Whole Earth Brands : 2Q22 Supplemental Earnings Presentation

Disclaimer

A b o u t t h i s P r e s e n t a t i o n

This presentation (together with any accompanying oral or written communications, this "Presentation") is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (The "Company" or "Whole Earth Brands"). The information contained herein should not be relied on and does not purport to be all-inclusive. The data contained herein is derived from various internal and external sources. No representation is made as to the reasonableness of the assumptions made within or the accuracy or

completeness of any projections, modeling or any other information contained herein. Any data on past performance, modeling contained herein is not an indication as to future performance. Whole Earth Brands assumes no obligation to update the information in this Presentation. Nothing herein shall be deemed to constitute investment, legal, tax, financial, accounting or other advice.

F o r w a r d - L o o k i n g S t a t e m e n t s

This presentation contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning Whole Earth Brands and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, results of operations or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "achieve," "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "drive," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "grow," "improve," "increase," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," or similar words, phrases or expressions. Examples of such forward-looking statements include those related to our supply chain reinvention, our ability to meet product launch goals, our ability to offset inflation, and our 2022 Guidance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of the integration of Wholesome and Swerve in a timely manner or at all; the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and related economic disruptions and new governmental regulations on our business, including but not limited to the potential impact on our sales, operations and supply chain; adverse changes in the global or regional general business, political and economic conditions, including the impact of continuing uncertainty and instability in certain countries, that could affect our global markets and the potential adverse economic impact and related uncertainty caused by these items; the extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration, spread, severity, and any recurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the duration and scope of related government orders and restrictions, the impact on our employees, and the extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on overall demand for the

Company's products; local, regional, national, and international economic conditions that have deteriorated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the risks of a global recession or a recession in one or more of the Company's key markets, and the impact they may have on the Company and its customers and management's assessment of that impact; extensive and evolving government regulations that impact the way the Company operates; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's suppliers, including disruptions and inefficiencies in the supply chain; and the Company's ability to offset rising costs through pricing and productivity effectively.