WidePoint Corporation    WYY

WIDEPOINT CORPORATION

(WYY)
WidePoint : Awarded More than $86 Million in Task Orders from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security

03/24/2021 | 09:09am EDT
FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2021 / WidePoint Corporation(NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, has been awarded more than $86 million in task orders through its recently secured indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

In November 2020, WidePoint announced that it had secured the Cellular Wireless Managed Services (CWMS) 2.0 contract from its long-standing customer, DHS. The contract has a $500 million ceiling and contains a one-year base period with four 12-month option periods extending through November 24, 2025. The $86 million in task orders, which started being awarded less than two months after the contract vehicle was put in place, are the first set of task orders to be awarded under the new contract vehicle. They include:

  • A one-year task order, with four twelve-month option periods, for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), valued at $81.8 million over the potential five-year period
  • A one-year task order for the Cyber Security and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), valued at $1.1 million
  • Three separate task orders varying in length from one to five years for Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which, in aggregate, are valued at $1.6 million
  • A three-month task order for DHS headquarters, valued at $2.2 million

'These new task order awards form a solid foundation from which WidePoint can continue to build,' said Todd Dzyak, president of WidePoint Integrated Solutions Corp. and the executive leading the DHS CWMS program. 'While most of these contracts are logical follow-on awards, the awards from CISA are new as are some of the expansions with ICE and DHS HQ, and they demonstrate that we have opportunities to grow even within our existing relationships. The fact that these task orders came to fruition so quickly after the contract vehicle was put in place indicates that there is currently a large appetite for our solutions, and we therefore may see similarly material orders in the near future.'

Jin Kang, WidePoint's chief executive, commented, 'Securing the CWMS 2.0 contract with DHS was an important first step to ensuring that DHS and the agencies under its umbrella can continue to benefit from our services uninterrupted. While it is assuring to have confirmation that these important customer relationships remain in good standing, it is also encouraging to see new orders come to fruition, expanding our presence with DHS. We look forward to continuing our work with DHS to better service their needs and to realize a greater portion of this contract's potential value.'

About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

Investor Relations:
Gateway Investor Relations, Matt Glover or Charlie Schumacher
949-574-3860, WYY@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/637160/WidePoint-Awarded-More-than-86-Million-in-Task-Orders-from-the-US-Department-of-Homeland-Security

Disclaimer

WidePoint Corporation published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 13:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
