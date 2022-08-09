Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Whole Earth Brands, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FREE   US96684W1009

WHOLE EARTH BRANDS, INC.

(FREE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-08 pm EDT
5.940 USD   +6.45%
07:44aWHOLE EARTH BRANDS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
07:36aWHOLE EARTH BRANDS : 2Q22 Supplemental Earnings Presentation
PU
07:31aWhole Earth Brands Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results and Reaffirms Full Year Guidance
AQ
Whole Earth Brands : 2Q22 Supplemental Earnings Presentation

08/09/2022 | 07:36am EDT
Supplemental Deck - Q2 2022

August 9, 2022

Disclaimer

A b o u t t h i s P r e s e n t a t i o n

This presentation (together with any accompanying oral or written communications, this "Presentation") is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (The "Company" or "Whole Earth Brands"). The information contained herein should not be relied on and does not purport to be all-inclusive. The data contained herein is derived from various internal and external sources. No representation is made as to the reasonableness of the assumptions made within or the accuracy or

completeness of any projections, modeling or any other information contained herein. Any data on past performance, modeling contained herein is not an indication as to future performance. Whole Earth Brands assumes no obligation to update the information in this Presentation. Nothing herein shall be deemed to constitute investment, legal, tax, financial, accounting or other advice.

F o r w a r d - L o o k i n g S t a t e m e n t s

This presentation contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning Whole Earth Brands and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, results of operations or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "achieve," "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "drive," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "grow," "improve," "increase," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," or similar words, phrases or expressions. Examples of such forward-looking statements include those related to our supply chain reinvention, our ability to meet product launch goals, our ability to offset inflation, and our 2022 Guidance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of the integration of Wholesome and Swerve in a timely manner or at all; the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and related economic disruptions and new governmental regulations on our business, including but not limited to the potential impact on our sales, operations and supply chain; adverse changes in the global or regional general business, political and economic conditions, including the impact of continuing uncertainty and instability in certain countries, that could affect our global markets and the potential adverse economic impact and related uncertainty caused by these items; the extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration, spread, severity, and any recurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the duration and scope of related government orders and restrictions, the impact on our employees, and the extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on overall demand for the

Company's products; local, regional, national, and international economic conditions that have deteriorated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the risks of a global recession or a recession in one or more of the Company's key markets, and the impact they may have on the Company and its customers and management's assessment of that impact; extensive and evolving government regulations that impact the way the Company operates; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's suppliers, including disruptions and inefficiencies in the supply chain; and the Company's ability to offset rising costs through pricing and productivity effectively.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the documents the Company files (or furnishes) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to the Company and speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no commitment to publicly update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

I n d u s t r y a n d M a r k e t D a t a

In this presentation, Whole Earth Brands relies on and refers to information and statistics regarding the sectors in which it competes and other industry data. The Company obtained this information and statistics from third-party sources, including reports by market research firms. The Company has supplemented this information where necessary with information from its own internal estimates, taking into account publicly available information about other industry participants and its management's best view as to information that is not publicly available. The Company has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of any such third-party information.

U s e o f N o n - G A A P F i n a n c i a l M e a s u r e s

This Presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures which do not conform to SEC Regulation S-X in that it includes financial information (including proforma and/or constant currency metrics, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Margin and CAPEX) not derived in accordance with GAAP. Whole Earth Brands believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, and therefore Whole Earth Brands' respective non-GAAP measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company cannot reconcile forward looking Adjusted EBITDA projections to net income without unreasonable effort because certain items that impact net income and other reconciling metrics are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted at this time. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense and acquisition- related charges. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results for the guidance period.

2

Q2 2022 Financial Summary

  • Consolidated product revenues of $133.5 million increased +8.5% versus prior year, on a constant currency basis

  • o Strong performance across both segments with price actions and volume gains driving results o Currency was a 2.9% headwind (USD strength vs. currency basket)

  • Branded CPG constant currency revenue growth was +8.1%, driven by volume and March price increases
    1. Volumes increased 2% led by Wholesome private label and gains from developing markets; excluding SKU rationalization
  • Flavors & Ingredients constant currency revenues increased by +9.9%
    1. Strong volume growth of 6% across the portfolio and 4% price increases
  • Adjusted EBITDA delivery of $19.7 million, a decrease of $2.3 million versus prior year
    1. Unfavorable foreign currency impact of $1.2 million due to the strengthening US dollar
    1. Higher bonus expense of $0.5 million as a portion of the prior year bonus program was settled in stock compared to an all cash bonus program in the current year
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow was a usage of $14 million for Q2 2022 (excludes one-time Adjusted EBITDA cash adjustments), reflecting investments in inventory

  • o Reflects shift in shipment timing YoY for organic sugar imports driven by increased demand

  • Net debt as of June 30, 2022, was $408.4 million net of unamortized debt discount and issuance costs
  1. Higher net leverage ratio vs March 31st driven primarily by Wholesome final earnout payout in Q1, timing of Wholesome inventory purchases, and strategic investment in inventory to improve customer service levels
  1. Anticipate year end net leverage ratio to be flat to slightly below year end 2021

3

Q2 2022 Segment Revenue Performance

Consolidated revenue grew +8.5% versus prior year excluding currency impact

Branded CPG Segment

Flavors & Ingredients Segment

+8.1%

8.1%

1.6%

(1.6%)

(3.1%)

5.0%

$ in Millions

$99.1

$104.1

2021 Q2

Price

Volume

SKU

Foreign

2022 Q2

rationalization

Exchange

+9.9%

5.8%

(2.5%)

7.4%

4.1%

$ in Millions

$29.4

$27.4

2021 Q2

Price

Volume

Foreign

2022 Q2

Exchange

4

Improved product supply

Decatur Alabama plant output improved throughout first half of 2022

127.5

100.0

Production Output

Q1 22

Q2 22

  • COVID-19Omicron spike in early January caused staffing shortage
  • Reduced number of operational days to ready plant and install new lines
  • Staffing levels improved as Omicron waned and training took hold
  • Continued to improve staffing levels & began production on new lines
  • Product supply output continued to improve and stabilize

Note: chart data indexed at Q1 average output levels for comparison purposes

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 535 M - -
Net income 2022 20,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 249 M 249 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,47x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 745
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart WHOLE EARTH BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Whole Earth Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHOLE EARTH BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 5,94 $
Average target price 13,33 $
Spread / Average Target 124%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert A. Manzone Chief Executive Officer & Director
Duane Andrew Portwood Chief Financial Officer
Irwin David Simon Executive Chairman
Denise Menikheim Faltischek Independent Director
Steven Michael Cohen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHOLE EARTH BRANDS, INC.-44.69%249
NESTLÉ S.A.-9.37%334 280
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-3.83%87 634
THE HERSHEY COMPANY16.99%46 396
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY5.26%46 309
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY22.44%46 241