  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Wice Logistics
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WICE   TH6651010006

WICE LOGISTICS

(WICE)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-16
13.10 THB   +3.97%
WICE LOGISTICS : Notification of the Impersonation of WICE Logistics Public Company Limited
PU
Wice Logistics Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Wice Logistics Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Wice Logistics : Notification of the Impersonation of WICE Logistics Public Company Limited

08/17/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
WICE 045/2022

August 17, 2022

Subject Notification of the Impersonation of WICE Logistics Public Company Limited

To President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

WICE Logistics Public Company Limited (WICE) would like to inform you that, currently, there is an impersonation of the Company's name and/or WICE Logistics, including the Company's logo via social media and social networking with an intention of defrauding and persuading the public to trade the Company's securities through such channel,

The company would like to notify investors and all people. Please do not trust such impersonations and do not provide personal information or transfer money to contacts. and confirm that the company There is no such investment policy in any way. In addition, the company not involved and does not support propaganda or the use of various symbols to be used for investment results through all channels Investors are requested to be careful. Don't be fooled by such persuasion to invest. Because it is an act that may be considered an offense under the Royal Decree (According to the Royal Decree), borrowing money that is fraudulent to the people, BE 2527 and there is a risk of not receiving any return on investment.

The Company recognizes the fundamental rights and is committed to protecting and facilitating the exercise of shareholders' rights, such as buying, selling or transferring shares. share in the company's profit However, rice information related to the Company will be published through the Company's official website and social media only.

The Company provides channels for reporting clues or reporting irregularities. which can be notified through the Investor Relations Department, telephone 02-681-6181 ext. 3501

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

Poramaporn Chamnongsuk.

Company Secretary

WICE Logistics pcl published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 21:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
