Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Wide Open Agriculture Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WOA   AU0000010464

WIDE OPEN AGRICULTURE LIMITED

(WOA)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wide Open Agriculture : Successful market testing of high protein oat milk

11/15/2021 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ersonal use only

SUCCESSFUL MARKET TESTING

ASX: WOA

OF HIGH PROTEIN OAT MILK

FRA: 2WO

16 November 2021

Australia's leading ASX-

listed regenerative food

and agriculture company

onlyuse ersonal(1) Yahoo Finance 15 November 2021 (2) Bloomberg October 2021 (3) Yahoo Finance 15 November 2021

Oatly is valued at US$6.9Bn1

Beyond Meat is valued at US$5.39Bn and its share price has increased from $25 (IPO) to $853

Australia's v2Food aims to expand its plant-based meats to Europe and Asia with a recent €45M raise

Impossible Foods IPO is on course for $7Bn valuation, overtaking Beyond Meat2

After raising US$170 million, Eat Just is pursuing a potential IPO to the tune of US$3 billion

2

onlyuse

OAT MILK

ersonal

SWEET LUPIN

Product concept and

Product

Product expansion to

Product expansion

recipe formulation

launch in WA

NSW, Vic and SA

to Singapore

June

Dec

May

Oct

2020

2020

2021

2021

Consumer testing and

Food-grade

Prototype product

samples sent to global

Laboratory

samples

testing

food producers

Early

Dec

May

Oct

2020

2020

2021

2021

3

use only

"Plant-based product

"Unilever aims to be

ersonal

sales grew by more than

selling €1 billion-worth of

plant-based meat and

15%, reaching EUR$2.2bn

of sales1"

dairy alternatives annually

within the next six years2"

(1) Reuters April 20, 2021 (2) Unilever September 2021 (3) Credit Suisse (4) Nestle 2020

"The market for alternative meat and dairy could grow from USD$14bn currently to USD$1.4trn by 20503"

"Flexitarian is fast becoming as valid a lifestyle choice as vegetarian or meat-eater.

Up to 30% of consumers are keen to transition to a diet with less or no meat4"

4

only

"The demand for plant-based meat is set to

use

skyrocket an estimated 200% over the next

five years in major Asia-Pacific markets1"

ersonal

WA is ideally located in close proximity to major south-east Asian markets

WOA has a foothold in the Asian market

with OatUP being sold in Singapore

(1) DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences and Ipsos

South-east Asian consumers recognise Australian products as high quality with strong environmental credentials

Large existing market for West

Australian oats and lupin

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wide Open Agriculture Ltd. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 22:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WIDE OPEN AGRICULTURE LIMITED
05:52pWIDE OPEN AGRICULTURE : Successful market testing of high protein oat milk
PU
10/26WIDE OPEN AGRICULTURE : Logs More than Double Jump in Fiscal Q1 Revenue
MT
10/07WIDE OPEN AGRICULTURE : Advances Development of Lupin Protein Products
MT
10/06Wide Open Agriculture Limited Provides an Update Highlighting Positive Developments Acr..
CI
10/05WIDE OPEN AGRICULTURE : GrowHub International Enter Deal to Distribute Dirty Clean Food's ..
MT
10/04Wide Open Agriculture Limited Enters into an Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Grow..
CI
08/31Wide Open Agriculture Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30,..
CI
07/28WIDE OPEN AGRICULTURE : Posts Eighth Consecutive Revenue Growth in Fiscal Q4; Shares Up 3%
MT
06/23Wide Open Agriculture Secures Distributor for Oat Milk Product in Victoria and New Sout..
MT
06/22Wide Open Agriculture Limited Secures Initial Distribution into NSW & VIC Markets
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4,32 M 3,17 M 3,17 M
Net income 2021 -7,53 M -5,53 M -5,53 M
Net cash 2021 10,9 M 8,02 M 8,02 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 86,4 M 63,6 M 63,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 20,0x
EV / Sales 2021 17,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,6%
Chart WIDE OPEN AGRICULTURE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wide Open Agriculture Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIDE OPEN AGRICULTURE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ben Cole Managing Director & Executive Director
Tim Whyte Chief Financial Officer
Anthony Robert Frederick Maslin Non-Executive Chairman
Stuart McAlpine Non-Executive Director
Elizabeth Brennan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIDE OPEN AGRICULTURE LIMITED-15.17%65
YUAN LONG PING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE CO., LTD.21.66%5 430
SHANDONGDENGHAI SEEDS CO.,LTD7.89%3 690
WINALL HI-TECH SEED CO., LTD.-0.10%2 229
PT SAWIT SUMBERMAS SARANA TBK.-5.60%752
BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS5.96%484