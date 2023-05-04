Advanced search
    WOW   US96758W1018

WIDEOPENWEST, INC.

(WOW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-03 pm EDT
11.32 USD   +1.43%
07:24aWideopenwest : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:23aWideopenwest : WOW! 1Q23 Trending Schedule
PU
07:23aWideopenwest : WOW! 1Q23 Financial Highlights
PU
WideOpenWest : WOW! 1Q23 Financial Highlights

05/04/2023 | 07:23am EDT
First Quarter 2023

May 4, 2023

Important Information

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this presentation that are not historical facts contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent our goals, beliefs, plans and expectations about our prospects for the future and other future events. Forward- looking statements include all statements that are not historical fact and can be identified by terms such as "may," "intend," "might," "will," "should," "could," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms. Although these forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith belief and reasonable judgment based on current information, these statements are qualified by important factors, many of which are beyond our control that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors and other risks that could cause our actual results to differ materially are set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K with the Securities and

Exchange Commission ("SEC") and other reports subsequently filed with the SEC and also include the following factors: Our business is characterized by rapid technological change, and if we do not respond appropriately to technological changes, our competitive position may be harmed Increases in programming and retransmission costs or the inability to obtain popular programming could adversely affect our operations, business, financial condition or results of operations; the effect of the Transactions on the Company's ability to retain key personnel and to maintain relationships with customers,

suppliers and other business partners; and risks relating to potential diversion of management attention from the Company's ongoing business operations. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this presentation are made as of the date hereof or the date specified herein, based on information available to us as of such date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S general accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), WOW! reports certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (including impairments), impairment losses on intangibles and goodwill, gains (losses) realized and unrealized gain on derivative instruments, the write off of any asset, loss on early extinguishment of debt, integration and restructuring expenses and all non-cash charges and expenses (including equity based compensation expense) and certain other income and expenses. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe the use of these metrics provide useful information about our operating results and enhance the overall understanding of our financial performance. Non-GAAP should not be considered as an alternative to any measures derived in accordance with US GAAP.

We believe the non-GAAP measures included in this presentation enhance an investor's understanding of our financial performance. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance from period to period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with useful information for assessing the comparability between periods of our ability to generate cash from operations sufficient to pay taxes, to service debt and to undertake Capital Expenditures. We use these non-GAAP measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors. We believe these non-GAAP measures are measures commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors.

2

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

First quarter high-speed data revenue of $105.2 million, increased 5.1% year over year

First quarter total revenue of $172.2 million, decreased 1.4% year over year

First quarter Adjusted EBITDA $65.2 million, decreased 1.9% year over year

First quarter Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 37.9%

1,700 homes passed in first Central Florida Greenfield market with a 23.5% penetration rate

Repurchased ~1.9 million shares during the first quarter at an average price of $10.88

3

Broadband-first

HSD RGU Growth

525.0

515.0

515.0

508.7

504.9

thousandsIn

505.0

495.0

485.0

475.0

465.0

Q1 '21

Q1 '22

Q1 '23

HSD Only Connects

88.6%

89.2%

86.9%

87.4%

87.8%

Q1 '22

Q2 '22

Q3 '22

Q4 '22

Q1 '23

HSD Only Sell-In Mix

HSD ARPU 1,2

$69.3 $67.9

$66.3$65.8

$65.0

$68.7

85.0%

85.0%

88.0%

87.0%

89.0%

15.0%

15.0%

12.0%

13.0%

11.0%

Q1 '22

Q2 '22

Q3 '22

Q4 '22

Q1 '23

100Mb and Below

200Mb and Above

Q1 '22

Q2 '22

Q3 '22

Q4 '22

Q1 '23

ARPU

Normalized ARPU

4

1.

ARPU is based on revenue from continuing operations

2.

Q4'22 Normalized ARPU excludes an adjustment for $2.2M of previously deferred revenue

Edge-out Penetration Rates

45.0%

45.0%

45.0%

Transformed the40.0%

Strategy

35.0%

30.0%

27.6%

23.5%

21.1%

20.7%

15.4%

14.3%

11.1%

10.7%

Q2 '21

Q3 '21

Q4 '21

Q1

'22

Q2 '22

Q3 '22

Q4 '22

Q1 '23

2021 Vintage

2022 Vintage

2023 Vintage - Greenfield

2023 Vintage - Edge Outs

5

Disclaimer

WideOpenWest Inc. published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 11:22:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
