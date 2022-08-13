Wi2Wi : Financial Statements for the period ending June 30, 2022
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
((Unaudited, expressed in US Dollars)
Six Month Period June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021
Notice to Reader
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Wi2Wi Corporation for the six months ended June 30, 2022 have been prepared by Management and were authorized for issue in accordance with a resolution of the Board of directors on August 10, 2022. Wi2Wi Corporation's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements, in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entities auditors.
Toronto, Canada
August 12, 2022
Table of Contents
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (Unaudited)
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
3
Unaudited Consolidated Interim Statements of Income
4
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
5
Unaudited Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
6
Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
7-24
Wi2Wi Corporation
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
Current Assets
Cash
$
1,312
$
1,883
Restricted cash (Note 22)
500
500
Trade accounts receivable (Note 7)
1,173
1,308
Inventories (Note 8)
2,734
2,756
Investment in Legend Oil and Gas Ltd.
3
3
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
229
174
Total current assets
5,951
6,624
Property and equipment (Note 9)
959
1,028
Right of use assets (Note 10)
2,680
2,948
Total Assets
$
9,590
$
10,600
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
432
$
354
Accrued liabilities (Note 12)
328
359
Current portion of lease obligations (Note 13)
472
472
Current portion of note payable (Note 15)
57
55
Total current liabilities
1,289
1,240
Lease obligations (Note 13)
2,402
2,638
Economic Injury Disaster Loan (Note 14)
150
150
Note payable (Note 15)
31
57
Total Liabilities
3,872
4,085
Shareholders' Equity
Common shares (Note 17)
29,092
29,092
Reserves (Note 18)
3,835
3,835
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2)
(2)
Accumulated deficit
(27,207)
(26,410)
Total shareholders' equity
5,718
6,515
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
9,590
$
10,600
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors:
/s/ Zachariah Mathews, CEO and Director
/s/ Gary DuBroc, Chairman
Wi2Wi Corporation
Unaudited Consolidated Interim Statements of Income
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except net income per share)
Three Months
Six Months
Ended June 30
Ended June 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
$
1,561
$
1,619
$
3,153
$
3,132
Cost of revenues
(Note 8,9 and 14)
1,433
1,154
2,865
2,490
Gross profit
128
465
288
642
Operating expenses
(Note 19)
Research and development (Notes 9 and 10)
94
68
191
164
Selling, general and administrative (Notes 9 and 10)
417
353
811
736
Changes in fair value of investment in Legend Oil and Gas
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
511
421
1002
900
Income (loss) from operations
(383)
44
(714)
(258)
Other Income (Expense)
(1)
(2)
(2)
(5)
Interest Income (Expense)
(42)
(44)
(81)
(91)
Income before income taxes
(426)
(2)
(797)
(354)
Provision for (benefit from) income tax
-
-
-
-
Net Income (loss)
$
(426)
$
(2)
$
(797)
$
(354)
Net Income (loss) per share, basic and diluted
(Note 17)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
Wi2Wi Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)
Accumulated
Common Shares
Other
Accumulated
Total
Reserves
Comprehensive
shareholders'
Deficit
Loss
Equity
Shares
Amount
Balances,
152,078,407
$
28,993
$
3,866
$
(1)
$
(25,618)
$
7,240
January 1, 2020
Share-based compensation expense
609,612
64
(17)
-
-
47
Net comprehensive income
-
-
-
(1)
(588)
(589)
Balances,
152,688,019
$
29,057
$
3,849
$
(2)
$
(26,206)
$
6,698
December 31, 2020
Share-based compensation expense
-
-
21
-
-
21
Net comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
(354)
(354)
Balances,
152,688,019
$
29,057
$
3,870
$
(2)
$
(26,560)
$
6,365
June 30, 2021
Share-based compensation expense
245,294-
35
(35)
-
-
-
Net comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
150
150
Balances,
152,933,313
$
29,092
$
3,835
$
(2)
$
(26,410)
$
6,515
December 31, 2021
Share-based compensation expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
(797)
(797)
Balances,
152,933,313
$
29,092
$
3,835
$
(2)
$
(27,207)
$
5,718
June 30, 2022
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements
