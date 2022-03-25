Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Wickes Group plc
  News
  Summary
    WIX   GB00BL6C2002

WICKES GROUP PLC

(WIX)
  Report
03/25 05:55:02 am EDT
184.7 GBX   +7.07%
A quarter of UK tradesmen booked-up into 2023, says Wickes boss

03/25/2022 | 05:43am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain may be heading for its biggest drop in living standards since at least the 1950s, but there is still money around to spend judging by data from home improvement retailer Wickes, which said 25% of tradesmen it serves are booked-up into 2023.

Wickes CEO David Wood said the retailer has about 630,000 local traders on its books through its TradePro scheme, and talks to about 3,000 of them a month to assess the market.

"One of the key questions we talk to them about is their pipeline of work and at the moment one in four of them are telling (us) that their pipeline of work goes into 2023," Wood told Reuters.

"They've got more than a year's worth of business booked up, they're really busy," he said.

Wood said record levels of housing transactions was driving demand.

"Normally six to nine months after you've moved into a home you really start to do the major projects," he said.

Wood was speaking after Wickes reported a 72% jump in annual profit.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by William James)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 534 M 2 024 M 2 024 M
Net income 2021 45,1 M 59,5 M 59,5 M
Net Debt 2021 621 M 819 M 819 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,64x
Yield 2021 4,45%
Capitalization 448 M 591 M 591 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 7 981
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart WICKES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Wickes Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WICKES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 172,50 GBX
Average target price 338,57 GBX
Spread / Average Target 96,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Wood Chief Executive Officer & Director
Julie Ann Wirth Chief Financial Officer & Director
Christopher Charles Bevan Rogers Chairman
Mark Sydney Clare Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sonita Charlene Alleyne Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WICKES GROUP PLC-27.22%591
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-23.91%331 076
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.-15.21%146 152
KINGFISHER PLC-22.61%7 043
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED8.97%6 140
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M) BERHAD-3.88%5 233