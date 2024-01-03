On January 3, 2024, Notch View Capital Management, LLC announced that it has had significant dialogue with Whole Earth Brands, Inc since the strategic review process was initiated and has supported the Company?s comprehensive review of alternatives to maximize shareholder value. Notch View also stated that it has surprised by the lack of updates on the progress of the review despite a significant amount of time passing since the Company received the initial bid. Notch View further expressed that anything but a sale of the Company in its entirety is not an acceptable outcome of the strategic review process, and it looks forward to engaging with the Board in a more influential role to assist in enhancing shareholder value.