief Executive Officer
Chief Operating Officer
▪ CEO and Chairman of the Board for SRC Energy from 2015 until its acquisition
▪ Whiting's COO since November 2018
by PDC Energy in January 2020
▪ Served as the SVP of US Onshore for Noble Energy after joining in 2002 and
▪ Co-founder, CEO and Chairman of Kodiak Oil & Gas, a Bakken E&P producer,
serving in various operational roles
prior to SRC Energy
James Henderson
Chief Financial Officer
EVP and CFO of SRC Energy from 2015 until 2020
Prior to SRC Energy, served as CFO of Kodiak Oil & Gas
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Committee Roles
Deep Sector
Experience
Kevin McCarthy
Chairman, Nominating &
Governance and Compensation
Committees
Vice Chairman, Kayne Anderson
Capital Advisors
36 years of energy investment banking and principal investing experience at Kayne Anderson, UBS, PaineWebber and Dean Witter
Janet Carrig
Susan Cunningham
Paul Korus
Lynn Peterson
Daniel Rice
Anne Taylor
Nominating & Governance Chair,
ESG Chair, Audit Committees
Audit Chair, Nominating &
CEO, ESG Committee
Audit and Compensation
Compensation Chair, ESG,
Governance Committees
ESG Committees
Committees
Committees
Former Senior Vice President,
Former Executive Vice
Former Senior Vice President
Former Chief Executive Officer &
Founding Partner Rice
Former Vice Chairman /
Legal, General Counsel, and
President, Environment,
and Chief Financial Officer,
Chairman, SRC Energy
Investment Group
Managing Partner, Deloitte
Corporate Secretary,
Health, Safety & Regulatory &
Cimarex
ConocoPhillips
New Frontiers, Noble Energy
37 years of oil & gas
37 years of oil & gas
33 years of oil & gas industry
40 years of oil & gas industry and
15 years of oil & gas
31 years of experience at
industry and legal experience
experience including management,
and financial services
management experience at
management and investment
Deloitte and current public
at various corporations and
operations and geology at Noble
experience at Cimarex, Apache
SRC Energy, Kodiak Energy
experience at Rice Energy (CEO),
board experience at
law firms
Energy, Chevron, Equinor and
and Petrie Parkman
and CP Resources
TPH & Co, and Transocean
Southwestern Energy
Amoco
and Group 1 Automotive
