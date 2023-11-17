Wi2Wi Corporation reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 1.42 million compared to USD 2.02 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 0.355 million compared to USD 0.286 million a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was USD 4.82 million compared to USD 5.17 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 1.01 million compared to USD 1.08 million a year ago.
Wi2Wi Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 17, 2023 at 05:09 pm EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023