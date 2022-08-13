Log in
    YTY   CA9774861095

WI2WI CORPORATION

(YTY)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:28 2022-08-12 pm EDT
0.0350 CAD   +16.67%
08:43aWI2WI : Financial Statements for the period ending June 30, 2022
PU
08:13aWI2WI : Announces Second Quarter Financial Results
PU
08/11WI2WI : Appoints New Member to Board of Directors
PU
Wi2Wi : Financial Statements for the period ending June 30, 2022

08/13/2022 | 08:43am EDT
Wi2Wi Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

((Unaudited, expressed in US Dollars)

Six Month Period June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021

Notice to Reader

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Wi2Wi Corporation for the six months ended June 30, 2022 have been prepared by Management and were authorized for issue in accordance with a resolution of the Board of directors on August 10, 2022. Wi2Wi Corporation's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements, in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entities auditors.

Toronto, Canada

August 12, 2022

Wi2Wi Corporation

Table of Contents

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

3

Unaudited Consolidated Interim Statements of Income

4

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

5

Unaudited Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

6

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

7-24

Wi2Wi Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

Assets

Current Assets

Cash

$

1,312

$

1,883

Restricted cash (Note 22)

500

500

Trade accounts receivable (Note 7)

1,173

1,308

Inventories (Note 8)

2,734

2,756

Investment in Legend Oil and Gas Ltd.

3

3

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

229

174

Total current assets

5,951

6,624

Property and equipment (Note 9)

959

1,028

Right of use assets (Note 10)

2,680

2,948

Total Assets

$

9,590

$

10,600

Liabilities

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable

$

432

$

354

Accrued liabilities (Note 12)

328

359

Current portion of lease obligations (Note 13)

472

472

Current portion of note payable (Note 15)

57

55

Total current liabilities

1,289

1,240

Lease obligations (Note 13)

2,402

2,638

Economic Injury Disaster Loan (Note 14)

150

150

Note payable (Note 15)

31

57

Total Liabilities

3,872

4,085

Shareholders' Equity

Common shares (Note 17)

29,092

29,092

Reserves (Note 18)

3,835

3,835

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2)

(2)

Accumulated deficit

(27,207)

(26,410)

Total shareholders' equity

5,718

6,515

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

9,590

$

10,600

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors:

/s/ Zachariah Mathews, CEO and Director

/s/ Gary DuBroc, Chairman

3

Wi2Wi Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Interim Statements of Income

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except net income per share)

Three Months

Six Months

Ended June 30

Ended June 30

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues

$

1,561

$

1,619

$

3,153

$

3,132

Cost of revenues (Note 8,9 and 14)

1,433

1,154

2,865

2,490

Gross profit

128

465

288

642

Operating expenses (Note 19)

Research and development (Notes 9 and 10)

94

68

191

164

Selling, general and administrative (Notes 9 and 10)

417

353

811

736

Changes in fair value of investment in Legend Oil and Gas

-

-

-

-

Total operating expenses

511

421

1002

900

Income (loss) from operations

(383)

44

(714)

(258)

Other Income (Expense)

(1)

(2)

(2)

(5)

Interest Income (Expense)

(42)

(44)

(81)

(91)

Income before income taxes

(426)

(2)

(797)

(354)

Provision for (benefit from) income tax

-

-

-

-

Net Income (loss)

$

(426)

$

(2)

$

(797)

$

(354)

Net Income (loss) per share, basic and diluted (Note 17)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

4

Wi2Wi Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)

Accumulated

Common Shares

Other

Accumulated

Total

Reserves

Comprehensive

shareholders'

Deficit

Loss

Equity

Shares

Amount

Balances,

152,078,407

$

28,993

$

3,866

$

(1)

$

(25,618)

$

7,240

January 1, 2020

Share-based compensation expense

609,612

64

(17)

-

-

47

Net comprehensive income

-

-

-

(1)

(588)

(589)

Balances,

152,688,019

$

29,057

$

3,849

$

(2)

$

(26,206)

$

6,698

December 31, 2020

Share-based compensation expense

-

-

21

-

-

21

Net comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

(354)

(354)

Balances,

152,688,019

$

29,057

$

3,870

$

(2)

$

(26,560)

$

6,365

June 30, 2021

Share-based compensation expense

245,294-

35

(35)

-

-

-

Net comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

150

150

Balances,

152,933,313

$

29,092

$

3,835

$

(2)

$

(26,410)

$

6,515

December 31, 2021

Share-based compensation expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

Net comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

(797)

(797)

Balances,

152,933,313

$

29,092

$

3,835

$

(2)

$

(27,207)

$

5,718

June 30, 2022

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wi2Wi Corporation published this content on 13 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2022 12:42:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
