  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  WideOpenWest, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    WOW   US96758W1018

WIDEOPENWEST, INC.

(WOW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-03 pm EDT
11.32 USD   +1.43%
Wideopenwest : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Wideopenwest : WOW! 1Q23 Trending Schedule
PU
Wideopenwest : WOW! 1Q23 Financial Highlights
PU
WideOpenWest : WOW! 1Q23 Trending Schedule

05/04/2023 | 07:23am EDT
Trending Schedule

First Quarter 2023

WideOpenWest, Inc.

Customer Metrics Including Dispositions(a)

(operating statistics in thousands)

2021

2022

2023

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

1Q

Homes Passed (EoP)1

1,873.9

1,877.3

1,880.9

1,882.1

1,882.1

1,886.0

1,886.0

1,886.0

1,886.0

1,886.0

1,885.7

Total Subscribers (EoP)2

528.0

530.5

531.6

532.9

532.9

534.7

536.6

538.1

530.6

530.6

527.3

Net Subscriber Additions / (Losses)

5.1

2.5

1.1

1.3

10.0

1.8

1.9

1.5

(7.5)

(2.3)

(3.3)

Subscriber Penetration (%)3

28.2%

28.3%

28.3%

28.3%

28.3%

28.4%

28.5%

28.5%

28.1%

28.1%

28.0%

RGUs (EoP)4

HSD

504.9

507.9

509.5

511.7

511.7

515.0

517.2

518.6

511.6

511.6

508.7

Video

178.8

169.3

158.6

150.6

150.6

142.0

135.5

129.9

123.2

123.2

117.1

Telephony

108.0

105.6

102.4

100.0

100.0

97.3

95.2

92.9

89.9

89.9

87.7

Total RGUs

791.7

782.8

770.5

762.3

762.3

754.3

747.9

741.4

724.7

724.7

713.5

Net Additions / (Losses)

HSD

6.1

3.0

1.6

2.2

12.9

3.3

2.2

1.4

(7.0)

(0.1)

(2.9)

Video

(10.6)

(9.5)

(10.7)

(8.0)

(38.8)

(8.6)

(6.5)

(5.6)

(6.7)

(27.4)

(6.1)

Telephony

(2.4)

(2.4)

(3.2)

(2.4)

(10.4)

(2.7)

(2.1)

(2.3)

(3.0)

(10.1)

(2.2)

Total Net Additions / (Losses)

(6.9)

(8.9)

(12.3)

(8.2)

(36.3)

(8.0)

(6.4)

(6.5)

(16.7)

(37.6)

(11.2)

Penetration (%)3

HSD

26.9%

27.1%

27.1%

27.2%

27.2%

27.3%

27.4%

27.5%

27.1%

27.1%

27.0%

Video

9.5%

9.0%

8.4%

8.0%

8.0%

7.5%

7.2%

6.9%

6.5%

6.5%

6.2%

Telephony

5.8%

5.6%

5.4%

5.3%

5.3%

5.2%

5.0%

4.9%

4.8%

4.8%

4.7%

Notes:

(a) All figures give effect to the disposition of five service areas in the second half of 2021.

Page 1

WideOpenWest, Inc.

Revenue and Adjusted and Transaction Adjusted EBITDA Post Asset Sale(a)

($ in millions)

2021

2022

2023

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

1Q

Revenue

HSD Subscription

$

96.6

$

98.7

$

103.3

$

100.5

$

399.1

$

100.1

$

102.6

$

102.3

$

107.1

$

412.1

$

105.2

Video Subscription

56.4

55.3

52.8

51.0

215.5

48.6

47.7

45.3

43.6

185.2

42.1

Telephony Subscription

15.0

14.6

14.2

13.6

57.4

13.3

12.9

12.8

12.4

51.4

12.1

Total Subscription

$

168.0

$

168.6

$

170.3

$

165.1

$

672.0

$

162.0

$

163.2

$

160.4

$

163.1

$

648.7

$

159.4

Other Business Services

5.6

5.7

5.6

5.4

22.3

5.3

5.4

5.4

5.1

21.2

5.2

Other Revenue5

7.9

7.6

8.1

7.8

31.4

7.3

7.5

7.9

12.3

35.0

7.6

Total

$

181.5

$

181.9

$

184.0

$

178.3

$

725.7

$

174.6

$

176.1

$

173.7

$

180.5

$

704.9

$

172.2

Subscription Revenue Subtotal

Residential Subscription

$

140.7

$

141.3

$

142.6

$

137.0

$

561.6

$

134.3

$

135.4

$

132.7

$

135.3

$

537.7

$

131.6

Business Services Subscription

27.3

27.3

27.7

28.1

110.4

27.7

27.8

27.7

27.8

111.0

27.8

Total Subscription Revenue

$

168.0

$

168.6

$

170.3

$

165.1

$

672.0

$

162.0

$

163.2

$

160.4

$

163.1

$

648.7

$

159.4

Adjusted EBITDA (b)

