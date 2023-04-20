Advanced search
    WIX   GB00BL6C2002

WICKES GROUP PLC

(WIX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:12:20 2023-04-20 am EDT
136.00 GBX   +0.67%
05:10aHochschild Mining's results disappoint
AN
04/12Wickes : Notice of Meeting
PU
03/23FTSE 100 Closes 0.9% Lower as Banks Struggle
DJ
Hochschild Mining's results disappoint

04/20/2023 | 05:10am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Thursday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

Rank Group, up 2.5% at 73 pence, 12-month range 52.4p-130.05p. The Casino-owner updates on its third quarter, which ended March 31. Like-for-like net gaming revenue grows 13% year-on-year to GBP174.4 million. Grosvenor venues sees NGR growth at 15%, with Mecca at 9%, Enracha at 8%, while Digital NGR jumps 16%. It raises its annual expectations to be at the upper end, or slightly ahead, of the GBP10 million to GBP20 million underlying LFL operating profit range previously provided. This is due to the strong performance in the third quarter, with the beginning of the fourth quarter "traditionally a quiet period" for its Grosvenor venues. "Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, the investments we have been making to improve the customer experience in our venues have helped drive the improved performance across both Grosvenor and Mecca," says CEO John O'Reilly.

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

Hochschild Mining PLC, down 13% at 78.59p, 12-month range 50.4p-138.2p. The Americas-focused silver and gold miner falls on a weaker annual performance. In 2022, total pretax profit shrinks to USD25.8 million from USD137.3 million, as revenue falls to USD735.6 million from USD811.4 million. Gold production falls to 206,010 ounces from 221,420 ounces, while silver production falls to 11.0 million from 12.2 million. Firm says the year was hit by "by a range of political, social and regulatory challenges", with precious metal prices seeing "considerable" volatility. Notes "healthy" cashflow, but swings to net debt of USD175.1 million at the end of December, from USD86.3 million net cash a year before.

----------

Wickes PLC, down 5.1% at 135.5p, 12-month range 111.1p-213.6p. The home improvement retailer's stock falls as it goes ex-dividend. Back in March, Wickes declared a final dividend of 7.3 pence per share, down 17% from 8.8p a year prior. The total year dividend of 10.9p per share was unchanged.

----------

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC -14.48% 76.8 Delayed Quote.28.33%
SILVER -0.23% 25.1948 Delayed Quote.5.25%
THE RANK GROUP PLC 5.27% 74.95 Delayed Quote.-13.06%
WICKES GROUP PLC 0.89% 136.3 Delayed Quote.-2.67%
05:10aHochschild Mining's results disappoint
AN
04/12Wickes : Notice of Meeting
PU
03/23FTSE 100 Closes 0.9% Lower as Banks Struggle
DJ
03/23Wickes hails 'bright' outlook as young renters lead home improvement demand
RE
03/23BOE Signals Dovish Note in Commentary After Rate Rise
DJ
03/23BOE Lifts Rates by Quarter Point; Pound Extends Gains
DJ
03/23Wickes profit falls in 2022 amid higher costs and flat revenue
AN
03/23Pound to be Driven by External Developments if BOE Offers Little Guidance
DJ
03/23FTSE 100 Drops Ahead of BOE Rate Decision
DJ
03/23Transcript : Wickes Group plc, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 23, 2023
CI
Financials
Sales 2023 1 534 M 1 908 M 1 908 M
Net income 2023 37,4 M 46,6 M 46,6 M
Net Debt 2023 568 M 707 M 707 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,40x
Yield 2023 5,63%
Capitalization 370 M 460 M 460 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
EV / Sales 2024 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 8 340
Free-Float 96,7%
