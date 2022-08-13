Wi2Wi : MD&A for the period ended June 30, 2022

Wi2Wi

Management Discussion and Analysis

(All amounts in US Dollars unless noted otherwise)

Forward-Looking Statements:

This MD&A includes information that is forward-looking in nature. Such statements concern the future earnings of the Company, its operations, its financial results and its financial condition. These forward-looking statements can be identified through use of expressions such as "believe", "foresee", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect" and other similar types of terms and are based on the information available at the time that they were made and on the good faith of management according to information available at that time. We wish to advise the reader that by their very nature, forward-looking statements include an element of uncertainty and the actual results may be significantly different from the assumptions and estimations described in the forward-looking statements. The actual results will be affected by numerous factors over which the Company has no influence. Consequently, we recommend against placing undue trust in such forward-looking statements since future events and actual results may differ significantly from any forecasts. Unless otherwise stipulated under current law, the Company does not intend to update these statements to take into account new facts or future events and it makes no undertaking to do so.

Management Discussion

The following management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") is a review of operations, current financial position and outlook for Wi2Wi Corporation ("Wi2Wi" or the "Company"). It is dated August 10, 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for years ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019 which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

All dollar amounts are in thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Corporate Strategy and Overview

Wi2Wi is a vertically integrated manufacturer providing end to end wireless connectivity solutions, precision timing devices, frequency control devices and microwave filters to the global market. Wi2Wi's miniaturized wireless System-in-Package (SIP) connectivity solutions are well accepted in the global market for Internet of Things (IoT), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT/M2M/Industry 4.0) and portable device embedded applications worldwide.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, the heart of the Silicon Valley with manufacturing operations in Middleton, Wisconsin, the industrial belt of North America, Wi2Wi provides leading-edge wireless connectivity solutions, customized precision timing devices, frequency control products and Microwave Filters for customer applications worldwide with substantial savings on time-to-market, cost and system-integration. Wi2Wi also leverages its technology along with tier-1 global partnerships with industry leading silicon valley and supply chain companies, serving several Fortune-500 customers.

Wi2Wi's strategic objective is to service the unique needs of each customer by providing wireless integration solutions, thereby speeding up the customer's design, development and manufacturing cycle and reducing the end product overall cost. Wi2Wi's products and value- added services provide highly integrated, rugged, robust and reliable, multifunctional wireless integration solutions with integrated software, customised frequency control devices, timing devices and microwave filters for customer applications globally. Wi2Wi distinguishes itself from commodity grade products, having developed best in class products with integrated software, broader temperature ranges, longer useful lives, and greater robustness and ultimately providing end to end solutions to its global customer base. The Company also provides custom software to its wireless connectivity customers.

Wireless connectivity is the primary communication back bone of Internet of Things (IoT) and customer's needs are unique due to the nature of the application of their end products and the level of wireless integration expertise they possess. To service such unique needs, Wi2Wi has created six distinct product architectures and supported by integrated software. The product architecture and software are based on the best known, rapidly adopting and fastest growing global wireless standards. The wireless connectivity modules are based on 802.11ac, 802.11 a/b/g/n, 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n, Bluetooth, Bluetooth smart ready, 802.11ac, NFC and dual mode BT (Smart ready BLE4.2) combo and GNSS ( navigation) modules based on various constellations such as GPS, BeiDou and GLONASS.

The Company has created a standard design platform for its frequency control devices, precision timing devices and microwave filters. This platform allows the Company to easily customize and meet the highest application demand from customers and timely service to customers with rugged, robust and reliable products cost effectively. Such cost-effective customization with superior performance is mandatory in the markets such as avionics, space, industrial, medical and defense. Wi2Wi's products and value-added services are highly desirable in these markets.

Wi2Wi manufactures its frequency control devices, precision timing devices and microwave filters in the manufacturing plant located in Middleton, Wisconsin. Manufacturing of wireless connectivity products are outsourced. The Company has the following certifications:

Restrictions on Hazardous Substances (RoHS): design and manufacturing control program for the output of "Lead-Free"(Pb-Free) products