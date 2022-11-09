Advanced search
    US96684W1009

WHOLE EARTH BRANDS, INC.

(FREE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:52 2022-11-09 pm EST
3.185 USD   -10.53%
Transcript : Whole Earth Brands, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2022
WHOLE EARTH BRANDS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
Whole Earth Brands to Sustain Forex Hit Past 3Q -- Currency Comment

11/09/2022 | 12:29pm EST
By Paulo Trevisani


Whole Earth Brands Inc. said Wednesday that foreign-currency transactions are expected to bleed revenue and earnings through the end of 2022.

The Chicago-based food company said it expects to widen its forex losses to $5 million for the full-year 2022. The company reported for the third quarter that a stronger U.S. dollar reduced its consolidated product revenue by $4.1 million and its consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by $1.3 million.

In its full-year 2022 outlook, the company said it expects its net product revenue to land between $535 million to $545 million and its consolidated adjusted Ebitda to land between $79 million to $89 million.

Whole Earth reported third-quarter consolidated product revenue of $135.3 million, or 4.9% higher than a year earlier.

Consolidated adjusted Ebitda was $21.5 million, down 2.7% from a year earlier. Excluding forex, consolidated adjusted Ebitda increased 3.3%, Whole Earth said.

The ICE dollar index, or DXY, is up 0.4% Wednesday and 15% this year.


Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-22 1228ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.41% 13336.06 Real-time Quote.9.20%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.51% 1.00289 Delayed Quote.-11.34%
WHOLE EARTH BRANDS, INC. -9.55% 3.2201 Delayed Quote.-66.85%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 536 M - -
Net income 2022 13,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 149 M 149 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,28x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 745
Free-Float 82,0%
Managers and Directors
Albert A. Manzone Chief Executive Officer & Director
Duane Andrew Portwood Chief Financial Officer
Irwin David Simon Executive Chairman
Denise Menikheim Faltischek Independent Director
Steven Michael Cohen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHOLE EARTH BRANDS, INC.-66.85%149
NESTLÉ S.A.-15.32%302 397
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-3.60%87 290
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY41.44%52 950
THE HERSHEY COMPANY18.52%47 388
GENERAL MILLS, INC.17.53%47 222