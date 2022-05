Wickes, which demerged from Travis Perkins last April, said on a three-year basis, which compares with the pre-COVID period, total group sales were 22.4% ahead over the 20 weeks to May 21.

It said group like-for-like sales were down 0.6% year-on-year and reaffirmed its full-year guidance.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Jan Harvey)