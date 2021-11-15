Wide Open Agriculture : Successful market testing of high protein oat milk

onlyuse ersonal(1) Yahoo Finance 15 November 2021 (2) Bloomberg October 2021 (3) Yahoo Finance 15 November 2021
Oatly is valued at US$6.9Bn1
Beyond Meat is valued at US$5.39Bn and its share price has increased from $25 (IPO) to $853
Australia's v2Food aims to expand its plant-based meats to Europe and Asia with a recent €45M raise
Impossible Foods IPO is on course for $7Bn valuation, overtaking Beyond Meat2
After raising US$170 million, Eat Just is pursuing a potential IPO to the tune of US$3 billion
2
|
use only
|
|
|
"Plant-based product
|
"Unilever aims to be
|
ersonal
|
sales grew by more than
|
selling €1 billion-worth of
|
|
plant-based meat and
|
15%, reaching EUR$2.2bn
|
|
of sales1"
|
dairy alternatives annually
|
|
|
within the next six years2"
|
|
|
(1) Reuters April 20, 2021 (2) Unilever September 2021 (3) Credit Suisse (4) Nestle 2020
"The market for alternative meat and dairy could grow from USD$14bn currently to USD$1.4trn by 20503"
"Flexitarian is fast becoming as valid a lifestyle choice as vegetarian or meat-eater.
Up to 30% of consumers are keen to transition to a diet with less or no meat4"
4
|
only
|
"The demand for plant-based meat is set to
|
use
|
skyrocket an estimated 200% over the next
|
five years in major Asia-Pacific markets1"
|
ersonal
|
WA is ideally located in close proximity to major south-east Asian markets
WOA has a foothold in the Asian market
with OatUP being sold in Singapore
(1) DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences and Ipsos
South-east Asian consumers recognise Australian products as high quality with strong environmental credentials
Large existing market for West
Australian oats and lupin
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.