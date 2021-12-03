Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Wickes Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIX   GB00BL6C2002

WICKES GROUP PLC

(WIX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 12/03 03:31:00 am
228.9 GBX   +6.47%
03:02aBritain's Wickes raises profit guidance on resilient trading
RE
02:26aWickes Lifts FY21 Guidance on Strong Q4 Performance
MT
10/27London Shares Down, Gilt Yields Fall Ahead of Budget
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Britain's Wickes raises profit guidance on resilient trading

12/03/2021 | 03:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - British home improvement retailer Wickes raised its full-year profit guidance on Friday, saying it had continued to trade well in its fourth quarter so far.

The group, which demerged from Travis Perkins in April, forecast full-year 2021 profit before tax of no less than 83 million pounds ($110 million).

Before the update, analysts were forecasting pre-tax profit of 74-75 million pounds.

Bigger rival Kingfisher, which owns the B&Q and Screwfix chains, last month forecast full-year profit towards the higher end of previous guidance, with demand supported by industry trends it believes will endure, including more working from home.

Wickes said delivered sales in the Do It For Me (DIFM) category strengthened, reflecting a strong order book.

It said core sales were lower against tough comparative numbers last year but remained materially ahead versus 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic impacted trading.

Wickes said its margin performance was better than expected and it had mitigated pressures from rising inflation and freight costs.

"Whilst the recent changes to UK Government Covid-related guidance (in response to the new Omicron variant) are unlikely to have a material impact on performance over the balance of the year, the trading environment continues to remain uncertain and we will monitor the situation closely," it said.

Shares in Wickes closed at 215 pence on Thursday, valuing it at 557 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7531 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KINGFISHER PLC 1.33% 327.1 Delayed Quote.19.42%
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 1.34% 1512 Delayed Quote.-1.15%
WICKES GROUP PLC 7.91% 231.4 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about WICKES GROUP PLC
03:02aBritain's Wickes raises profit guidance on resilient trading
RE
02:26aWickes Lifts FY21 Guidance on Strong Q4 Performance
MT
10/27London Shares Down, Gilt Yields Fall Ahead of Budget
DJ
10/27UK DIY retailer Wickes flags slowing sales, backs full-year guidance
RE
10/27Wickes Affirms FY21 Guidance Despite Declining Q3 Sales
MT
10/27FTSE 100 to Open Lower Ahead of Budget
DJ
10/11WICKES : Berenberg Initiates Coverage On Wickes With Buy Rating, Sets PT
MT
09/28FTSE 100 Flat, Wickes Shares Look Cheap Given its High Quality
DJ
09/28FTSE Down, Pound Unfazed by Empty Petrol Stations Due to Rate-Rise Prospects
DJ
09/20WICKES GROUP PLC(LSE : WIX) dropped from FTSE 350 Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WICKES GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 541 M 2 047 M 2 047 M
Net income 2021 36,0 M 47,9 M 47,9 M
Net Debt 2021 606 M 805 M 805 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 3,26%
Capitalization 558 M 743 M 742 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 7 981
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart WICKES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Wickes Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WICKES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 215,00 GBX
Average target price 334,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 55,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Charles Bevan Rogers Chairman
Mark Sydney Clare Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sonita Charlene Alleyne Director
Michael James Iddon Non-Executive Director
Julie Ann Wirth Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WICKES GROUP PLC0.00%743
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.53.52%418 134
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.56.00%165 297
KINGFISHER PLC19.42%8 941
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED2.19%5 470
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M) BERHAD13.14%5 211