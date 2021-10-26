Whole Earth Brands, Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FREE), today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss third quarter 2021 financial results at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on the same day hosted by Albert Manzone (Chief Executive Officer) and Brian Litman (Chief Accounting Officer).



Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (855) 327-6837 or for international callers by dialing (631) 891-4304. A replay of the call will be available until November 23, 2021 by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 10017000.

The live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible in the News & Events section on the Company's Investor Relations website at investor.wholeearthbrands.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands is a global food company enabling healthier lifestyles and providing access to premium plant-based sweeteners, flavor enhancers and other foods through our diverse portfolio of trusted brands and delicious products, including Whole Earth Sweetener®, Wholesome®, Swerve®, Pure Via®, Equal® and Canderel®. With food playing a central role in people’s health and wellness, Whole Earth Brands’ innovative product pipeline addresses the growing consumer demand for more dietary options, baking ingredients and taste profiles. Our world-class global distribution network is the largest provider of plant-based sweeteners in more than 100 countries with a vision to expand our portfolio to responsibly meet local preferences. We are committed to helping people enjoy life’s everyday moments and the celebrations that bring us together. For more information on how we “Open a World of Goodness®,” please visit www.WholeEarthBrands.com .

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contacts:

Whole Earth Brands

312-840-5001

investor@wholeearthbrands.com

ICR

Jeff Sonnek

646-277-1263

jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com