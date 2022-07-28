WIA Gold : June Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B

For personal use only

QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT

for the Quarter ended 30 June 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

Namibia

Diamond drilling results see Kokoseb emerge as a significant gold discovery

A 1,749m diamond drilling program was completed during the June quarter, the first results of which returned significant high-grade gold intercepts, including:

KDD001: 17.4m at 2.70 g/t Au from 49m, incl. 5.2m at 5.91 g/t Au

KDD002: 4.8m at 4.38 g/t Au from 110.9m

KDD008: 27.0m at 1.67 g/t Au from 36.5m, incl. 8.5m at 2.44 g/t Au 19.9m at 1.47 g/t Au from 131m, incl. 4.8m at 2.79 g/t Au

All trenches completed over Kokoseb returned in situ gold mineralisation, including the following significant intercepts:

OT006: 10m at 0.96 g/t Au and 6m at 1.06 g/t Au



OT007: 13m at 1.07 g/t Au

OT008: 7m at 0.64 g/t Au

OT009: 27m at 1.19 g/t Au

Commencement of a 20,000m reverse circulation drilling program Côte d'Ivoire

Results from auger drilling at the Bouaflé Project returned a series of wide +50ppb gold anomalies

Completion of 7,538m of aircore drilling on the Bouaflé Sud permit

Auger drilling program continued on the Mankono Ouest permit, following positive first pass auger drilling results over the Southern gold anomaly

Wia Gold Limited (ASX: WIA) (Wia or the Company) is pleased to provide its Quarterly Activities Report for the Quarter ended 30 June 2022. During the Quarter, exploration activities continued at the Company's projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Namibia.

EXPLORATION - NAMIBIA

Assay results from the first three diamond drill holes at Kokoseb - KDD001, KDD002 and KDD008 - have returned high-grade intercepts that confirm the outstanding opportunity of this large-scale anomaly. Results include 17.4m at 2.70 g/t Au, 4.8m at 4.38 g/t Au, 27m at 1.67 g/t Au and 19.9m at 1.47 g/t Au.1

The diamond drilling results defined a significant new gold discovery in Namibia and demonstrated the large-scale opportunity at Kokoseb. Not only does Kokoseb have scale, as shown by the results