SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wide Open Agriculture : Proposed issue of securities - WOA

11/28/2021 | 05:59pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Announcement Summary

Entity name

WIDE OPEN AGRICULTURE LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

29/11/2021

The Proposed issue is:

An offer of securities under a securities purchase plan

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for an offer of securities under a securities purchase plan

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

WOA

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,666,667

+Record date

26/11/2021

Offer closing date

17/12/2021

+Issue date

22/12/2021

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

WOA

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

26,666,667

Proposed +issue date

6/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 10

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

WIDE OPEN AGRICULTURE LTD

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

86604913822

1.3

ASX issuer code

WOA

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

29/11/2021

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

An offer of +securities under a +securities purchase plan

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 10

Proposed issue of securities

Part 4 - Details of proposed offer under securities purchase plan

Part 4A - Conditions

For personal use only

4A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the offer of +securities under the +securities purchase plan issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

No

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 10

Proposed issue of securities

Part 4B - Offer details

Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities proposed to be issued

only

ASX +security code and description

WOA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Will the proposed issue of this

+security include an offer of

attaching +securities?

use

No

D tails of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

WOA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Maximum total number of those +securities that could be issued

if all offers under the +securities purchase plan are accepted

personal

2,666,667

Will the offer be conditional on applications for a minimum

number of +securities being received or a minimum amount

being raised (i.e. a minimum subscription condition)?

No

Will the offer be conditional on applications for a maximum

number of +securities being received or a maximum amount

being raised (i.e. a maximum subscription condition)?

No

Will individual security holders be required to accept the offer for

a minimum number or value of +securities (i.e. a minimum

acceptance condition)?

Yes

Is the minimum acceptance unit based or dollar based?

Dollar based ($)

For

Please enter the minimum acceptance value

$ 500

Will individual security holders be limited to accepting the offer

for a maximum number or value of +securities (i.e. a maximum

acceptance condition)?

Yes

Is the maximum acceptance unit based or dollar based?

Dollar based ($)

Please enter the maximum acceptance value

$ 30,000

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 10

Proposed issue of securities

Describe all the applicable parcels available for this offer in number of securities or dollar value

The Plan entitles Eligible Shareholders to purchase parcels of Shares being one of an amount of $500, $2,000, $5,000, $10,000, $20,000 or $30,000

Offer price details

only

Has the offer price been determined?

Yes

In what currency will the offer

What is the offer price per

be made?

+security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.75000

use

Oversubscription & Scale back details

Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?

Yes

Describe the scale back arrangements

In the event of an oversubscription by the closing date the Directors will in their absolute discretion

scale-back applications. Eligible Shareholders may therefore receive less than the parcel of New

Shares for which they applied.

personal

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class?

Yes

Part 4C - Timetable

4C.1 Date of announcement of +security purchase plan

29/11/2021

4C.2 +Record date

26/11/2021

For

4C.3 Date on which offer documents will be made available to investors

6/12/2021

4C.4 Offer open date 6/12/2021

4C.5 Offer closing date 17/12/2021

4C.7 +Issue date and last day for entity to announce results of +security purchase plan offer

22/12/2021

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 10

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wide Open Agriculture Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 22:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
