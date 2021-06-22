Log in
    WIX   GB00BL6C2002

WICKES GROUP PLC

(WIX)
WICKES GROUP PLC : TR1 Notification of Major Interest

06/22/2021 | 02:18am EDT
WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) 
WICKES GROUP PLC: TR1 Notification of Major Interest 
22-Jun-2021 / 07:16 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Wickes Group PLC 
(the 'Company') 
 
 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00BL6C2002 
Issuer Name 
WICKES GROUP PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Pzena Investment Management, Inc. 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
New York 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
United States 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Name                                                                           City of registered Country of registered 
                                                                               office             office 
Various clients of Pzena Investment Management, LLC. See list of relevant      New York           United States 
investment vehicles in Section 9.

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

18-Jun-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

21-Jun-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

                                % of voting rights     % of voting rights through      Total of both Total number of 
.                               attached to shares     financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +   voting rights held 
                                (total of 8.A)         8.B 1 + 8.B 2)                  8.B)          in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed  4.963100               0.000000                        4.963100      12885980 
or reached 
Position of previous            7.933400               0.000000                        7.933400 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting   % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)         rights (DTR5.1)         rights (DTR5.2.1)         rights (DTR5.1)      rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00BL6C2002              0                       12885980                  0.000000             4.963100 
Sub Total 8.A             12885980                                          4.963100%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial   Expiration Exercise/         Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the       % of voting 
instrument          date       conversion period instrument is exercised/converted                         rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial       Expiration    Exercise/conversion    Physical or cash       Number of voting    % of voting 
instrument              date          period                 settlement             rights              rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate                                     % of voting rights if  % of voting rights through     Total of both if it 
controlling   Name of controlled undertaking it equals or is higher financial instruments if it    equals or is higher 
person                                       than the notifiable    equals or is higher than the   than the notifiable 
                                             threshold              notifiable threshold           threshold 
Pzena 
Investment    Pzena Investment Management,   4.963100               0.000000                       4.963100 
Management,   LLC 
Inc. 
Pzena         Pzena International Value All 
Investment    Country (Ex-US) CIT (A                                                               0.000000 
Management,   Reliance Trust Company 
Inc.          Collective Investment Fund) 
Pzena         Pzena International (Ex-US) 
Investment    Focused Value Fund (DST)                                                             0.000000 
Management,   (sub-fund of Pzena Value 
Inc.          Trust) 
Pzena         Pzena Global Value Fund (DST) 
Investment    (sub-fund of Pzena Value                                                             0.000000 
Management,   Trust) 
Inc. 
Pzena         Pzena Global Value Fund 2 
Investment    (DST) (sub-fund of Pzena Value                                                       0.000000 
Management,   Trust) 
Inc. 
Pzena         Pzena Global Value Fund 
Investment    (sub-fund of Pzena Value                                                             0.000000 
Management,   Funds, Plc) 
Inc. 
Pzena         Pzena Global Focused Value 
Investment    Fund (sub-fund of Pzena Value                                                        0.000000 
Management,   Funds, Plc) 
Inc. 
Pzena 
Investment    Pzena Global Focused Value                                                           0.000000 
Management,   Fund 
Inc. 
Pzena 
Investment    Pzena International Small Cap                                                        0.000000 
Management,   Value Fund 
Inc.

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

12. Date of Completion

21-Jun-2021

13. Place Of Completion

New York, New York, United States

For further information please contact:

Marianne Phillips

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB00BL6C2002 
Category Code:  HOL 
TIDM:           WIX 
LEI Code:       213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:   112633 
EQS News ID:    1210393 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1210393&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2021 02:17 ET (06:17 GMT)

