Wi2Wi Corporation is a global designer, integrator, and manufacturer of wireless technology solutions for a range of global markets. The Company designs, manufactures, and markets integrated, end-to-end wireless connectivity solutions as well as customizable, high-performance timing and frequency control devices. It provides real-time technical support throughout the entire product life cycle for customers across the Internet of Things (IoT), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), avionics, space, industrial, medical, and government sectors. The Company's product suite includes wireless connectivity solutions, frequency control products, as well as radio frequency (RF) and microwave filters for avionics; space; military; defense; government; infrastructure; industrial; automotive; medical; communications; mobile radio; IoT; personal navigation devices and premium consumer applications. It enables customers to reduce their wireless research and development expenses and time to market.

Sector Wireless Telecommunications Services