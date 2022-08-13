Wi2Wi : Financial Statements for the period ending June 30, 2022

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

((Unaudited, expressed in US Dollars)

Six Month Period June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021

Notice to Reader

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Wi2Wi Corporation for the six months ended June 30, 2022 have been prepared by Management and were authorized for issue in accordance with a resolution of the Board of directors on August 10, 2022. Wi2Wi Corporation's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements, in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entities auditors.

Toronto, Canada

August 12, 2022