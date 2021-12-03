Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Wide Open Agriculture Limited
  News
  Summary
    WOA   AU0000010464

WIDE OPEN AGRICULTURE LIMITED

(WOA)
Summary 
Summary

Wide Open Agriculture : Application for quotation of securities - WOA

12/03/2021 | 01:02am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

WIDE OPEN AGRICULTURE LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday December 03, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

WOA

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

26,666,667

03/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

WIDE OPEN AGRICULTURE LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

86604913822

1.3

ASX issuer code

WOA

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

3/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

29-Nov-2021 17:20

Update - Update - Proposed issue of

A placement or other type of issue

securities - WOA

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

2,666,667 shares under an SPP

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

ASX +security code and description

WOA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

3/12/2021

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

26,666,667

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.75000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wide Open Agriculture Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 06:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
