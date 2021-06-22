WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: TR1 Notification of Major Interest 22-Jun-2021 / 07:16 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wickes Group PLC (the 'Company') TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BL6C2002 Issuer Name WICKES GROUP PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Pzena Investment Management, Inc. City of registered office (if applicable) New York Country of registered office (if applicable) United States 4. Details of the shareholder Name City of registered Country of registered office office Various clients of Pzena Investment Management, LLC. See list of relevant New York United States investment vehicles in Section 9.

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

18-Jun-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

21-Jun-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 4.963100 0.000000 4.963100 12885980 or reached Position of previous 7.933400 0.000000 7.933400 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BL6C2002 0 12885980 0.000000 4.963100 Sub Total 8.A 12885980 4.963100%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate % of voting rights if % of voting rights through Total of both if it controlling Name of controlled undertaking it equals or is higher financial instruments if it equals or is higher person than the notifiable equals or is higher than the than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold threshold Pzena Investment Pzena Investment Management, 4.963100 0.000000 4.963100 Management, LLC Inc. Pzena Pzena International Value All Investment Country (Ex-US) CIT (A 0.000000 Management, Reliance Trust Company Inc. Collective Investment Fund) Pzena Pzena International (Ex-US) Investment Focused Value Fund (DST) 0.000000 Management, (sub-fund of Pzena Value Inc. Trust) Pzena Pzena Global Value Fund (DST) Investment (sub-fund of Pzena Value 0.000000 Management, Trust) Inc. Pzena Pzena Global Value Fund 2 Investment (DST) (sub-fund of Pzena Value 0.000000 Management, Trust) Inc. Pzena Pzena Global Value Fund Investment (sub-fund of Pzena Value 0.000000 Management, Funds, Plc) Inc. Pzena Pzena Global Focused Value Investment Fund (sub-fund of Pzena Value 0.000000 Management, Funds, Plc) Inc. Pzena Investment Pzena Global Focused Value 0.000000 Management, Fund Inc. Pzena Investment Pzena International Small Cap 0.000000 Management, Value Fund Inc.

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

12. Date of Completion

21-Jun-2021

13. Place Of Completion

New York, New York, United States

For further information please contact:

Marianne Phillips

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