Adjusted EBITDA 6

N/M

N/M

N/M

N/M

N/M

$

66.4

$

70.6

$

68.5

$

74.6

$

280.1

$

65.2

Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14

N/M

N/M

N/M

N/M

N/M

38.0%

40.1%

39.4%

41.3%

39.7%

37.9%

Adjusted EBITDA Post Asset Sale

Adjusted EBITDA Post Asset Sale6

$

61.6

$

64.3

$

66.7

$

69.0

$

261.6

$

66.4

$

70.6

$

68.5

$

74.6

$

280.1

$

65.2

Adjusted EBITDA Margin Post Asset Sale14

33.9%

35.3%

36.3%

38.7%

36.0%

38.0%

40.1%

39.4%

41.3%

39.7%

37.9%

Transaction Adjusted EBITDA Post Asset Sale

Transaction Adjusted EBITDA Post Asset Sale

$

70.5

$

73.2

$

73.9

$

74.1

$

291.7

$

70.1

$

74.1

$

72.0

$

78.1

$

294.3

$

68.2

Transaction Adjusted EBITDA Margin Post Asset Sale

38.8%

40.2%

40.2%

41.6%

40.2%

40.1%

42.1%

41.5%

43.3%

41.8%

39.6%

Notes:

  1. All figures give effect to the disposition of five service areas in the second half of 2021.
  2. For the purposes of the Trending Schedule, the 2021 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not considered meaningful for comparative purposes because the 2021 EBITDA metrics include the results of disposed assets while the revenue metrics do not.

Page 2

WideOpenWest, Inc.

Market Expansion(a)(b)

(operating statistics in thousands)

2021

2022

2023

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

1Q

Home Passed (EoP)1

76.5

77.4

78.0

78.2

78.2

78.6

78.9

79.1

81.1

81.1

85.6

Total Subscribers (EoP)2

18.4

18.6

19.0

19.3

19.3

19.5

19.7

19.8

20.3

20.3

21.2

RGUs (EoP)4

HSD

18.3

18.5

18.9

19.2

19.2

19.4

19.6

19.7

20.2

20.2

21.1

Video

7.1

6.9

6.9

6.9

6.9

6.9

6.9

6.9

6.9

6.9

6.9

Telephony

2.9

2.8

2.8

2.8

2.8

2.8

2.8

2.8

2.9

2.9

2.9

Total RGUs

28.3

28.2

28.6

28.9

28.9

29.1

29.3

29.4

30.0

30.0

30.9

2021 Vintage

Home Passed (EoP)

0.4

1.3

1.9

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.0

Total Subscribers (EoP)

0.1

0.2

0.4

0.6

0.6

0.7

0.8

0.9

0.9

0.9

0.9

Total Penetration

25.0%

15.4%

21.1%

30.0%

30.0%

35.0%

40.0%

45.0%

45.0%

45.0%

45.0%

Average Days Active

48

60

108

188

188

291

381

460

552

552

642

2022 Vintage

Home Passed (EoP)

0.4

0.7

0.9

2.9

2.9

2.9

Total Subscribers (EoP)

-

0.1

0.1

0.6

0.6

0.8

Total Penetration

0.0%

14.3%

11.1%

20.7%

20.7%

27.6%

Average Days Active

52

100

153

135

135

225

2023 Vintage

EDGE OUTS

Home Passed (EoP)

2.8

Total Subscribers (EoP)

0.3

Total Penetration

10.7%

Average Days Active

31

GREENFIELD

Home Passed (EoP)

1.7

Total Subscribers (EoP)

0.4

Total Penetration

23.5%

Average Days Active

42

Notes:

  1. All figures give effect to the disposition of five service areas in the second half of 2021.
  2. Customer metrics attributable to Edge Out expansion projects are a subset of overall customer metrics presented on page 1.

Page 3

WideOpenWest, Inc.

Capital Expenditures(a)

($ in millions)

2021

2022

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

1Q

Capital Expenditures: Components

Customer Premise Equipment (CPE)7

$

20.0

$

16.5

$

18.7

$

12.9

$

68.1

$

19.0

$

14.6

$

14.5

$

16.5

$

64.6

$

16.2

Scalable Infrastructure8

11.4

11.2

7.7

10.0

40.3

10.7

7.4

5.7

15.6

39.4

17.9

Line Extensions9

3.7

3.7

4.1

2.1

13.6

4.5

5.7

6.5

10.1

26.8

16.0

Support Capital and Other10

8.9

10.1

10.2

11.1

40.3

7.9

7.0

11.0

10.5

36.4

10.1

Total Capital Expenditures

$

44.0

$

41.5

$

40.7

$

36.1

$

162.3

$

42.1

$

34.7

$

37.7

$

52.7

$

167.2

$

60.2

Expansion Capital Expenditures included in Total related to:

Edge-Outs11

$

0.8

$

1.0

$

1.4

$

1.3

$

4.5

$

1.1

$

0.8

$

1.5

$

1.3

$

4.7

$

4.2

Business Services12

3.9

3.6

3.3

3.0

13.8

3.2

2.6

3.3

2.5

11.6

3.9

Greenfields13

-

-

-

-

-

0.5

4.5

5.8

10.7

21.5

20.2

Expansion Capital Expenditures included in Total

$

4.7

$

4.6

$

4.7

$

4.3

$

18.3

$

4.8

$

7.9

$

10.6

$

14.5

$

37.8

$

28.3

Notes:

(a) All figures give effect to the disposition of five service areas in the second half of 2021.

Page 4

Disclaimer

WideOpenWest Inc. published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 11:22:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
