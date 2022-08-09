Whole Earth Brands : 2Q22 Supplemental Earnings Presentation

This presentation (together with any accompanying oral or written communications, this "Presentation") is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (The "Company" or "Whole Earth Brands"). The information contained herein should not be relied on and does not purport to be all-inclusive. The data contained herein is derived from various internal and external sources. No representation is made as to the reasonableness of the assumptions made within or the accuracy or
F o r w a r d - L o o k i n g S t a t e m e n t s
This presentation contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning Whole Earth Brands and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, results of operations or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.
Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "achieve," "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "drive," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "grow," "improve," "increase," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," or similar words, phrases or expressions. Examples of such forward-looking statements include those related to our supply chain reinvention, our ability to meet product launch goals, our ability to offset inflation, and our 2022 Guidance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of the integration of Wholesome and Swerve in a timely manner or at all; the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and related economic disruptions and new governmental regulations on our business, including but not limited to the potential impact on our sales, operations and supply chain; adverse changes in the global or regional general business, political and economic conditions, including the impact of continuing uncertainty and instability in certain countries, that could affect our global markets and the potential adverse economic impact and related uncertainty caused by these items; the extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration, spread, severity, and any recurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the duration and scope of related government orders and restrictions, the impact on our employees, and the extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on overall demand for the
Company's products; local, regional, national, and international economic conditions that have deteriorated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the risks of a global recession or a recession in one or more of the Company's key markets, and the impact they may have on the Company and its customers and management's assessment of that impact; extensive and evolving government regulations that impact the way the Company operates; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's suppliers, including disruptions and inefficiencies in the supply chain; and the Company's ability to offset rising costs through pricing and productivity effectively.
These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the documents the Company files (or furnishes) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to the Company and speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no commitment to publicly update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
I n d u s t r y a n d M a r k e t D a t a
In this presentation, Whole Earth Brands relies on and refers to information and statistics regarding the sectors in which it competes and other industry data. The Company obtained this information and statistics from third-party sources, including reports by market research firms. The Company has supplemented this information where necessary with information from its own internal estimates, taking into account publicly available information about other industry participants and its management's best view as to information that is not publicly available. The Company has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of any such third-party information.
U s e o f N o n - G A A P F i n a n c i a l M e a s u r e s
This Presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures which do not conform to SEC Regulation S-X in that it includes financial information (including proforma and/or constant currency metrics, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Margin and CAPEX) not derived in accordance with GAAP. Whole Earth Brands believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, and therefore Whole Earth Brands' respective non-GAAP measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company cannot reconcile forward looking Adjusted EBITDA projections to net income without unreasonable effort because certain items that impact net income and other reconciling metrics are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted at this time. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense and acquisition- related charges. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results for the guidance period.
2
Q2 2022 Financial Summary
Consolidated product revenues of $133.5 million increased +8.5% versus prior year, on a constant currency basis
o Strong performance across both segments with price actions and volume gains driving results o Currency was a 2.9% headwind (USD strength vs. currency basket)
Branded CPG constant currency revenue growth was +8.1%, driven by volume and March price increases
Volumes increased 2% led by Wholesome private label and gains from developing markets; excluding SKU rationalization
Flavors & Ingredients constant currency revenues increased by +9.9%
Strong volume growth of 6% across the portfolio and 4% price increases
Adjusted EBITDA delivery of $19.7 million, a decrease of $2.3 million versus prior year
Unfavorable foreign currency impact of $1.2 million due to the strengthening US dollar
Higher bonus expense of $0.5 million as a portion of the prior year bonus program was settled in stock compared to an all cash bonus program in the current year
Adjusted Free Cash Flow was a usage of $14 million for Q2 2022 (excludes one-time Adjusted EBITDA cash adjustments), reflecting investments in inventory
o Reflects shift in shipment timing YoY for organic sugar imports driven by increased demand
Net debt as of June 30, 2022, was $408.4 million net of unamortized debt discount and issuance costs
Higher net leverage ratio vs March 31st driven primarily by Wholesome final earnout payout in Q1, timing of Wholesome inventory purchases, and strategic investment in inventory to improve customer service levels
Anticipate year end net leverage ratio to be flat to slightly below year end 2021
3
Q2 2022 Segment Revenue Performance
Consolidated revenue grew +8.5% versus prior year excluding currency impact
Branded CPG Segment
Flavors & Ingredients Segment
+8.1%
8.1%
1.6%
(1.6%)
(3.1%)
5.0%
$ in Millions
$99.1
$104.1
2021 Q2
Price
Volume
SKU
Foreign
2022 Q2
rationalization
Exchange
+9.9%
5.8%
(2.5%)
7.4%
4.1%
$ in Millions
$29.4
$27.4
2021 Q2
Price
Volume
Foreign
2022 Q2
Exchange
4
Improved product supply
Decatur Alabama plant output improved throughout first half of 2022
127.5
100.0
Production Output
Q1 22
Q2 22
COVID-19Omicron spike in early January caused staffing shortage
Reduced number of operational days to ready plant and install new lines
Staffing levels improved as Omicron waned and training took hold
Continued to improve staffing levels & began production on new lines
Product supply output continued to improve and stabilize
Note: chart data indexed at Q1 average output levels for comparison purposes
5
