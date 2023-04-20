Hochschild Mining's results disappoint

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Thursday.

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

Rank Group, up 2.5% at 73 pence, 12-month range 52.4p-130.05p. The Casino-owner updates on its third quarter, which ended March 31. Like-for-like net gaming revenue grows 13% year-on-year to GBP174.4 million. Grosvenor venues sees NGR growth at 15%, with Mecca at 9%, Enracha at 8%, while Digital NGR jumps 16%. It raises its annual expectations to be at the upper end, or slightly ahead, of the GBP10 million to GBP20 million underlying LFL operating profit range previously provided. This is due to the strong performance in the third quarter, with the beginning of the fourth quarter "traditionally a quiet period" for its Grosvenor venues. "Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, the investments we have been making to improve the customer experience in our venues have helped drive the improved performance across both Grosvenor and Mecca," says CEO John O'Reilly.

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

Hochschild Mining PLC, down 13% at 78.59p, 12-month range 50.4p-138.2p. The Americas-focused silver and gold miner falls on a weaker annual performance. In 2022, total pretax profit shrinks to USD25.8 million from USD137.3 million, as revenue falls to USD735.6 million from USD811.4 million. Gold production falls to 206,010 ounces from 221,420 ounces, while silver production falls to 11.0 million from 12.2 million. Firm says the year was hit by "by a range of political, social and regulatory challenges", with precious metal prices seeing "considerable" volatility. Notes "healthy" cashflow, but swings to net debt of USD175.1 million at the end of December, from USD86.3 million net cash a year before.

Wickes PLC, down 5.1% at 135.5p, 12-month range 111.1p-213.6p. The home improvement retailer's stock falls as it goes ex-dividend. Back in March, Wickes declared a final dividend of 7.3 pence per share, down 17% from 8.8p a year prior. The total year dividend of 10.9p per share was unchanged.

