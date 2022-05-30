Widgie Nickel : Exploration drilling discovers new mineralisation at Gillett

ASX Announcement 30 May 2022 Exploration drilling discovers new mineralisation at Gillett North onlyHighlights Gillett North drilling intercepts multiple broad zones of mineralisation in first hole

First brownfields exploration drilling generates immediate success, initial drilling potentially extending mineralisation at Gillett up to 300 metres to the north-west along strike

First brownfields exploration drilling generates immediate success, initial drilling potentially extending mineralisation at Gillett up to 300 metres to the north-west along strike Massive and semi-massive nickel sulphides intersected approximately 200 metres below surface in a blind position Widgie Nickel Limited (ASX: WIN, "Widgie" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update from an initial two drillhole brownfields exploration program carried out at its Mount Edwards Project. The first Reverse Circulation (RC) exploration drillhole at the Gillett North target (MERC225) encountered significant widths of visual sulphides across two intervals. MERC225 was drilled approximately 300 metres north of the drilling previously announced by the Company (Figure 1; refer ASX announcement 4 April 2022 Strong Initial Assay Results at Gillett). Managing Director, Steve Norregaard said: "Widgie investors will have heard me use the phrase 'drill where the Nickel is'. This first brownfields exploration hole on the Gillett North target is a validation of that ethos. Intersecting significant mineralisation 300 metres north of the current Gillett Resource indicates that we may have the makings of a new standalone deposit or indeed a continuation of the existing Gillett Resource. The current Widgie 3, Gillett and Widgie Townsite Resources which sit over a length of over 1.7 kilometres already has an endowment of over 70,000 tonnes of Nickel. To see an intersection of this width between the Gillett and Widgie Townsite Mineral Resources demonstrates the ample opportunity that exists to see the resource base grow in this Widgie South area."

3-5 5-7 3-5 8-10 80-85 80-85 3-5 80-85 3-5 80-85 176 178 201 207 210 249 253 254 261 264 MERC225 MERC225 MERC225 MERC225 MERC225 MERC225 MERC225 MERC225 MERC225 MERC225 Hole ID From (m) 168 176 198 201 207 246 249 253 256 261 po % To(m) Table 1 - Observations in MERC225 1-2 2-4 1-3 2-4 10-15 10-15 2-3 10-15 2-3 10-15 Disseminated sulphides in talc-carbonate ultramafic Heavily disseminated sulphides in talc-carbonate ultramafic Disseminated sulphides in talc-carbonate ultramafic Heavily disseminated sulphides in talc-carbonate ultramafic Massive sulphides Massive sulphides Disseminated sulphides in talc-carbonate ultramafic Massive sulphides Disseminated sulphides in talc-carbonate ultramafic Massive sulphides pe % Description Exploration drilling discovers new mineralisation at Gillett North 30 May 2022 MERC225 MERC226 Figure 1- Oblique long section looking south-west showing Gillett North target proximal to the Gillett & Widgie Townsite Mineralisation Geological Interpretation The sulphide mineralisation intersected in hole MERC225 includes pyrrhotite (po), pentlandite (pe) and minor amounts of chalcopyrite (cp) which is indicative of the style of nickel sulphide mineralisation in the region (Table 1). No significant sulphide mineralisation was intersected in MERC226, which was drilled 100 metres to the north of MERC225. A summary of the significant sulphide intersections with sulphide mineral estimates is included in Table 1 below. This information is based solely on visual inspection of the RC chips. The RC chips from MERC225 and MERC226 are yet to be assayed and analysed, however the presence of nickel is supported by in-fieldreadings taken using a portable x-rayfluorescence (pXRF) instrument (Figure 2). Note: The Company cautions that preliminary visual mineralisation observations in the field - even when accompanied by pXRF values - are indicative only and should not be considered a substitute for conventional laboratory analysis. Laboratory results are required to confirm the widths and grade of visible mineralisation reported in preliminary geological logging. The Company will update the market when laboratory results become available.

Figure 2 - Gillett North - MERC225 RC chips showing massive sulphide intervals Exploration drilling discovers new mineralisation at Gillett North 30 May 2022 The sulphide intervals vary in sulphide content from massive sulphides (>80%) to very low concentrations of less than one percent sulphide. It is interpreted that the sulphides are hosted within the same ultramafic or komatiitic unit that is host to the Gillett nickel sulphides located to the south-east(Figure 4). The two distinct mineralised zones observed in MERC225 are hosted within ultramafic and are separated by a zone of mafic rock. As indicated in Figure 3 below, the drillhole has been interpreted to have been drilled in or near the hinge z ne of an anticlinal (fold) structure. The fold structure presents a repetition of the same basal contact of an ultramafic unit overlying a mafic basalt unit. The fold has been interpreted to be plunging shallowly to the north, and MERC226 has therefore been drilled in poorly or unmineralised ultramafic rock above the fold hinge (Figure 4). A downhole electromagnetic (EM) survey crew is currently surveying holes at Gillett, once these surveys are completed downhole EM will be completed on both MERC225 and MERC226. Due to the encouraging results from the first hole, an additional five holes have been added to the Gillett North RC percussion program, which now makes a total of eleven holes in the program with two holes completed to date. The drilling is scheduled to be completed over the next few weeks.

Exploration drilling discovers new mineralisation at Gillett North 30 May 2022 Figure 3 - Gillett North cross-section (looking NW), showing RC hole MERC225 and geological interpretation Figure 4 - Gillett long-section (looking SW), showing Gillett North sulphide intervals