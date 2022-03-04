Widgie Nickel : Interim Report and Accounts 31 December 2021
03/04/2022 | 02:26am EST
For personal use only
Widgie Nickel Limited
A.C.N. 648 687 094
Interim Report
for the Period 15 March 2021 to 31 December 2021
For personal use only
Widgie Nickel Limited
The directors of Widgie Nickel Limited ("Company") ("Widgie") submit herewith the first financial report of Widgie and its subsidiaries ("Group") ("Consolidated Entity") for the interim period from the date of incorporation being 15 March 2021 to 31 December 2021. In order to comply with the provisions of the Corporations Act 2001, the directors report as follows:
The names of the directors of the company during or since the end of the period are:
Mr Steve Norregaard
- Appointed 1 July 2021
Mr Andrew Parker
- Appointed 1 July 2021
Ms Feliciity Repacholi-Muir
- Appointed 1 July 2021
Mr Scott Perry
- Appointed 1 July 2021
Mr Chris Reed
- Appointed 15 March 2021 (Resigned 1 July 2021)
Principal activities
During the financial period, the principal continuing activities of the Group consisted of the exploration and development of resource projects.
REVIEW OF OPERATIONS
Demerger and ASX listing
In July 2021, Widgie's then parent entity, Neometals Ltd (NMT) provided seed funding of $1,000,000 for 5,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.20 per share. In August 2021, NMT distributed, via in-specie distribution, its entire shareholding in the Company of 130,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares to NMT shareholders. Pursuant to the Widgie Prospectus lodged on 19 August 2021 the Company launched a fully underwritten entitlement issue and raised a total of $24,000,000, before costs, through the issue of a further 120,000,000 new fully paid ordinary shares at $0.20 per share.
On 22 September 2021, following the successful completion of the entitlement offer Widgie was admitted to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX code:WIN) and the Company's fully paid ordinary shares commenced trading.
Exploration and Evaluation activities
Mt Edwards Nickel and Lithium Project (Widgie 100%)
Widgie controls a dominant ~240 square kilometre land package over the prolific nickel producing Widgiemooltha Dome located 80km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.
Ideally positioned adjacent to key infrastructure with an already established Mineral Resource base of some 162kt of contained nickel over 11 separate deposits, the Company plans to advance its Mt Edwards Nickel Project through to low capital cost development in addition to carrying out ongoing exploration for more high-grade sulphide nickel in the region.
Table 1- Mt Edwards Project Nickel Mineral Resources
On 1 November 2021, Widgie announced it had appointed Kalgoorlie-based Challenge Drilling Limited for its maiden Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program at the Mt Edwards project. Later in the month, the RC drilling program commenced. The initial focus of the ongoing drilling program is in the Widgie South area, located on the northeast margin of the Widgiemooltha Dome, host to the Widgie Townsite, Widgie 3 and Gillett Mineral Resources. A number of holes were also drilled at Munda, aimed at infilling the existing Mineral Resource.
The initial program is targeting extensional opportunities at Gillett, to both the Mineral Resource and to recently identified new basal contact targets.
Widgie has identified that the Gillett West contact, adjacent to the Widgie 3 and Gillett mineral resources, has potential to host repetitions of similar mineralisation. Only a small number of historical drillholes have been identified on Gillett West, covering just 250m of strike at shallow depths.
Widgie has 50 drillholes planned for a total of 10,447 metres in this area. RC drilling will be used to drill pre-collars to within 100m downhole of the target Gillett mineralised zone with subsequent diamond drilling (DD) tails designed to intersect the Gillett mineralisation. At the end of December 30 RC drillholes for a total of 4,920 metres had been completed at Gillett and are undergoing assaying, with the first results on these targets expected to be released in the March 2022 quarter.
At Munda, at total of 25 drillholes have been planned, with 20 drilled up to end of December for 3,671 metres. Assays are expected in the March 2022 quarter.
The Company finalised and executed the diamond drilling contract in December with the successful contractor, Westralian Diamond Drillers mobilising to site and commencing drilling at Gillett in mid-January.
Oxide drilling
A short campaign of drilling was completed at the Zabel (M15/97), Armstrong (M15/99), 26N Mt Edwards (M15/102) and Munda (M15/87) with the aim to provide samples of oxide mineralisation for metallurgical test work. A total of thirteen RC holes for 998 metres was completed.
Well respected process engineer Gavin Beer (METCHEM) has been retained as a key adviser on metallurgy to the Company. Gavin will provide input into the testwork program to evaluate the potential to upgrade/enrich oxide material into a higher grade nickel product.
Flora and fauna survey
The fieldwork for a flora and fauna survey was completed on the prospects Zabel (M15/97), McEwen (M15/653), Armstrong (M15/99), Cooke (M15/101), 26N Mt Edwards (M15/102), Munda (M15/87) at Widgie South (M15/94), with the report received in January 2022. The objective of the survey is to provide baseline data for any planned mining activity, the timing coinciding with flowering season in the region.
Nickel Market
During the course of the reporting period the nickel market has tightened with LME stocks dropping, this in turn leading to an appreciation in nickel price to over US$20,000 per ton at end of December.
Metallurgy and Marketing
The Company retained the services of well respected process engineer Mr Gavin Beer to supervise and advise the Company on evaluating the processing options for oxide mineralisation at Mt Edwards.
Future Work
The company intends to continue infill and extensional drilling activities on Gillett, Widgie 3, Widgie Townsite, Munda, 132N and Armstrong to allow design and evaluation of each resource with a view to being production ready as at the end of 2023. The Company will complement this work with Greenfields exploration activities to advance our understanding and the potential of each of the exploration targets identified on the Company's tenure.
3
For personal use only
Widgie Nickel Limited
Approvals
Government approvals are in place for planned exploration activities at prospects across Mt Edwards including; Armstrong, 32N, Munda and Widgie South (Widgie Townsite, Gillett and Widgie 3).
Finances
Available cash and term deposits on hand as of 31 December 2021 totalled A$22.16 million.
Issued Capital
The total number of shares on issue at 31 December 2021 was 250,125,000.
Dividends
There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the current financial period.
Compliance Statement
The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resource for the Mt Edwards Project are extracted from the ASX Announcements listed in the table below, which are also available on the Company's website at www.Widgienickel.com.au
18/8/2021
Widgie Nickel Prospectus
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified form the original market announcements.
AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION
The auditor's independence declaration is included on page 5 of the half-year report.
Signed in accordance with a resolution of the directors made pursuant to s.306(3) of the Corporations Act 2001.
On behalf of the directors,
Steve Norregaard
Managing Director
Perth, 4 March 2022
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Widgie Nickel Ltd. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 07:25:06 UTC.