Wide Open Agriculture : Update - Proposed issue of securities - WOA

Proposed issue of securities
Update Summary
Entity name
WIDE OPEN AGRICULTURE LTD
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
29/11/2021
Reason for update to a previous announcement
Correction to issue date in timetable (section 4C.7 and 7C.1) and other material fees to be incurred (section 7E.4)
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
|
Proposed issue of securities
|
1 / 10
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
WIDE OPEN AGRICULTURE LTD
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
|
1.2
|
Registered Number Type
|
Registration Number
|
ABN
|
86604913822
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
WOA
|
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
Correction to issue date in timetable (section 4C.7 and 7C.1) and other material fees to be incurred (section 7E.4)
1.4b Date of previous announcement to this update
29/11/2021
1.5 Date of this announcement
29/11/2021
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
An offer of +securities under a +securities purchase plan
A placement or other type of issue
|
Proposed issue of securities
|
2 / 10
Proposed issue of securities
Part 4 - Details of proposed offer under securities purchase plan
Part 4A - Conditions
4A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the offer of +securities under the +securities purchase plan issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
No
|
Proposed issue of securities
|
3 / 10
Proposed issue of securities
Part 4B - Offer details
Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities proposed to be issued
|
only
|
ASX +security code and description
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WOA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
|
|
|
Will the proposed issue of this
|
|
|
|
+security include an offer of
|
|
|
|
attaching +securities?
|
|
use
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
D tails of +securities proposed to be issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASX +security code and description
|
|
|
|
WOA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
|
|
|
Maximum total number of those +securities that could be issued
|
|
|
if all offers under the +securities purchase plan are accepted
|
personal
|
2,666,667
|
|
Will the offer be conditional on applications for a minimum
|
|
|
|
|
number of +securities being received or a minimum amount
|
|
|
being raised (i.e. a minimum subscription condition)?
|
|
|
|
No
|
|
|
|
Will the offer be conditional on applications for a maximum
|
|
|
number of +securities being received or a maximum amount
|
|
|
being raised (i.e. a maximum subscription condition)?
|
|
|
|
No
|
|
|
|
Will individual security holders be required to accept the offer for
|
|
|
a minimum number or value of +securities (i.e. a minimum
|
|
|
acceptance condition)?
|
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
Is the minimum acceptance unit based or dollar based?
|
|
|
|
Dollar based ($)
|
|
For
|
Please enter the minimum acceptance value
|
|
$ 500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Will individual security holders be limited to accepting the offer
|
|
|
for a maximum number or value of +securities (i.e. a maximum
|
|
|
acceptance condition)?
|
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
Is the maximum acceptance unit based or dollar based?
|
|
|
Dollar based ($)
|
|
|
|
Please enter the maximum acceptance value
|
|
|
|
$ 30,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proposed issue of securities
|
4 / 10
Proposed issue of securities
Describe all the applicable parcels available for this offer in number of securities or dollar value
The Plan entitles Eligible Shareholders to purchase parcels of Shares being one of an amount of $500, $2,000, $5,000, $10,000, $20,000 or $30,000
|
|
|
Offer price details
|
|
only
|
Has the offer price been determined?
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In what currency will the offer
|
What is the offer price per
|
|
|
be made?
|
+security?
|
|
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
AUD 0.75000
|
use
|
Oversubscription & Scale back details
|
Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?
|
|
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
Describe the scale back arrangements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In the event of an oversubscription by the closing date the Directors will in their absolute discretion
|
|
|
scale-back applications. Eligible Shareholders may therefore receive less than the parcel of New
|
|
|
Shares for which they applied.
|
|
personal
|
|
|
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
|
+securities in that class?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
Part 4C - Timetable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4C.1 Date of announcement of +security purchase plan
|
|
|
29/11/2021
|
|
|
|
|
4C.2 +Record date
|
|
|
|
26/11/2021
|
|
|
For
|
4C.3 Date on which offer documents will be made available to investors
|
6/12/2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
4C.4 Offer open date 6/12/2021
4C.5 Offer closing date 17/12/2021
4C.7 +Issue date and last day for entity to announce results of +security purchase plan offer
24/12/2021
|
Proposed issue of securities
|
5 / 10
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Wide Open Agriculture Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 06:29:01 UTC.