Whole Earth Brands to Sustain Forex Hit Past 3Q -- Currency Comment

By Paulo Trevisani

Whole Earth Brands Inc. said Wednesday that foreign-currency transactions are expected to bleed revenue and earnings through the end of 2022.

The Chicago-based food company said it expects to widen its forex losses to $5 million for the full-year 2022. The company reported for the third quarter that a stronger U.S. dollar reduced its consolidated product revenue by $4.1 million and its consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by $1.3 million.

In its full-year 2022 outlook, the company said it expects its net product revenue to land between $535 million to $545 million and its consolidated adjusted Ebitda to land between $79 million to $89 million.

Whole Earth reported third-quarter consolidated product revenue of $135.3 million, or 4.9% higher than a year earlier.

Consolidated adjusted Ebitda was $21.5 million, down 2.7% from a year earlier. Excluding forex, consolidated adjusted Ebitda increased 3.3%, Whole Earth said.

The ICE dollar index, or DXY, is up 0.4% Wednesday and 15% this year.

