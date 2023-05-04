WideOpenWest : WOW! 1Q23 Trending Schedule

(a) All figures give effect to the disposition of five service areas in the second half of 2021.
Revenue and Adjusted and Transaction Adjusted EBITDA Post Asset Sale(a)
($ in millions)
2021
2022
2023
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY
1Q
Revenue
HSD Subscription
$
96.6
$
98.7
$
103.3
$
100.5
$
399.1
$
100.1
$
102.6
$
102.3
$
107.1
$
412.1
$
105.2
Video Subscription
56.4
55.3
52.8
51.0
215.5
48.6
47.7
45.3
43.6
185.2
42.1
Telephony Subscription
15.0
14.6
14.2
13.6
57.4
13.3
12.9
12.8
12.4
51.4
12.1
Total Subscription
$
168.0
$
168.6
$
170.3
$
165.1
$
672.0
$
162.0
$
163.2
$
160.4
$
163.1
$
648.7
$
159.4
Other Business Services
5.6
5.7
5.6
5.4
22.3
5.3
5.4
5.4
5.1
21.2
5.2
Other Revenue5
7.9
7.6
8.1
7.8
31.4
7.3
7.5
7.9
12.3
35.0
7.6
Total
$
181.5
$
181.9
$
184.0
$
178.3
$
725.7
$
174.6
$
176.1
$
173.7
$
180.5
$
704.9
$
172.2
Subscription Revenue Subtotal
Residential Subscription
$
140.7
$
141.3
$
142.6
$
137.0
$
561.6
$
134.3
$
135.4
$
132.7
$
135.3
$
537.7
$
131.6
Business Services Subscription
27.3
27.3
27.7
28.1
110.4
27.7
27.8
27.7
27.8
111.0
27.8
Total Subscription Revenue
$
168.0
$
168.6
$
170.3
$
165.1
$
672.0
$
162.0
$
163.2
$
160.4
$
163.1
$
648.7
$
159.4
Adjusted EBITDA (b)
Adjusted EBITDA 6
N/M
N/M
N/M
N/M
N/M
$
66.4
$
70.6
$
68.5
$
74.6
$
280.1
$
65.2
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14
N/M
N/M
N/M
N/M
N/M
38.0%
40.1%
39.4%
41.3%
39.7%
37.9%
Adjusted EBITDA Post Asset Sale
Adjusted EBITDA Post Asset Sale6
$
61.6
$
64.3
$
66.7
$
69.0
$
261.6
$
66.4
$
70.6
$
68.5
$
74.6
$
280.1
$
65.2
Adjusted EBITDA Margin Post Asset Sale14
33.9%
35.3%
36.3%
38.7%
36.0%
38.0%
40.1%
39.4%
41.3%
39.7%
37.9%
Transaction Adjusted EBITDA Post Asset Sale
Transaction Adjusted EBITDA Post Asset Sale
$
70.5
$
73.2
$
73.9
$
74.1
$
291.7
$
70.1
$
74.1
$
72.0
$
78.1
$
294.3
$
68.2
Transaction Adjusted EBITDA Margin Post Asset Sale
38.8%
40.2%
40.2%
41.6%
40.2%
40.1%
42.1%
41.5%
43.3%
41.8%
39.6%
Notes:
All figures give effect to the disposition of five service areas in the second half of 2021.
For the purposes of the Trending Schedule, the 2021 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not considered meaningful for comparative purposes because the 2021 EBITDA metrics include the results of disposed assets while the revenue metrics do not.
Market Expansion(a)(b)
(operating statistics in thousands)
2021
2022
2023
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY
1Q
Home Passed (EoP)1
76.5
77.4
78.0
78.2
78.2
78.6
78.9
79.1
81.1
81.1
85.6
Total Subscribers (EoP)2
18.4
18.6
19.0
19.3
19.3
19.5
19.7
19.8
20.3
20.3
21.2
RGUs (EoP)4
HSD
18.3
18.5
18.9
19.2
19.2
19.4
19.6
19.7
20.2
20.2
21.1
Video
7.1
6.9
6.9
6.9
6.9
6.9
6.9
6.9
6.9
6.9
6.9
Telephony
2.9
2.8
2.8
2.8
2.8
2.8
2.8
2.8
2.9
2.9
2.9
Total RGUs
28.3
28.2
28.6
28.9
28.9
29.1
29.3
29.4
30.0
30.0
30.9
2021 Vintage
Home Passed (EoP)
0.4
1.3
1.9
2.0
2.0
2.0
2.0
2.0
2.0
2.0
2.0
Total Subscribers (EoP)
0.1
0.2
0.4
0.6
0.6
0.7
0.8
0.9
0.9
0.9
0.9
Total Penetration
25.0%
15.4%
21.1%
30.0%
30.0%
35.0%
40.0%
45.0%
45.0%
45.0%
45.0%
Average Days Active
48
60
108
188
188
291
381
460
552
552
642
2022 Vintage
Home Passed (EoP)
0.4
0.7
0.9
2.9
2.9
2.9
Total Subscribers (EoP)
-
0.1
0.1
0.6
0.6
0.8
Total Penetration
0.0%
14.3%
11.1%
20.7%
20.7%
27.6%
Average Days Active
52
100
153
135
135
225
2023 Vintage
EDGE OUTS
Home Passed (EoP)
2.8
Total Subscribers (EoP)
0.3
Total Penetration
10.7%
Average Days Active
31
GREENFIELD
Home Passed (EoP)
1.7
Total Subscribers (EoP)
0.4
Total Penetration
23.5%
Average Days Active
42
Notes:
All figures give effect to the disposition of five service areas in the second half of 2021.
Customer metrics attributable to Edge Out expansion projects are a subset of overall customer metrics presented on page 1.
Capital Expenditures(a)
($ in millions)
2021
2022
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY
1Q
Capital Expenditures: Components
Customer Premise Equipment (CPE)7
$
20.0
$
16.5
$
18.7
$
12.9
$
68.1
$
19.0
$
14.6
$
14.5
$
16.5
$
64.6
$
16.2
Scalable Infrastructure8
11.4
11.2
7.7
10.0
40.3
10.7
7.4
5.7
15.6
39.4
17.9
Line Extensions9
3.7
3.7
4.1
2.1
13.6
4.5
5.7
6.5
10.1
26.8
16.0
Support Capital and Other10
8.9
10.1
10.2
11.1
40.3
7.9
7.0
11.0
10.5
36.4
10.1
Total Capital Expenditures
$
44.0
$
41.5
$
40.7
$
36.1
$
162.3
$
42.1
$
34.7
$
37.7
$
52.7
$
167.2
$
60.2
Expansion Capital Expenditures included in Total related to:
Edge-Outs11
$
0.8
$
1.0
$
1.4
$
1.3
$
4.5
$
1.1
$
0.8
$
1.5
$
1.3
$
4.7
$
4.2
Business Services12
3.9
3.6
3.3
3.0
13.8
3.2
2.6
3.3
2.5
11.6
3.9
Greenfields13
-
-
-
-
-
0.5
4.5
5.8
10.7
21.5
20.2
Expansion Capital Expenditures included in Total
$
4.7
$
4.6
$
4.7
$
4.3
$
18.3
$
4.8
$
7.9
$
10.6
$
14.5
$
37.8
$
28.3
Notes:
(a) All figures give effect to the disposition of five service areas in the second half of 2021.