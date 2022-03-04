Widgie Nickel : Interim Report and Accounts 31 December 2021

On 1 November 2021, Widgie announced it had appointed Kalgoorlie-based Challenge Drilling Limited for its maiden Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program at the Mt Edwards project. Later in the month, the RC drilling program commenced. The initial focus of the ongoing drilling program is in the Widgie South area, located on the northeast margin of the Widgiemooltha Dome, host to the Widgie Townsite, Widgie 3 and Gillett Mineral Resources. A number of holes were also drilled at Munda, aimed at infilling the existing Mineral Resource.

The initial program is targeting extensional opportunities at Gillett, to both the Mineral Resource and to recently identified new basal contact targets.

Widgie has identified that the Gillett West contact, adjacent to the Widgie 3 and Gillett mineral resources, has potential to host repetitions of similar mineralisation. Only a small number of historical drillholes have been identified on Gillett West, covering just 250m of strike at shallow depths.

Widgie has 50 drillholes planned for a total of 10,447 metres in this area. RC drilling will be used to drill pre-collars to within 100m downhole of the target Gillett mineralised zone with subsequent diamond drilling (DD) tails designed to intersect the Gillett mineralisation. At the end of December 30 RC drillholes for a total of 4,920 metres had been completed at Gillett and are undergoing assaying, with the first results on these targets expected to be released in the March 2022 quarter.

At Munda, at total of 25 drillholes have been planned, with 20 drilled up to end of December for 3,671 metres. Assays are expected in the March 2022 quarter.

The Company finalised and executed the diamond drilling contract in December with the successful contractor, Westralian Diamond Drillers mobilising to site and commencing drilling at Gillett in mid-January.

Oxide drilling

A short campaign of drilling was completed at the Zabel (M15/97), Armstrong (M15/99), 26N Mt Edwards (M15/102) and Munda (M15/87) with the aim to provide samples of oxide mineralisation for metallurgical test work. A total of thirteen RC holes for 998 metres was completed.

Well respected process engineer Gavin Beer (METCHEM) has been retained as a key adviser on metallurgy to the Company. Gavin will provide input into the testwork program to evaluate the potential to upgrade/enrich oxide material into a higher grade nickel product.

Flora and fauna survey

The fieldwork for a flora and fauna survey was completed on the prospects Zabel (M15/97), McEwen (M15/653), Armstrong (M15/99), Cooke (M15/101), 26N Mt Edwards (M15/102), Munda (M15/87) at Widgie South (M15/94), with the report received in January 2022. The objective of the survey is to provide baseline data for any planned mining activity, the timing coinciding with flowering season in the region.

Nickel Market

During the course of the reporting period the nickel market has tightened with LME stocks dropping, this in turn leading to an appreciation in nickel price to over US$20,000 per ton at end of December.

Metallurgy and Marketing

The Company retained the services of well respected process engineer Mr Gavin Beer to supervise and advise the Company on evaluating the processing options for oxide mineralisation at Mt Edwards.

Future Work

The company intends to continue infill and extensional drilling activities on Gillett, Widgie 3, Widgie Townsite, Munda, 132N and Armstrong to allow design and evaluation of each resource with a view to being production ready as at the end of 2023. The Company will complement this work with Greenfields exploration activities to advance our understanding and the potential of each of the exploration targets identified on the Company's tenure.