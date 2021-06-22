WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX)
WICKES GROUP PLC: TR1 Notification of Major Interest
22-Jun-2021 / 07:16 GMT/BST
Wickes Group PLC
(the 'Company')
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BL6C2002
Issuer Name
WICKES GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Pzena Investment Management, Inc.
City of registered office (if applicable)
New York
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United States
4. Details of the shareholder
Name City of registered Country of registered
office office
Various clients of Pzena Investment Management, LLC. See list of relevant New York United States
investment vehicles in Section 9.
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
18-Jun-2021
6. Date on which Issuer notified
21-Jun-2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of
. attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held
(total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer
Resulting situation on the date
on which threshold was crossed 4.963100 0.000000 4.963100 12885980
or reached
Position of previous 7.933400 0.000000 7.933400
notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting
code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BL6C2002 0 12885980 0.000000 4.963100
Sub Total 8.A 12885980 4.963100%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting
instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting
instrument date period settlement rights rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate % of voting rights if % of voting rights through Total of both if it
controlling Name of controlled undertaking it equals or is higher financial instruments if it equals or is higher
person than the notifiable equals or is higher than the than the notifiable
threshold notifiable threshold threshold
Pzena
Investment Pzena Investment Management, 4.963100 0.000000 4.963100
Management, LLC
Inc.
Pzena Pzena International Value All
Investment Country (Ex-US) CIT (A 0.000000
Management, Reliance Trust Company
Inc. Collective Investment Fund)
Pzena Pzena International (Ex-US)
Investment Focused Value Fund (DST) 0.000000
Management, (sub-fund of Pzena Value
Inc. Trust)
Pzena Pzena Global Value Fund (DST)
Investment (sub-fund of Pzena Value 0.000000
Management, Trust)
Inc.
Pzena Pzena Global Value Fund 2
Investment (DST) (sub-fund of Pzena Value 0.000000
Management, Trust)
Inc.
Pzena Pzena Global Value Fund
Investment (sub-fund of Pzena Value 0.000000
Management, Funds, Plc)
Inc.
Pzena Pzena Global Focused Value
Investment Fund (sub-fund of Pzena Value 0.000000
Management, Funds, Plc)
Inc.
Pzena
Investment Pzena Global Focused Value 0.000000
Management, Fund
Inc.
Pzena
Investment Pzena International Small Cap 0.000000
Management, Value Fund
Inc.
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
12. Date of Completion
21-Jun-2021
13. Place Of Completion
New York, New York, United States
For further information please contact:
Marianne Phillips
Assistant Company Secretary
Tel: (44) 7552 211056 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: GB00BL6C2002
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: WIX
LEI Code: 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 112633
EQS News ID: 1210393
